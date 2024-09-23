TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced changes to the risk rating of two mutual funds, effective September 23, 2024.

Mackenzie reviews and adjusts risk ratings in accordance with the Risk Classification Methodology mandated by Canadian securities regulators. The risk rating of the following mutual funds will change as outlined below. The changes will be effective September 23, 2024.

Fund Name Current Risk Rating New Risk Rating Mackenzie Ivy European Fund Low to medium Medium Symmetry Conservative Portfolio Low Low to medium

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $208.6 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2024. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $260 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of August 31, 2024. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

SOURCE Mackenzie Financial Corporation

For further information: Hilary Bassett, Mackenzie Investments, 416-951-7558, [email protected], OR Kim Tran, Mackenzie Investments (Québec), 514-217-1684, [email protected]