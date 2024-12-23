TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the final year-end reinvested distributions for its exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Cboe Canada ("Cboe") for the 2024 tax year. Please note that this is an update to the estimated year-end reinvested distributions previously announced on November 15, 2024.

These are distributions of undistributed net income and/or capital gains. The distributions will be reinvested in additional units of the respective ETFs and do not include ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the units previously outstanding, so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

The record date for these distributions is December 31, 2024. The actual taxable amounts distributed by the ETFs in 2024, including the tax characteristics of these amounts, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2025.

Details of the final per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF Ticker Symbol Distribution

per unit NAVPU as at December 13, 2024 Currency CUSIP ISIN Exchange Mackenzie Core Plus Global Fixed Income ETF MGB 0.00965 16.32432 CAD 55452P101 CA55452P1018 TSX Mackenzie Unconstrained Bond ETF MUB 0.01846 18.43822 CAD 55454N104 CA55454N1042 TSX Mackenzie Floating Rate Income ETF MFT 0.00000 17.17810 CAD 55453X103 CA55453X1033 TSX Mackenzie Core Plus Canadian Fixed Income ETF MKB 0.00743 19.40315 CAD 55452R107 CA55452R1073 TSX Mackenzie Global High Yield Fixed Income ETF MHYB 0.01644 18.05349 CAD 55454M106 CA55454M1068 Cboe Mackenzie Global Women's Leadership ETF MWMN 2.01729 49.72941 CAD 55455C206 CA55455C2067 Cboe Mackenzie Ivy Global Equity ETF MIVG 1.95343 36.47112 CAD 55454E104 CA55454E1043 TSX Mackenzie Canadian Short Term Fixed Income ETF MCSB 0.00168 19.76179 CAD 55452Q109 CA55452Q1090 TSX Mackenzie China A-Shares CSI 300 Index ETF QCH 0.00000 92.04087 CAD 55454U108 CA55454U1084 Cboe Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF QCE 0.68915 154.55083 CAD 55454W104 CA55454W1041 TSX Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF QCN 0.15537 154.63293 CAD 55453U109 CA55453U1093 TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF QUU 1.14449 248.67795 CAD 55454T101 CA55454T1012 TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (USD) QUU.U 0.80398 174.89139 USD 55454T200 CA55454T2002 TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QAH 0.00000 200.14315 CAD 55455M105 CA55455M1059 TSX Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF QDX 0.00140 121.62129 CAD 55455T100 CA55455T1003 TSX Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QDXH 0.00000 135.39175 CAD 55455Y109 CA55455Y1097 TSX Mackenzie Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF QBB 0.00980 94.24267 CAD 55452S105 CA55452S1056 TSX Mackenzie Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF QSB 0.00000 99.07208 CAD 55453K101 CA55453K1012 TSX Mackenzie Canadian All Corporate Bond Index ETF QCB 0.00257 96.03901 CAD 55454A102 CA55454A1021 Cboe Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QTIP 0.02622 84.00064 CAD 55456B108 CA55456B1085 Cboe Mackenzie US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QUIG 0.01669 85.82967 CAD 55455H106 CA55455H1064 TSX Mackenzie US High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QHY 0.27099 82.81353 CAD 55455K109 CA55455K1093 TSX Mackenzie Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Index ETF QEBL 0.01388 76.41205 CAD 55455J102 CA55455J1021 TSX Mackenzie Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QEBH 0.00000 78.83080 CAD 55454J103 CA55455J1030 TSX Wealthsimple North America Socially Responsible Index ETF WSRI 2.18424 44.83294 CAD 94701L108 CA94701L1085 TSX Wealthsimple Developed Markets ex North America Socially Responsible Index ETF WSRD 0.00000 30.10571 CAD 94701J103 CA94701J1030 TSX Mackenzie Developed Markets Real Estate Index ETF QRET 0.00000 116.91527 CAD 55454K100 CA55454K1003 TSX Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Index ETF QINF 0.00000 139.18949 CAD 554547109 CA5545471099 TSX Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF MDVD 0.00293 26.73260 CAD 554569103 CA5545691035 TSX Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF (USD) MDVD.U 0.00206 18.72724 USD 554569202 CA5545692025 TSX Mackenzie Developed ex-North America Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QDXB 0.03874 89.41743 CAD 55454P109 CA55454P1099 TSX Mackenzie U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QUB 0.00000 80.67924 CAD 554557108 CA5545571088 TSX Mackenzie Global Fixed Income Allocation ETF MGAB 0.00000 16.94171 CAD 554552208 CA5545522081 TSX Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF MBAL 0.15939 25.85289 CAD 554551101 CA5545511019 TSX Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF MCON 0.10117 22.65382 CAD 554567107 CA5545671078 TSX Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF MGRW 0.07171 29.43928 CAD 554570101 CA5545701016 TSX Mackenzie Global Sustainable Bond ETF MGSB 0.00931 17.65850 CAD 554565101 CA5545651013 Cboe Wealthsimple Shariah World Equity Index ETF WSHR 0.56427 31.50687 CAD 94701W104 CA94701W1041 Cboe Wealthsimple North American Green Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) WSGB 0.00000 22.61556 CAD 94702B109 CA94702B1094 Cboe Mackenzie Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF QEE 2.07761 98.18400 CAD 55455L107 CA55455L1076 TSX Mackenzie Corporate Knights Global 100 Index ETF MCKG 0.00000 21.18073 CAD 55452V108 CA55452V1085 Cboe Mackenzie All-Equity Allocation ETF MEQT 0.57191 25.97930 CAD 55452A104 CA55452A1049 TSX Mackenzie Canadian Government Long Bond Index ETF QLB 1.12209 106.20288 CAD 55455N103 CA55455N1033 TSX Mackenzie Canadian Ultra Short Bond Index ETF QASH 0.00000 50.42634 CAD 554564104 CA5545641048 TSX Mackenzie US Government Long Bond Index ETF QTLT 0.32385 103.44652 CAD 55454Q107 CA55454Q1072 TSX Mackenzie World Low Volatility ETF MWLV 0.23701 23.82671 CAD 55453H108 CA55453H1082 TSX Mackenzie Canadian Low Volatility ETF MCLV 0.61405 22.93702 CAD 554555102 CA5545551023 TSX Mackenzie Global Dividend ETF MGDV 0.01316 22.54132 CAD 554542100 CA5545421003 TSX Mackenzie US Low Volatility ETF MULV 0.65464 23.14598 CAD 554914101 CA5549141011 TSX Mackenzie Global Equity ETF MGQE 0.09218 23.05746 CAD 554546101 CA5545461017 TSX Mackenzie International Equity ETF MIQE 0.05712 21.09685 CAD 55456A100 CA55456A1003 TSX Mackenzie Core Resources ETF MORE 0.16859 21.41221 CAD 55454B100 CA55454B1004 TSX Mackenzie Bluewater Next Gen Growth ETF MNXT 0.00000 22.46033 CAD 554548107 CA5545481072 TSX

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $217 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2024. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $273 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of November 30, 2024. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

For further information, please contact: Jaimie Roebuck, 647-629-2747, [email protected]