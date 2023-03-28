TORONTO, March 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the March 2023 monthly cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Aequitas NEO Exchange. Unitholders of record on April 4, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable on April 12, 2023.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF Ticker Symbol Distribution per Unit ($) CUSIP ISIN Payment Frequency Exchange Mackenzie Core Plus Global Fixed Income ETF MGB $0.04130 55452P101 CA55452P1018 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Unconstrained Bond ETF MUB $0.05739 55454N104 CA55454N1042 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Floating Rate Income ETF MFT $0.10937 55453X103 CA55453X1033 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Core Plus Canadian Fixed Income ETF MKB $0.04307 55452R107 CA55452R1073 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Canadian Short Term Fixed Income ETF MCSB $0.03972 55452Q109 CA55452Q1090 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF QBB $0.20584 55452S105 CA55452S1056 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF QSB $0.20833 55453K101 CA55453K1012 Monthly TSX Mackenzie US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QUIG $0.25494 55455H106 CA55455H1064 Monthly TSX Mackenzie US High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QHY $0.27869 55455K109 CA55455K1093 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Index ETF QEBL $0.26951 55455J102 CA55455J1021 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QEBH $0.26842 55454J103 CA55455J1030 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Developed ex-North America Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QDXB $0.11464 55454P109 CA55454P1099 Monthly TSX Mackenzie U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QUB $0.20007 554557108 CA5545571088 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Global Fixed Income Allocation ETF MGAB $0.04507 554552208 CA5545522081 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Global High Yield Fixed Income ETF MHYB $0.06527 55454M106 CA55454M1068 Monthly NEO Mackenzie Canadian All Corporate Bond Index ETF QCB $0.25554 55454A102 CA55454A1021 Monthly NEO Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QTIP $0.00000 55456B108 CA55456B1085 Monthly NEO Mackenzie Global Sustainable Bond ETF MGSB $0.04323 554565101 CA5545651013 Monthly NEO Wealthsimple North American Green Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) WSGB $0.03911 94702B109 CA94702B1094 Monthly NEO

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

