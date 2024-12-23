Mackenzie Investments Announces Final Year-End Reinvested Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds Français

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the final year-end reinvested distributions for its exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Cboe Canada ("Cboe") for the 2024 tax year. Please note that this is an update to the estimated year-end reinvested distributions previously announced on November 15, 2024.

These are distributions of undistributed net income and/or capital gains. The distributions will be reinvested in additional units of the respective ETFs and do not include ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the units previously outstanding, so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

The record date for these distributions is December 31, 2024. The actual taxable amounts distributed by the ETFs in 2024, including the tax characteristics of these amounts, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2025.

Details of the final per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF

Ticker Symbol

Distribution
per unit

NAVPU as at December 13, 2024

Currency

CUSIP

ISIN

Exchange

Mackenzie Core Plus Global Fixed Income ETF

MGB

0.00965

16.32432

CAD

55452P101

CA55452P1018

TSX

Mackenzie Unconstrained Bond ETF

MUB

0.01846

18.43822

CAD

55454N104

CA55454N1042

TSX

Mackenzie Floating Rate Income ETF

MFT

0.00000

17.17810

CAD

55453X103

CA55453X1033

TSX

Mackenzie Core Plus Canadian Fixed Income ETF

MKB

0.00743

19.40315

CAD

55452R107

CA55452R1073

TSX

Mackenzie Global High Yield Fixed Income ETF

MHYB

0.01644

18.05349

CAD

55454M106

CA55454M1068

Cboe

Mackenzie Global Women's Leadership ETF

MWMN

2.01729

49.72941

CAD

55455C206

CA55455C2067

Cboe

Mackenzie Ivy Global Equity ETF

MIVG

1.95343

36.47112

CAD

55454E104

CA55454E1043

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Short Term Fixed Income ETF

MCSB

0.00168

19.76179

CAD

55452Q109

CA55452Q1090

TSX

Mackenzie China A-Shares CSI 300 Index ETF

QCH

0.00000

92.04087

CAD

55454U108

CA55454U1084

Cboe

Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF

QCE

0.68915

154.55083

CAD

55454W104

CA55454W1041

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF

QCN

0.15537

154.63293

CAD

55453U109

CA55453U1093

TSX

Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF

QUU

1.14449

248.67795

CAD

55454T101

CA55454T1012

TSX

Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (USD)

QUU.U

0.80398

174.89139

USD

55454T200

CA55454T2002

TSX

Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QAH

0.00000

200.14315

CAD

55455M105

CA55455M1059

TSX

Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF

QDX

0.00140

121.62129

CAD

55455T100

CA55455T1003

TSX

Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QDXH

0.00000

135.39175

CAD

55455Y109

CA55455Y1097

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF

QBB

0.00980

94.24267

CAD

55452S105

CA55452S1056

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF

QSB

0.00000

99.07208

CAD

55453K101

CA55453K1012

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian All Corporate Bond Index ETF

QCB

0.00257

96.03901

CAD

55454A102

CA55454A1021

Cboe

Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QTIP

0.02622

84.00064

CAD

55456B108

CA55456B1085

Cboe

Mackenzie US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QUIG

0.01669

85.82967

CAD

55455H106

CA55455H1064

TSX

Mackenzie US High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QHY

0.27099

82.81353

CAD

55455K109

CA55455K1093

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Index ETF

QEBL

0.01388

76.41205

CAD

55455J102

CA55455J1021

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QEBH

0.00000

78.83080

CAD

55454J103

CA55455J1030

TSX

Wealthsimple North America Socially Responsible Index ETF

WSRI

2.18424

44.83294

CAD

94701L108

CA94701L1085

TSX

Wealthsimple Developed Markets ex North America Socially Responsible Index ETF

WSRD

0.00000

30.10571

CAD

94701J103

CA94701J1030

TSX

Mackenzie Developed Markets Real Estate Index ETF

QRET

0.00000

116.91527

CAD

55454K100

CA55454K1003

TSX

Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Index ETF

QINF

0.00000

139.18949

CAD

554547109

CA5545471099

TSX

Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF

MDVD

0.00293

26.73260

CAD

554569103

CA5545691035

TSX

Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF (USD)

MDVD.U

0.00206

18.72724

USD

554569202

CA5545692025

TSX

Mackenzie Developed ex-North America Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QDXB

0.03874

89.41743

CAD

55454P109

CA55454P1099

TSX

Mackenzie U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QUB

0.00000

80.67924

CAD

554557108

CA5545571088

TSX

Mackenzie Global Fixed Income Allocation ETF

MGAB

0.00000

16.94171

CAD

554552208

CA5545522081

TSX

Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF

MBAL

0.15939

25.85289

CAD

554551101

CA5545511019

TSX

Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF

MCON

0.10117

22.65382

CAD

554567107

CA5545671078

TSX

Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF

MGRW

0.07171

29.43928

CAD

554570101

CA5545701016

TSX

Mackenzie Global Sustainable Bond ETF

MGSB

0.00931

17.65850

CAD

554565101

CA5545651013

Cboe

Wealthsimple Shariah World Equity Index ETF

WSHR

0.56427

31.50687

CAD

94701W104

CA94701W1041

Cboe

Wealthsimple North American Green Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

WSGB

0.00000

22.61556

CAD

94702B109

CA94702B1094

Cboe

Mackenzie Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF

QEE

2.07761

98.18400

CAD

55455L107

CA55455L1076

TSX

Mackenzie Corporate Knights Global 100 Index ETF

MCKG

0.00000

21.18073

CAD

55452V108

CA55452V1085

Cboe

Mackenzie All-Equity Allocation ETF

MEQT

0.57191

25.97930

CAD

55452A104

CA55452A1049

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Government Long Bond Index ETF

QLB

1.12209

106.20288

CAD

55455N103

CA55455N1033

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Ultra Short Bond Index ETF

QASH

0.00000

50.42634

CAD

554564104

CA5545641048

TSX

Mackenzie US Government Long Bond Index ETF

QTLT

0.32385

103.44652

CAD

55454Q107

CA55454Q1072

TSX

Mackenzie World Low Volatility ETF

MWLV

0.23701

23.82671

CAD

55453H108

CA55453H1082

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Low Volatility ETF

MCLV

0.61405

22.93702

CAD

554555102

CA5545551023

TSX

Mackenzie Global Dividend ETF

MGDV

0.01316

22.54132

CAD

554542100

CA5545421003

TSX

Mackenzie US Low Volatility ETF

MULV

0.65464

23.14598

CAD

554914101

CA5549141011

TSX

Mackenzie Global Equity ETF

MGQE

0.09218

23.05746

CAD

554546101

CA5545461017

TSX

Mackenzie International Equity ETF

MIQE

0.05712

21.09685

CAD

55456A100

CA55456A1003

TSX

Mackenzie Core Resources ETF

MORE

0.16859

21.41221

CAD

55454B100

CA55454B1004

TSX

Mackenzie Bluewater Next Gen Growth ETF

MNXT

0.00000

22.46033

CAD

554548107

CA5545481072

TSX

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $217 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2024. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $273 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of November 30, 2024. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

