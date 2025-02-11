TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced a revision to the final year-end reinvested distribution for Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) that trades on Cboe Canada ("Cboe") for the 2024 tax year. Please note that this is an update to the final year-end reinvested distribution previously announced on December 23, 2024.

This is a distribution of undistributed net income and/or capital gains. The distribution will be reinvested in additional units of the ETF and does not include ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the units previously outstanding, so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

The record date for this distribution is December 31, 2024. The actual taxable amounts distributed by the ETF in 2024, including the tax characteristics of these amounts, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. by the end of February 2025.

Details of the revised final per-unit distribution amount is as follows:

Mackenzie

ETF Ticker

Symbol Revised

distribution

per unit NAVPU as at

December 13, 2024 Currency CUSIP ISIN Exchange Mackenzie

US TIPS

Index ETF

(CAD-Hedged) QTIP 0.03613 84.00064 CAD 55456B108 CA55456B1085 Cboe

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $219 billion in assets under management as of January 31, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $278 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of January 31, 2025. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

For further information, please contact: Jaimie Roebuck, Mackenzie Investments, 647-629-2747, [email protected]