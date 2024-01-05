TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced a revision to the final year-end reinvested distribution for Mackenzie Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF that trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") for the 2023 tax year. Please note that this is an update to the final year-end reinvested distribution previously announced on December 21, 2023.

This is a distribution of undistributed net income and/or capital gains. The distribution will be reinvested in additional units of the ETF and does not include ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the units previously outstanding, so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

The record date for this distribution is December 29, 2023. The actual taxable amounts distributed by the ETF in 2023, including the tax characteristics of these amounts, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2024.

Details of the revised final per-unit distribution amount is as follows:

Mackenzie ETF Ticker Symbol Distribution per unit NAVPU as at December 15, 2023 Currency CUSIP ISIN Exchange Mackenzie Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF QSB 0.01706 96.86784 CAD 55453K101 CA55453K1012 TSX

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at https://www.mackenzieinvestments.com/en/investments/by-type/etfs .

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $191.6 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2023. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $235 billion in total assets under management as of November 30, 2023. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com .

