TORONTO, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the March 2023 quarterly cash distributions for its equity Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Aequitas NEO Exchange. Unitholders of record on March 21, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable on March 28, 2023.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per Unit ($) Currency CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Mackenzie

Maximum

Diversification

Canada Index

ETF MKC $ 0.13776 CAD 55453L109 CA55453L1094 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie

Maximum

Diversification

US Index ETF MUS $ 0.07094 CAD 55453M107 CA55453M1077 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie

Maximum

Diversification

Developed

Europe Index

ETF MEU $ 0.01438 CAD 55453P100 CA55453P1009 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie

Maximum

Diversification

All World

Developed

Index ETF MWD $ 0.03977 CAD 55453N105 CA55453N1050 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie

Maximum

Diversification

All World

Developed ex

North America

Index ETF MXU $ 0.00729 CAD 55454L108 CA55454L1085 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie

Canadian Large

Cap Equity

Index ETF QCE $ 0.96543 CAD 55454W104 CA55454W1041 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie

Canadian Equity

Index ETF QCN $ 0.89314 CAD 55453U109 CA55453U1093 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie US

Large Cap

Equity Index ETF QUU $ 0.37676 CAD 55454T101 CA55454T1012 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie US

Large Cap

Equity Index ETF

(USD) QUU.U $ 0.28054 USD 55454T200 CA55454T2002 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie US

Large Cap

Equity Index ETF

(CAD-Hedged) QAH $ 0.33595 CAD 55455M105 CA55455M1059 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie

International

Equity Index ETF QDX $ 0.19240 CAD 55455T100 CA55455T1003 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie

International

Equity Index ETF

(CAD-Hedged) QDXH $ 0.24779 CAD 55455Y109 CA55455Y1097 Quarterly TSX Wealthsimple

North America

Socially

Responsible

Index ETF WSRI $ 0.08445 CAD 94701L108 CA94701L1085 Quarterly TSX Wealthsimple

Developed

Markets ex

North America

Socially

Responsible

Index ETF WSRD $ 0.02870 CAD 94701J103 CA94701J1030 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie

Developed

Markets Real

Estate Index ETF QRET $ 0.66610 CAD 55454K100 CA55454K1003 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie

Global

Infrastructure

Index ETF QINF $ 0.66297 CAD 554547109 CA5545471099 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie

Global

Sustainable

Dividend Index

ETF MDVD $ 0.09387 CAD 554569103 CA5545691035 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie

Global

Sustainable

Dividend Index

ETF (USD) MDVD.U $ 0.06986 USD 554569202 CA5545692025 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie

Balanced

Allocation ETF MBAL $ 0.07813 CAD 554551101 CA5545511019 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie

Conservative

Allocation ETF MCON $ 0.07552 CAD 554567107 CA5545671078 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie

Growth

Allocation ETF MGRW $ 0.07849 CAD 554570101 CA5545701016 Quarterly TSX Wealthsimple

Shariah World

Equity Index ETF WSHR $ 0.01322 CAD 94701W104 CA94701W1041 Quarterly NEO



Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

