TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the following final reinvested distributions (the "Final Reinvested Distributions") for the completed mergers and termination of the Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below.

The mergers and termination, initially announced on June 20, 2024, were completed on September 27, 2024. In all cases, these Final Reinvested Distributions were not paid in cash, but have been reinvested and the resulting securities immediately consolidated. The number of securities held by each investor has not changed. The distributions were reinvested on September 27, 2024, to securityholders of record on September 26, 2024.

Details for merged ETFs:

Mackenzie

ETF Ticker

Symbol Final

Reinvested

Distribution

per Unit ($)

(reinvested and

consolidated) Currency CUSIP ISIN Exchange Mackenzie

Maximum

Diversification

Canada Index

ETF MKC 2.94045 CAD 55453L109 CA55453L1094 TSX Mackenzie

Maximum

Diversification

US Index ETF MUS 1.45033 CAD 55453M107 CA55453M1077 TSX Mackenzie

Maximum

Diversification

All World

Developed

Index ETF MWD 0.86131 CAD 55453N105 CA55453N1050 TSX Mackenzie

Maximum

Diversification

All World

Developed ex

North America

Index ETF MXU 0.06412 CAD 55454L108 CA55454L1085 TSX Mackenzie

Maximum

Diversification

Emerging

Markets Index

ETF MEE - CAD 55453Q108 CA55453Q1081 TSX Mackenzie

Emerging

Markets

Equity Index

ETF QEE - CAD 55455L107 CA55455L1076 TSX Mackenzie

World Low

Volatility ETF MWLV 0.01745 CAD 55453H108 CA55453H1082 TSX Mackenzie

Canada Low

Volatility ETF MCLV 0.02637 CAD 554555102 CA5545551023 TSX Mackenzie US

Low Volatility

ETF MULV 0.01184 CAD 554914101 CA5549141011 TSX

Details for terminated ETF:

Mackenzie

Maximum

Diversification

Developed

Europe Index

ETF MEU - CAD 55453P100 CA55453P1009 TSX

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $212.1 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2024. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $264 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of September 30, 2024. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

SOURCE Mackenzie Financial Corporation

For further information, please contact: Hilary Bassett, Mackenzie Investments, 416-951-7558, [email protected]; Kim Tran, Mackenzie Investments (Québec), 514-217-1684, [email protected]