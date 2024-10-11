Mackenzie Investments Announces Final Reinvested Distributions for Merged and Terminated Exchange Traded Funds Français

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the following final reinvested distributions (the "Final Reinvested Distributions") for the completed mergers and termination of the Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below.

The mergers and termination, initially announced on June 20, 2024, were completed on September 27, 2024. In all cases, these Final Reinvested Distributions were not paid in cash, but have been reinvested and the resulting securities immediately consolidated. The number of securities held by each investor has not changed. The distributions were reinvested on September 27, 2024, to securityholders of record on September 26, 2024.

Details for merged ETFs:

Mackenzie
ETF

Ticker
Symbol

Final
Reinvested
Distribution
per Unit ($)
(reinvested and
consolidated)

Currency

CUSIP

ISIN

Exchange

Mackenzie
Maximum
Diversification
Canada Index
ETF

MKC

2.94045

CAD

55453L109

CA55453L1094

TSX

Mackenzie
Maximum
Diversification
US Index ETF

MUS

1.45033

CAD

55453M107

CA55453M1077

TSX

Mackenzie
Maximum
Diversification
All World
Developed
Index ETF

MWD

0.86131

CAD

55453N105

CA55453N1050

TSX

Mackenzie
Maximum
Diversification
All World
Developed ex
North America
Index ETF

MXU

0.06412

CAD

55454L108

CA55454L1085

TSX

Mackenzie
Maximum
Diversification
Emerging
Markets Index
ETF

MEE

-

CAD

55453Q108

CA55453Q1081

TSX

Mackenzie
Emerging
Markets
Equity Index
ETF

QEE

-

CAD

55455L107

CA55455L1076

TSX

Mackenzie
World Low
Volatility ETF

MWLV

0.01745

CAD

55453H108

 

CA55453H1082

 

TSX

Mackenzie
Canada Low
Volatility ETF

MCLV

0.02637

CAD

554555102

CA5545551023

TSX

Mackenzie US
Low Volatility
ETF

MULV

0.01184

CAD

554914101

CA5549141011

TSX

Details for terminated ETF:

Mackenzie
Maximum
Diversification
Developed
Europe Index
ETF

MEU

-

CAD

55453P100

CA55453P1009

TSX

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $212.1 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2024.  Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $264 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of September 30, 2024. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

