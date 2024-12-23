Mackenzie Investments Announces Final Year-End Reinvested Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds Français
Dec 23, 2024, 07:30 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the final year-end reinvested distributions for its exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Cboe Canada ("Cboe") for the 2024 tax year. Please note that this is an update to the estimated year-end reinvested distributions previously announced on November 15, 2024.
These are distributions of undistributed net income and/or capital gains. The distributions will be reinvested in additional units of the respective ETFs and do not include ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the units previously outstanding, so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.
The record date for these distributions is December 31, 2024. The actual taxable amounts distributed by the ETFs in 2024, including the tax characteristics of these amounts, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2025.
Details of the final per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:
|
Mackenzie ETF
|
Ticker Symbol
|
Distribution
|
NAVPU as at December 13, 2024
|
Currency
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Exchange
|
Mackenzie Core Plus Global Fixed Income ETF
|
MGB
|
0.00965
|
16.32432
|
CAD
|
55452P101
|
CA55452P1018
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Unconstrained Bond ETF
|
MUB
|
0.01846
|
18.43822
|
CAD
|
55454N104
|
CA55454N1042
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Floating Rate Income ETF
|
MFT
|
0.00000
|
17.17810
|
CAD
|
55453X103
|
CA55453X1033
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Core Plus Canadian Fixed Income ETF
|
MKB
|
0.00743
|
19.40315
|
CAD
|
55452R107
|
CA55452R1073
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global High Yield Fixed Income ETF
|
MHYB
|
0.01644
|
18.05349
|
CAD
|
55454M106
|
CA55454M1068
|
Cboe
|
Mackenzie Global Women's Leadership ETF
|
MWMN
|
2.01729
|
49.72941
|
CAD
|
55455C206
|
CA55455C2067
|
Cboe
|
Mackenzie Ivy Global Equity ETF
|
MIVG
|
1.95343
|
36.47112
|
CAD
|
55454E104
|
CA55454E1043
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Short Term Fixed Income ETF
|
MCSB
|
0.00168
|
19.76179
|
CAD
|
55452Q109
|
CA55452Q1090
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie China A-Shares CSI 300 Index ETF
|
QCH
|
0.00000
|
92.04087
|
CAD
|
55454U108
|
CA55454U1084
|
Cboe
|
Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF
|
QCE
|
0.68915
|
154.55083
|
CAD
|
55454W104
|
CA55454W1041
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF
|
QCN
|
0.15537
|
154.63293
|
CAD
|
55453U109
|
CA55453U1093
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF
|
QUU
|
1.14449
|
248.67795
|
CAD
|
55454T101
|
CA55454T1012
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (USD)
|
QUU.U
|
0.80398
|
174.89139
|
USD
|
55454T200
|
CA55454T2002
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QAH
|
0.00000
|
200.14315
|
CAD
|
55455M105
|
CA55455M1059
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF
|
QDX
|
0.00140
|
121.62129
|
CAD
|
55455T100
|
CA55455T1003
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QDXH
|
0.00000
|
135.39175
|
CAD
|
55455Y109
|
CA55455Y1097
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
QBB
|
0.00980
|
94.24267
|
CAD
|
55452S105
|
CA55452S1056
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF
|
QSB
|
0.00000
|
99.07208
|
CAD
|
55453K101
|
CA55453K1012
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian All Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
QCB
|
0.00257
|
96.03901
|
CAD
|
55454A102
|
CA55454A1021
|
Cboe
|
Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QTIP
|
0.02622
|
84.00064
|
CAD
|
55456B108
|
CA55456B1085
|
Cboe
|
Mackenzie US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QUIG
|
0.01669
|
85.82967
|
CAD
|
55455H106
|
CA55455H1064
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QHY
|
0.27099
|
82.81353
|
CAD
|
55455K109
|
CA55455K1093
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Index ETF
|
QEBL
|
0.01388
|
76.41205
|
CAD
|
55455J102
|
CA55455J1021
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QEBH
|
0.00000
|
78.83080
|
CAD
|
55454J103
|
CA55455J1030
|
TSX
|
Wealthsimple North America Socially Responsible Index ETF
