Mackenzie Investments Announces March 2023 Quarterly Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds Français

Mackenzie Financial Corporation

Mar 14, 2023, 10:57 ET

TORONTO, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the March 2023 quarterly cash distributions for its equity Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Aequitas NEO Exchange. Unitholders of record on March 21, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable on March 28, 2023.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF

Ticker
Symbol

Distribution
per Unit ($)

Currency

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Mackenzie
Maximum
Diversification
Canada Index
ETF

MKC

$ 0.13776

CAD

55453L109

CA55453L1094

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie
Maximum
Diversification
US Index ETF

MUS

$ 0.07094

CAD

55453M107

CA55453M1077

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie
Maximum
Diversification
Developed
Europe Index
ETF

MEU

$ 0.01438

CAD

55453P100

CA55453P1009

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie
Maximum
Diversification
All World
Developed
Index ETF

MWD

$ 0.03977

CAD

55453N105

CA55453N1050

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie
Maximum
Diversification
All World
Developed ex
North America
Index ETF

MXU

$ 0.00729

CAD

55454L108

CA55454L1085

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie
Canadian Large
Cap Equity
Index ETF

QCE

$ 0.96543

CAD

55454W104

CA55454W1041

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie
Canadian Equity
Index ETF

QCN

$ 0.89314

CAD

55453U109

CA55453U1093

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie US
Large Cap
Equity Index ETF

QUU

$ 0.37676

CAD

55454T101

CA55454T1012

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie US
Large Cap
Equity Index ETF
(USD)

QUU.U

$ 0.28054

USD

55454T200

CA55454T2002

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie US
Large Cap
Equity Index ETF
(CAD-Hedged)

QAH

$ 0.33595

CAD

55455M105

CA55455M1059

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie
International
Equity Index ETF

QDX

$ 0.19240

CAD

55455T100

CA55455T1003

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie
International
Equity Index ETF
(CAD-Hedged)

QDXH

$ 0.24779

CAD

55455Y109

CA55455Y1097

Quarterly

TSX

Wealthsimple
North America
Socially
Responsible
Index ETF

WSRI

$ 0.08445

CAD

94701L108

CA94701L1085

Quarterly

TSX

Wealthsimple
Developed
Markets ex
North America
Socially
Responsible
Index ETF

WSRD

$ 0.02870

CAD

94701J103

CA94701J1030

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie
Developed
Markets Real
Estate Index ETF

QRET

$ 0.66610

CAD

55454K100

CA55454K1003

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie
Global
Infrastructure
Index ETF

QINF

$ 0.66297

CAD

554547109

CA5545471099

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie
Global
Sustainable
Dividend Index
ETF

MDVD

$ 0.09387

CAD

554569103

CA5545691035

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie
Global
Sustainable
Dividend Index
ETF (USD)

MDVD.U

$ 0.06986

USD

554569202

CA5545692025

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie
Balanced
Allocation ETF

MBAL

$ 0.07813

CAD

554551101

CA5545511019

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie
Conservative
Allocation ETF

MCON

$ 0.07552

CAD

554567107

CA5545671078

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie
Growth
Allocation ETF

MGRW

$ 0.07849

CAD

554570101

CA5545701016

Quarterly

TSX

Wealthsimple
Shariah World
Equity Index ETF

WSHR

$ 0.01322

CAD

94701W104

CA94701W1041

Quarterly

NEO


Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $192 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2023.  Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $258 billion in total assets under management as of February 28, 2023. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

For further information: Hilary Bassett, 416-951-7558, [email protected]

