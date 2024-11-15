TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the estimated year-end reinvested distributions for its exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Cboe Canada ("Cboe") for the 2024 tax year. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of October 15, 2024. These amounts reflect forward looking information and the actual reinvested distributions may differ materially from these estimates.

These are estimated distributions of undistributed net income and/or capital gains. The distributions will be reinvested in additional units of the respective ETFs and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the units previously outstanding, so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

Mackenzie Investments expects to announce the final year-end reinvested distribution amounts for its ETFs on or about December 23, 2024. The record date for these distributions is December 31, 2024. The actual taxable amounts distributed by the ETFs in 2024, including the tax characteristics of these amounts, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2025.

Details of the estimated per-unit distribution amounts as of October 15, 2024 are as follows :

Mackenzie ETF Ticker

Symbol Estimated

year-end

reinvested

distribution

per unit NAVPU as at

October 15, 2024 Currency CUSIP ISIN Exchange Mackenzie Core Plus

Global Fixed Income

ETF MGB 0.00000 16.5497 CAD 55452P101 CA55452P1018 TSX Mackenzie

Unconstrained Bond

ETF MUB 0.00000 18.5040 CAD 55454N104 CA55454N1042 TSX Mackenzie Floating

Rate Income ETF MFT 0.00000 17.1398 CAD 55453X103 CA55453X1033 TSX Mackenzie Core Plus

Canadian Fixed

Income ETF MKB 0.00000 19.3114 CAD 55452R107 CA55452R1073 TSX Mackenzie Global

High Yield Fixed

Income ETF MHYB 0.00000 18.0049 CAD 55454M106 CA55454M1068 Cboe Mackenzie Global

Women's Leadership

ETF MWMN 2.24847 48.2572 CAD 55455C206 CA55455C2067 Cboe Mackenzie Ivy Global

Equity ETF MIVG 1.23284 35.6209 CAD 55454E104 CA55454E1043 TSX Mackenzie Canadian

Short Term Fixed

Income ETF MCSB 0.00000 19.7003 CAD 55452Q109 CA55452Q1090 TSX Mackenzie China A-

Shares CSI 300

Index ETF QCH 0.00000 89.5045 CAD 55454U108 CA55454U1084 Cboe Mackenzie Canadian

Large Cap Equity

Index ETF QCE 0.56364 147.8644 CAD 55454W104 CA55454W1041 TSX Mackenzie Canadian

Equity Index ETF QCN 0.25566 148.8444 CAD 55453U109 CA55453U1093 TSX Mackenzie US Large

Cap Equity Index

ETF QUU 0.15458 229.9628 CAD 55454T101 CA55454T1012 TSX Mackenzie US Large

Cap Equity Index

ETF (USD) QUU.U 0.11198 121.0330 USD 55454T200 CA55454T2002 TSX Mackenzie US Large

Cap Equity Index

ETF (CAD-Hedged) QAH 0.00000 191.3378 CAD 55455M105 CA55455M1059 TSX Mackenzie

International Equity

Index ETF QDX 0.00000 122.1590 CAD 55455T100 CA55455T1003 TSX Mackenzie

International Equity

Index ETF (CAD-

Hedged) QDXH 0.00000 133.7684 CAD 55455Y109 CA55455Y1097 TSX Mackenzie Canadian

Aggregate Bond

Index ETF QBB 0.00000 93.7827 CAD 55452S105 CA55452S1056 TSX Mackenzie Canadian

Short-Term Bond

Index ETF QSB 0.00000 99.0162 CAD 55453K101 CA55453K1012 TSX Mackenzie Canadian

All Corporate Bond

Index ETF QCB 0.00000 95.2684 CAD 55454A102 CA55454A1021 Cboe Mackenzie US TIPS

Index ETF (CAD-

Hedged) QTIP 0.00000 85.6808 CAD 55456B108 CA55456B1085 Cboe Mackenzie US

Investment Grade

Corporate Bond

Index ETF (CAD-

Hedged) QUIG 0.00000 88.0289 CAD 55455H106 CA55455H1064 TSX Mackenzie US High

Yield Bond Index

ETF (CAD-Hedged) QHY 0.00000 84.7314 CAD 55455K109 CA55455K1093 TSX Mackenzie Emerging

