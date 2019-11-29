Mackenzie Investments Announces Special Distribution for its Exchange Traded Funds

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced a special cash distribution for the Exchange Traded Fund ("ETFs") listed below that trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Unitholders of record on December 6, 2019 will receive cash distributions payable on December 13, 2019.

Details of the per-unit distribution amount are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per Unit ($) CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Mackenzie Core Plus

Global Fixed Income ETF MGB $0.14455 55452P101 CA55452P1018 One time TSX

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments



Mackenzie Investments was founded in 1967, and is a leading investment management firm providing investment advisory and related services. With $137.5 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2019, Mackenzie Investments distributes its investment services through multiple distribution channels to both retail and institutional investors. Mackenzie Investments is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $163 billion in total assets under management as of October 31, 2019. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

