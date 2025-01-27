Mackenzie Investments Announces January 2025 Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds Français

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the January 2025 monthly cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Cboe Canada. Unitholders of record on February 3, 2025 will receive cash distributions payable on February 10, 2025.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF

Ticker 
Symbol 

Distribution 
per Unit ($) 

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment 
Frequency 

Exchange 

Mackenzie Core Plus Global Fixed Income ETF

MGB

$ 0.06986

55452P101

CA55452P1018

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Unconstrained Bond ETF

MUB

$ 0.06681

55454N104

CA55454N1042

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Floating Rate Income ETF

MFT

$ 0.10464

55453X103

CA55453X1033

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Core Plus Canadian Fixed Income ETF

MKB

$ 0.05713

55452R107

CA55452R1073

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Short Term Fixed Income ETF

MCSB

$ 0.05300

55452Q109

CA55452Q1090

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF

QBB

$ 0.24918

55452S105

CA55452S1056

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF

QSB

$ 0.26141

55453K101

CA55453K1012

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QUIG

$ 0.27268

55455H106

CA55455H1064

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie US High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QHY

$ 0.40433

55455K109

CA55455K1093

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Index ETF

QEBL

$ 0.28023

55455J102

CA55455J1021

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QEBH

$ 0.28044

55454J103

CA55455J1030

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Developed ex-North America Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QDXB

$ 0.15127

55454P109

CA55454P1099

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QUB

$ 0.21650

554557108

CA5545571088

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Global Fixed Income Allocation ETF

MGAB

$ 0.04626

554552208

CA5545522081

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Ultra Short Bond Index ETF

QASH

$ 0.14503

554564104

CA5545641048

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie US Government Long Bond Index ETF

QTLT

$ 0.22193

55454Q107

CA55454Q1072

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Government Long Bond Index ETF

  QLB

$ 0.25472

55455N103

CA55455N1033

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Global High Yield Fixed Income ETF

MHYB

$ 0.07302

55454M106

CA55454M1068

Monthly

Cboe
Canada

Mackenzie Canadian All Corporate Bond Index ETF

QCB

$ 0.32684

55454A102

CA55454A1021

Monthly

Cboe
Canada

Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QTIP

$ 0.08572

55456B108

CA55456B1085

Monthly

Cboe
Canada

Mackenzie Global Sustainable Bond ETF

MGSB

$ 0.04501

554565101

CA5545651013

Monthly

Cboe
Canada

Wealthsimple North American Green Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

WSGB

$ 0.05567

94702B109

CA94702B1094

Monthly

Cboe
Canada

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $213 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $270 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of December 31, 2024. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

