Mackenzie Investments Announces Final Reinvested Distributions for Merged and Terminated Exchange Traded Funds Français
News provided byMackenzie Financial Corporation
Oct 11, 2024, 07:30 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the following final reinvested distributions (the "Final Reinvested Distributions") for the completed mergers and termination of the Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below.
The mergers and termination, initially announced on June 20, 2024, were completed on September 27, 2024. In all cases, these Final Reinvested Distributions were not paid in cash, but have been reinvested and the resulting securities immediately consolidated. The number of securities held by each investor has not changed. The distributions were reinvested on September 27, 2024, to securityholders of record on September 26, 2024.
Details for merged ETFs:
|
Mackenzie
|
Ticker
|
Final
|
Currency
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Exchange
|
Mackenzie
|
MKC
|
2.94045
|
CAD
|
55453L109
|
CA55453L1094
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie
|
MUS
|
1.45033
|
CAD
|
55453M107
|
CA55453M1077
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie
|
MWD
|
0.86131
|
CAD
|
55453N105
|
CA55453N1050
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie
|
MXU
|
0.06412
|
CAD
|
55454L108
|
CA55454L1085
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie
|
MEE
|
-
|
CAD
|
55453Q108
|
CA55453Q1081
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie
|
QEE
|
-
|
CAD
|
55455L107
|
CA55455L1076
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie
|
MWLV
|
0.01745
|
CAD
|
55453H108
|
CA55453H1082
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie
|
MCLV
|
0.02637
|
CAD
|
554555102
|
CA5545551023
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US
|
MULV
|
0.01184
|
CAD
|
554914101
|
CA5549141011
|
TSX
Details for terminated ETF:
|
Mackenzie
|
MEU
|
-
|
CAD
|
55453P100
|
CA55453P1009
|
TSX
Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.
Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.
About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $212.1 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2024. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $264 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of September 30, 2024. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com
SOURCE Mackenzie Financial Corporation
For further information, please contact: Hilary Bassett, Mackenzie Investments, 416-951-7558, [email protected]; Kim Tran, Mackenzie Investments (Québec), 514-217-1684, [email protected]
Share this article