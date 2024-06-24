TORONTO, June 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the June 2024 monthly cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Cboe Canada. Unitholders of record on July 2, 2024 will receive cash distributions payable on July 9, 2024.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per Unit ($) CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Mackenzie Core Plus

Global Fixed Income ETF MGB $ 0.07622 55452P101 CA55452P1018 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Unconstrained

Bond ETF MUB $ 0.07601 55454N104 CA55454N1042 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Floating Rate

Income ETF MFT $ 0.11636 55453X103 CA55453X1033 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Core Plus Canadian Fixed

Income ETF MKB $ 0.04998 55452R107 CA55452R1073 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Canadian Short Term Fixed

Income ETF MCSB $ 0.05983 55452Q109 CA55452Q1090 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Canadian Aggregate Bond

Index ETF QBB $ 0.22260 55452S105 CA55452S1056 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Canadian Short-Term Bond

Index ETF QSB $ 0.24019 55453K101 CA55453K1012 Monthly TSX Mackenzie US Investment Grade

Corporate Bond Index ETF

(CAD-Hedged) QUIG $ 0.27308 55455H106 CA55455H1064 Monthly TSX Mackenzie US High Yield Bond Index

ETF (CAD-Hedged) QHY $ 0.60466 55455K109 CA55455K1093 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Emerging Markets Local

Currency Bond Index ETF QEBL $ 0.21130 55455J102 CA55455J1021 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Emerging Markets Bond

Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QEBH $ 0.24790 55454J103 CA55455J1030 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Developed ex-North America

Aggregate Bond Index ETF

(CAD-Hedged) QDXB $ 0.15289 55454P109 CA55454P1099 Monthly TSX Mackenzie U.S. Aggregate Bond

Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QUB $ 0.23953 554557108 CA5545571088 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Global Fixed Income

Allocation ETF MGAB $ 0.05180 554552208 CA5545522081 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Canadian Ultra Short

Bond Index ETF QASH $ 0.19521 554564104 CA5545641048 Monthly TSX Mackenzie US Government Long

Bond Index ETF QTLT $ 0.22625 55454Q107 CA55454Q1072 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Canadian Government

Long Bond Index ETF QLB $ 0.21184 55455N103 CA55455N1033 Monthly TSX Mackenzie Global High Yield Fixed

Income ETF MHYB $ 0.06538 55454M106 CA55454M1068 Monthly Cboe

Canada Mackenzie Canadian All Corporate

Bond Index ETF QCB $ 0.26842 55454A102 CA55454A1021 Monthly Cboe

Canada Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF

(CAD-Hedged) QTIP $ 0.69249 55456B108 CA55456B1085 Monthly Cboe

Canada Mackenzie Global Sustainable

Bond ETF MGSB $ 0.04658 554565101 CA5545651013 Monthly Cboe

Canada Wealthsimple North American Green

Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) WSGB $ 0.05352 94702B109 CA94702B1094 Monthly Cboe

Canada

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $201.8 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2024. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $251 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of May 31, 2024. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

SOURCE Mackenzie Financial Corporation

For further information, please contact: Hilary Bassett, 416-951-7558, [email protected]