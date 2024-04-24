Mackenzie Investments Announces Final Termination Proceeds Relating to the Termination of an Exchange Traded Fund

TORONTO, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced additional information regarding the termination of Mackenzie Portfolio Completion ETF (the "Terminating ETF") (ticker symbol: MPCF) that was announced on February 7, 2024.

The units of the Terminating ETF were delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange on April 22, 2024. The proceeds from the liquidation of the assets, less all liabilities and expenses incurred in connection with the termination of the Terminating ETF (the "Termination Proceeds"), were determined on April 23, 2024, and are as follows:

Terminating ETF Name Ticker Termination Proceeds per unit Mackenzie Portfolio Completion ETF

MPCF $18.16867

Each unitholder will receive the Termination Proceeds on a pro rata basis as shown in the table above and no further action is required by unitholders.

The Termination Proceeds will be paid out to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. ("CDS") on or about April 25, 2024, which investors will receive thereafter based on individual brokerage processing times.

Additionally, a notional distribution of $1.76176 per unit has been made to all unitholders of record of the Terminating ETF as of March 28, 2024, resulting from a deemed year-end for tax purposes. This deemed year-end was triggered due to the Terminating ETF having ceased to be a financial institution for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). A notional distribution occurs when a distribution is made in the form of units, which are then immediately consolidated with the units held prior to the distribution, so that the total number of units held after the distribution is identical to the number of units held prior to the distribution. In early 2025, the tax characteristics of the distribution will be reported to brokers via CDS.

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com/etf.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $203.7 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2024. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $252.2 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of March 31, 2024. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

