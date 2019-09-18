Mackenzie Investments Announces September 2019 Quarterly Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds

News provided by

Mackenzie Financial Corporation

Sep 18, 2019, 13:29 ET

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the September 2019 quarterly cash distributions for its equity Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Unitholders of record on September 24, 2019 will receive cash distributions payable on October 1, 2019.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF

Ticker
Symbol

Distribution
per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Exchange

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Canada Index ETF

MKC

$0.11247

55453L109

CA55453L1094

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification US Index ETF

MUS

$0.09375

55453M107

CA55453M1077

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Developed Europe Index ETF

MEU

$0.10755

55453P100

CA55453P1009

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed Index ETF

MWD

$0.10572

55453N105

CA55453N1050

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed ex North America Index ETF

MXU

$0.13846

55454L108

CA55454L1085

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF

QCE

$0.83725

55454W104

CA55454W1041

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF

QCN

$0.80115

55453U109

CA55453U1093

TSX

Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF

QUU

$0.57194

55454T101

CA55454T1012

TSX

Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QAH

$0.51063

55455M105

CA55455M1059

TSX

Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF

QDX

$0.52443

55455T100

CA55455T1003

TSX

Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QDXH

$0.52512

55455Y109

CA55455Y1097

TSX

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments was founded in 1967, and is a leading investment management firm providing investment advisory and related services. With $137.8 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2019, Mackenzie Investments distributes its investment services through multiple distribution channels to both retail and institutional investors. Mackenzie Investments is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies with $156.8 billion in total assets under management as of August 31, 2019. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

SOURCE Mackenzie Financial Corporation

For further information: Nini Krishnappa, Mackenzie Investments, 647-828-2553, Nini.Krishnappa@igmfinancial.com

Related Links

http://www.mackenziefinancial.com

Organization Profile

Mackenzie Financial Corporation

You just read:

Mackenzie Investments Announces September 2019 Quarterly Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds

News provided by

Mackenzie Financial Corporation

Sep 18, 2019, 13:29 ET