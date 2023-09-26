Mackenzie Investments Announces September 2023 Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds

26 Sep, 2023, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the September 2023 monthly cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Cboe Canada. Unitholders of record on October 3, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable on October 11, 2023.
Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:
|
Mackenzie ETF
|
Ticker
|
Distribution
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment
|
Exchange
|
Mackenzie Core Plus Global Fixed Income ETF
|
MGB
|
$0.06588
|
55452P101
|
CA55452P1018
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Unconstrained Bond ETF
|
MUB
|
$0.06929
|
55454N104
|
CA55454N1042
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Floating Rate Income ETF
|
MFT
|
$0.17710
|
55453X103
|
CA55453X1033
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Core Plus Canadian Fixed Income ETF
|
MKB
|
$0.05425
|
55452R107
|
CA55452R1073
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Short Term Fixed Income ETF
|
MCSB
|
$0.06541
|
55452Q109
|
CA55452Q1090
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
QBB
|
$0.21232
|
55452S105
|
CA55452S1056
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF
|
QSB
|
$0.21546
|
55453K101
|
CA55453K1012
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QUIG
|
$0.27532
|
55455H106
|
CA55455H1064
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QHY
|
$0.20968
|
55455K109
|
CA55455K1093
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Index ETF
|
QEBL
|
$0.48006
|
55455J102
|
CA55455J1021
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QEBH
|
$0.28236
|
55454J103
|
CA55455J1030
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Developed ex-North America Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QDXB
|
$0.18227
|
55454P109
|
CA55454P1099
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QUB
|
$0.18239
|
554557108
|
CA5545571088
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global Fixed Income Allocation ETF
|
MGAB
|
$0.06861
|
554552208
|
CA5545522081
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global High Yield Fixed Income ETF
|
MHYB
|
$0.07240
|
55454M106
|
CA55454M1068
|
Monthly
|
Cboe Canada
|
Mackenzie Canadian All Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
QCB
|
$0.29737
|
55454A102
|
CA55454A1021
|
Monthly
|
Cboe Canada
|
Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QTIP
|
$0.27316
|
55456B108
|
CA55456B1085
|
Monthly
|
Cboe Canada
|
Mackenzie Global Sustainable Bond ETF
|
MGSB
|
$0.06991
|
554565101
|
CA5545651013
|
Monthly
|
Cboe Canada
|
Wealthsimple North American Green Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
WSGB
|
$0.04396
|
94702B109
|
CA94702B1094
|
Monthly
|
Cboe Canada
Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.
Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.
Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $193 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2023. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $262 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of August 31, 2023. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com
SOURCE Mackenzie Financial Corporation
For further information: Hilary Bassett, 416-951-7558, [email protected]
Share this article