Markets Local

Currency Bond Index

ETF QEBL 0.00000 75.9817 CAD 55455J102 CA55455J1021 TSX Mackenzie Emerging

Markets Bond Index

ETF (CAD-Hedged) QEBH 0.00000 79.7843 CAD 55454J103 CA55455J1030 TSX Wealthsimple North

America Socially

Responsible Index

ETF WSRI 1.44455 44.3253 CAD 94701L108 CA94701L1085 TSX Wealthsimple

Developed Markets

ex North America

Socially Responsible

Index ETF WSRD 0.00000 30.6025 CAD 94701J103 CA94701J1030 TSX Mackenzie

Developed Markets

Real Estate Index

ETF QRET 0.00000 119.0974 CAD 55454K100 CA55454K1003 TSX Mackenzie Global

Infrastructure Index

ETF QINF 0.00000 139.6482 CAD 554547109 CA5545471099 TSX Mackenzie Global

Sustainable Dividend

Index ETF MDVD 0.00000 26.5601 CAD 554569103 CA5545691035 TSX Mackenzie Global

Sustainable Dividend

Index ETF (USD) MDVD.U 0.00000 13.9073 USD 554569202 CA5545692025 TSX Mackenzie

Developed ex-North

America Aggregate

Bond Index ETF

(CAD-Hedged) QDXB 0.00000 89.2257 CAD 55454P109 CA55454P1099 TSX Mackenzie U.S.

Aggregate Bond

Index ETF (CAD-

Hedged) QUB 0.00000 82.7960 CAD 554557108 CA5545571088 TSX Mackenzie Global

Fixed Income

Allocation ETF MGAB 0.00000 17.1644 CAD 554552208 CA5545522081 TSX Mackenzie Balanced

Allocation ETF MBAL 0.18692 25.0489 CAD 554551101 CA5545511019 TSX Mackenzie

Conservative

Allocation ETF MCON 0.32818 22.1427 CAD 554567107 CA5545671078 TSX Mackenzie Growth

Allocation ETF MGRW 0.16682 28.2838 CAD 554570101 CA5545701016 Cboe Mackenzie Global

Sustainable Bond

ETF MGSB 0.00000 17.8011 CAD 554565101 CA5545651013 Cboe Wealthsimple

Shariah World

Equity Index ETF WSHR 0.60518 31.7187 CAD 94701W104 CA94701W1041 Cboe Wealthsimple North

American Green

Bond Index ETF

(CAD-Hedged) WSGB 0.00000 22.9798 CAD 94702B109 CA94702B1094 Cboe Mackenzie Emerging

Markets Equity Index

ETF QEE 0.00000 97.8832 CAD 55455L107 CA55455L1076 TSX Mackenzie Corporate

Knights Global 100

Index ETF MCKG 0.00000 21.0538 CAD 55452V108 CA55452V1085 Cboe Mackenzie Canadian Government Long Bond Index ETF QLB 0.74854 104.7338 CAD 55455N103 CA55455N1033 TSX Mackenzie Canadian Ultra Short Bond Index ETF QASH 0.00000 50.3797 CAD 554564104 CA5545641048 TSX Mackenzie US Government Long Bond Index ETF QTLT 0.03551 105.4378 CAD 55454Q107 CA55454Q1072 TSX Mackenzie World Low Volatility ETF MWLV 0.00000 23.1979 CAD 55453H108 CA55453H1082 TSX Mackenzie All-Equity Allocation ETF MEQT 0.07105 24.7543 CAD 55452A104 CA55452A1049 TSX Mackenzie Canadian Low Volatility ETF MCLV 0.04496 22.2185 CAD 554555102 CA5545551023 TSX Mackenzie Global Dividend ETF MGDV 0.00000 21.6466 CAD 554542100 CA5545421003 TSX Mackenzie US Low Volatility ETF MULV 0.06711 22.3575 CAD 554914101 CA5549141011 TSX Mackenzie Global Equity ETF MGQE 0.05068 21.6664 CAD 554546101 CA5545461017 TSX Mackenzie International Equity ETF MIQE 0.02861 20.7773 CAD 55456A100 CA55456A1003 TSX Mackenzie Core Resources ETF MORE 0.01979 21.7186 CAD 55454B100 CA55454B1004 TSX Mackenzie Bluewater Next Gen Growth ETF MNXT 0.00000 20.8857 CAD 554548107 CA5545481072 TSX



Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at https://www.mackenzieinvestments.com/en/investments/by-type/etfs.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

