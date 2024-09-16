Mackenzie Investments Announces September 2024 Quarterly Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds Français

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the September 2024 quarterly cash distributions for its equity Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Cboe Canada. Unitholders of record on September 23, 2024 will receive cash distributions payable on September 30, 2024.

On June 20, 2024, Mackenzie announced a number of ETF mergers and terminations that will be executed on or about September 27, 2024. As announced on September 12, 2024, there will be no additional quarterly distributions for the merging and terminating ETFs.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF

Ticker
Symbol

Distribution
per Unit ($)

Currency

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF

QCE

$ 1.07885

CAD

55454W104

CA55454W1041

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF

QCN

$ 1.04395

CAD

55453U109

CA55453U1093

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF

QUU

$ 0.60503

CAD

55454T101

CA55454T1012

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (USD)

QUU.U

$ 0.44163

USD

55454T200

CA55454T2002

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QAH

$ 0.53482

CAD

55455M105

CA55455M1059

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF

QDX

$ 0.54817

CAD

55455T100

CA55455T1003

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QDXH

$ 0.60633

CAD

55455Y109

CA55455Y1097

Quarterly

TSX

Wealthsimple North America Socially Responsible Index ETF

WSRI

$ 0.13987

CAD

94701L108

CA94701L1085

Quarterly

TSX

Wealthsimple Developed Markets ex North America Socially Responsible Index ETF

WSRD

$ 0.10670

CAD

94701J103

CA94701J1030

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Developed Markets Real Estate Index ETF

QRET

$ 0.81748

CAD

55454K100

CA55454K1003

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Index ETF

QINF

$ 0.98087

CAD

554547109

CA5545471099

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF

MDVD

$ 0.13132

CAD

554569103

CA5545691035

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF (USD)

MDVD.U

$ 0.09608

USD

554569202

CA5545692025

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF

MBAL

$ 0.13034

CAD

554551101

CA5545511019

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF

MCON

$ 0.13082

CAD

554567107

CA5545671078

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF

MGRW

$ 0.12884

CAD

554570101

CA5545701016

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie All-Equity Allocation ETF

MEQT

$ 0.05778

CAD

55452A104

CA55452A1049

Quarterly

TSX

Wealthsimple Shariah World Equity Index ETF

WSHR

$ 0.06704

CAD

94701W104

CA94701W1041

Quarterly

Cboe
Canada

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $208.6 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2024.  Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $260 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of August 31, 2024. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

