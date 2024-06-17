TORONTO, June 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the June 2024 quarterly cash distributions for its equity Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Cboe Canada. Unitholders of record on June 24, 2024 will receive cash distributions payable on July 2, 2024.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per Unit ($) Currency CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Canada Index ETF MKC $ 0.14604 CAD 55453L109 CA55453L1094 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification US Index ETF MUS $ 0.08530 CAD 55453M107 CA55453M1077 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Developed Europe Index ETF MEU $ 0.31629 CAD 55453P100 CA55453P1009 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed Index ETF MWD $ 0.17192 CAD 55453N105 CA55453N1050 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed ex North America Index ETF MXU $ 0.20593 CAD 55454L108 CA55454L1085 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF QCE $ 1.09774 CAD 55454W104 CA55454W1041 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF QCN $ 1.06344 CAD 55453U109 CA55453U1093 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF QUU $ 0.60423 CAD 55454T101 CA55454T1012 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (USD) QUU.U $ 0.44524 USD 55454T200 CA55454T2002 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QAH $ 0.54638 CAD 55455M105 CA55455M1059 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF QDX $ 1.46881 CAD 55455T100 CA55455T1003 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QDXH $ 1.74041 CAD 55455Y109 CA55455Y1097 Quarterly TSX Wealthsimple North America Socially Responsible Index ETF WSRI $ 0.14789 CAD 94701L108 CA94701L1085 Quarterly TSX Wealthsimple Developed Markets ex North America Socially Responsible Index ETF WSRD $ 0.35195 CAD 94701J103 CA94701J1030 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Developed Markets Real Estate Index ETF QRET $ 0.94695 CAD 55454K100 CA55454K1003 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Index ETF QINF $ 1.17791 CAD 554547109 CA5545471099 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF MDVD $ 0.31822 CAD 554569103 CA5545691035 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF (USD) MDVD.U $ 0.23314 USD 554569202 CA5545692025 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF MBAL $ 0.16479 CAD 554551101 CA5545511019 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF MCON $ 0.16502 CAD 554567107 CA5545671078 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF MGRW $ 0.16353 CAD 554570101 CA5545701016 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie All-Equity Allocation ETF MEQT $ 0.09993 CAD 55452A104 CA55452A1049 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Emerging Markets Index ETF MEE $ 0.09965 CAD 55453Q108 CA55453Q1081 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF QEE $ 0.00375 CAD 55455L107 CA55455L1076 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie World Low Volatility ETF MWLV $ 0.05860 CAD 55453H108 CA55453H1082 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Canada Low Volatility ETF MCLV $ 0.00000 CAD 554555102 CA5545551023 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie US Low Volatility ETF MULV $ 0.00000 CAD 554914101 CA5549141011 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Global Dividend ETF MGDV $ 0.00000 CAD 554542100 CA5545421003 Quarterly TSX Wealthsimple Shariah World Equity Index ETF WSHR $ 0.18139 CAD 94701W104 CA94701W1041 Quarterly Cboe Canada

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $201.8 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2024. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $251 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of May 31, 2024. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