|
WSRI
|
2.18424
|
44.83294
|
CAD
|
94701L108
|
CA94701L1085
|
TSX
|
Wealthsimple Developed Markets ex North America Socially Responsible Index ETF
|
WSRD
|
0.00000
|
30.10571
|
CAD
|
94701J103
|
CA94701J1030
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Developed Markets Real Estate Index ETF
|
QRET
|
0.00000
|
116.91527
|
CAD
|
55454K100
|
CA55454K1003
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Index ETF
|
QINF
|
0.00000
|
139.18949
|
CAD
|
554547109
|
CA5545471099
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF
|
MDVD
|
0.00293
|
26.73260
|
CAD
|
554569103
|
CA5545691035
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF (USD)
|
MDVD.U
|
0.00206
|
18.72724
|
USD
|
554569202
|
CA5545692025
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Developed ex-North America Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QDXB
|
0.03874
|
89.41743
|
CAD
|
55454P109
|
CA55454P1099
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QUB
|
0.00000
|
80.67924
|
CAD
|
554557108
|
CA5545571088
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global Fixed Income Allocation ETF
|
MGAB
|
0.00000
|
16.94171
|
CAD
|
554552208
|
CA5545522081
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF
|
MBAL
|
0.15939
|
25.85289
|
CAD
|
554551101
|
CA5545511019
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF
|
MCON
|
0.10117
|
22.65382
|
CAD
|
554567107
|
CA5545671078
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF
|
MGRW
|
0.07171
|
29.43928
|
CAD
|
554570101
|
CA5545701016
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global Sustainable Bond ETF
|
MGSB
|
0.00931
|
17.65850
|
CAD
|
554565101
|
CA5545651013
|
Cboe
|
Wealthsimple Shariah World Equity Index ETF
|
WSHR
|
0.56427
|
31.50687
|
CAD
|
94701W104
|
CA94701W1041
|
Cboe
|
Wealthsimple North American Green Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
WSGB
|
0.00000
|
22.61556
|
CAD
|
94702B109
|
CA94702B1094
|
Cboe
|
Mackenzie Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF
|
QEE
|
2.07761
|
98.18400
|
CAD
|
55455L107
|
CA55455L1076
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Corporate Knights Global 100 Index ETF
|
MCKG
|
0.00000
|
21.18073
|
CAD
|
55452V108
|
CA55452V1085
|
Cboe
|
Mackenzie All-Equity Allocation ETF
|
MEQT
|
0.57191
|
25.97930
|
CAD
|
55452A104
|
CA55452A1049
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Government Long Bond Index ETF
|
QLB
|
1.12209
|
106.20288
|
CAD
|
55455N103
|
CA55455N1033
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Ultra Short Bond Index ETF
|
QASH
|
0.00000
|
50.42634
|
CAD
|
554564104
|
CA5545641048
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US Government Long Bond Index ETF
|
QTLT
|
0.32385
|
103.44652
|
CAD
|
55454Q107
|
CA55454Q1072
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie World Low Volatility ETF
|
MWLV
|
0.23701
|
23.82671
|
CAD
|
55453H108
|
CA55453H1082
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Low Volatility ETF
|
MCLV
|
0.61405
|
22.93702
|
CAD
|
554555102
|
CA5545551023
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global Dividend ETF
|
MGDV
|
0.01316
|
22.54132
|
CAD
|
554542100
|
CA5545421003
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US Low Volatility ETF
|
MULV
|
0.65464
|
23.14598
|
CAD
|
554914101
|
CA5549141011
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global Equity ETF
|
MGQE
|
0.09218
|
23.05746
|
CAD
|
554546101
|
CA5545461017
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie International Equity ETF
|
MIQE
|
0.05712
|
21.09685
|
CAD
|
55456A100
|
CA55456A1003
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Core Resources ETF
|
MORE
|
0.16859
|
21.41221
|
CAD
|
55454B100
|
CA55454B1004
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Bluewater Next Gen Growth ETF
|
MNXT
|
0.00000
|
22.46033
|
CAD
|
554548107
|
CA5545481072
|
TSX
Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.
Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.
About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $217 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2024. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $273 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of November 30, 2024. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.
For further information, please contact: Jaimie Roebuck, 647-629-2747, [email protected]
