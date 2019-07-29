Mackenzie Investments Announces July 2019 Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds Français
Jul 29, 2019, 10:32 ET
TORONTO, July 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the July 2019 monthly cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Aequitas NEO Exchange. Unitholders of record on August 2, 2019 will receive cash distributions payable on August 12, 2019.
Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:
|
Mackenzie ETF
|
Ticker
|
Distribution
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment
|
Exchange
|
Mackenzie Core Plus
|
MGB
|
$0.02496
|
55452P101
|
CA55452P1018
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Unconstrained
|
MUB
|
$0.06915
|
55454N104
|
CA55454N1042
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Floating Rate
|
MFT
|
$0.12127
|
55453X103
|
CA55453X1033
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Core Plus
|
MKB
|
$0.03325
|
55452R107
|
CA55452R1073
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global High
|
MHYB
|
$0.08172
|
55454M106
|
CA5545M1068
|
Monthly
|
NEO
|
Mackenzie Canadian Short
|
MCSB
|
$0.02499
|
55452Q109
|
CA55452Q1090
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian
|
QBB
|
$0.21713
|
55452S105
|
CA55452S1056
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Short-
|
QSB
|
$0.16576
|
55453K101
|
CA55453K1012
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian All
|
QCB
|
$0.27492
|
55454A102
|
CA55454A1021
|
Monthly
|
NEO
|
Mackenzie US TIPS
|
QTIP
|
$0.27061
|
55456B108
|
CA55456B1085
|
Monthly
|
NEO
|
Mackenzie US Investment
|
QUIG
|
$0.26982
|
55455H106
|
CA55455H1064
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US High Yield
|
QHY
|
$0.48049
|
55455K109
|
CA55455K1093
|
Monthly
|
TSX
Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.
Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.
About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments was founded in 1967, and is a leading investment management firm providing investment advisory and related services. With $139 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2019, Mackenzie Investments distributes its investment services through multiple distribution channels to both retail and institutional investors. Mackenzie Investments is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $162 billion in total assets under management as of June 30, 2019. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.
SOURCE Mackenzie Financial Corporation
For further information: Nini Krishnappa, Mackenzie Investments, 647-828-2553, Nini.Krishnappa@igmfinancial.com
