Mackenzie Investments Announces November 2024 Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds

Mackenzie Financial Corporation

Nov 25, 2024, 07:30 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the November 2024 monthly cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Cboe Canada. Unitholders of record on December 2, 2024 will receive cash distributions payable on December 9, 2024.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF

Ticker Symbol

Distribution
per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Mackenzie Core Plus
Global Fixed Income ETF

MGB

$ 0.08756

55452P101

CA55452P1018

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Unconstrained
Bond ETF

MUB

$ 0.07188

55454N104

CA55454N1042

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Floating Rate
Income ETF

MFT

$ 0.14599

55453X103

CA55453X1033

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Core Plus
Canadian Fixed Income
ETF

MKB

$ 0.07715

55452R107

CA55452R1073

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Short
Term Fixed Income ETF

MCSB

$ 0.05554

55452Q109

CA55452Q1090

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian
Aggregate Bond Index ETF

QBB

$ 0.29038

55452S105

CA55452S1056

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Short-
Term Bond Index ETF

QSB

$ 0.25187

55453K101

CA55453K1012

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie US Investment
Grade Corporate Bond
Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QUIG

$ 0.44946

55455H106

CA55455H1064

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie US High Yield
Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QHY

$ 1.21696

55455K109

CA55455K1093

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging
Markets Local Currency
Bond Index ETF

QEBL

$ 0.51899

55455J102

CA55455J1021

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging
Markets Bond Index ETF
(CAD-Hedged)

QEBH

$ 0.43999

55454J103

CA55455J1030

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Developed ex-
North America Aggregate
Bond Index ETF (CAD-

Hedged)

QDXB

$ 0.18659

55454P109

CA55454P1099

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie U.S. Aggregate

Bond Index ETF (CAD-

Hedged)

QUB

$ 0.51547

554557108

CA5545571088

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Global Fixed

Income Allocation ETF

MGAB

$ 0.19577

554552208

CA5545522081

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Ultra

Short Bond Index ETF

QASH

$ 0.15857

 

554564104

 

CA5545641048

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie US Government

Long Bond Index ETF

QTLT

$ 0.42694

 

55454Q107

 

CA55454Q1072

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian

Government Long Bond

Index ETF

 QLB

$ 0.31377

 

55455N103

 

CA55455N1033

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Global High

Yield Fixed Income ETF

MHYB

$ 0.07774

55454M106

CA55454M1068

Monthly

Cboe Canada

 Mackenzie Canadian All 

Corporate Bond Index ETF

QCB

$ 0.33394

55454A102

CA55454A1021

Monthly

Cboe Canada

 Mackenzie US TIPS Index 

ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QTIP

$ 0.18560

55456B108

CA55456B1085

Monthly

Cboe Canada

 Mackenzie Global 

Sustainable Bond ETF

MGSB

$ 0.05214

554565101

CA5545651013

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Wealthsimple North

American Green Bond

Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

WSGB

$ 0.09565

 

94702B109

 

CA94702B1094

 

Monthly

 

Cboe Canada

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $211.3 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2024. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $264 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of October 31, 2024. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

