Mackenzie Investments Announces September 2019 Quarterly Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the September 2019 quarterly cash distributions for its equity Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Unitholders of record on September 24, 2019 will receive cash distributions payable on October 1, 2019.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per Unit ($) CUSIP ISIN Exchange Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Canada Index ETF MKC $0.11247 55453L109 CA55453L1094 TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification US Index ETF MUS $0.09375 55453M107 CA55453M1077 TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Developed Europe Index ETF MEU $0.10755 55453P100 CA55453P1009 TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed Index ETF MWD $0.10572 55453N105 CA55453N1050 TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed ex North America Index ETF MXU $0.13846 55454L108 CA55454L1085 TSX Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF QCE $0.83725 55454W104 CA55454W1041 TSX Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF QCN $0.80115 55453U109 CA55453U1093 TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF QUU $0.57194 55454T101 CA55454T1012 TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QAH $0.51063 55455M105 CA55455M1059 TSX Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF QDX $0.52443 55455T100 CA55455T1003 TSX Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QDXH $0.52512 55455Y109 CA55455Y1097 TSX

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments



Mackenzie Investments was founded in 1967, and is a leading investment management firm providing investment advisory and related services. With $137.8 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2019, Mackenzie Investments distributes its investment services through multiple distribution channels to both retail and institutional investors. Mackenzie Investments is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies with $156.8 billion in total assets under management as of August 31, 2019. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

SOURCE Mackenzie Financial Corporation

For further information: Nini Krishnappa, Mackenzie Investments, 647-828-2553, Nini.Krishnappa@igmfinancial.com

Related Links

http://www.mackenziefinancial.com

