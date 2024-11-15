Mackenzie Investments Announces Estimated Year-End Reinvested Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds Français

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the estimated year-end reinvested distributions for its exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Cboe Canada ("Cboe") for the 2024 tax year. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of October 15, 2024. These amounts reflect forward looking information and the actual reinvested distributions may differ materially from these estimates.

These are estimated distributions of undistributed net income and/or capital gains. The distributions will be reinvested in additional units of the respective ETFs and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the units previously outstanding, so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

Mackenzie Investments expects to announce the final year-end reinvested distribution amounts for its ETFs on or about December 23, 2024. The record date for these distributions is December 31, 2024. The actual taxable amounts distributed by the ETFs in 2024, including the tax characteristics of these amounts, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2025.

Details of the estimated per-unit distribution amounts as of October 15, 2024 are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF

Ticker
Symbol

Estimated
year-end
reinvested
distribution
per unit

NAVPU as at
October 15, 2024

Currency

CUSIP

ISIN

Exchange

Mackenzie Core Plus
Global Fixed Income
ETF

MGB

0.00000

16.5497

CAD

55452P101

CA55452P1018

TSX

Mackenzie
Unconstrained Bond
ETF

MUB

0.00000

18.5040

CAD

55454N104

CA55454N1042

TSX

Mackenzie Floating
Rate Income ETF

MFT

0.00000

17.1398

CAD

55453X103

CA55453X1033

TSX

Mackenzie Core Plus
Canadian Fixed
Income ETF

MKB

0.00000

19.3114

CAD

55452R107

CA55452R1073

TSX

Mackenzie Global
High Yield Fixed
Income ETF

MHYB

0.00000

18.0049

CAD

55454M106

CA55454M1068

Cboe

Mackenzie Global
Women's Leadership
ETF

MWMN

2.24847

48.2572

CAD

55455C206

CA55455C2067

Cboe

Mackenzie Ivy Global
Equity ETF

MIVG

1.23284

35.6209

CAD

55454E104

CA55454E1043

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian
Short Term Fixed
Income ETF

MCSB

0.00000

19.7003

CAD

55452Q109

CA55452Q1090

TSX

Mackenzie China A-
Shares CSI 300
Index ETF

QCH

0.00000

89.5045

CAD

55454U108

CA55454U1084

Cboe

Mackenzie Canadian
Large Cap Equity
Index ETF

QCE

0.56364

147.8644

CAD

55454W104

CA55454W1041

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian
Equity Index ETF

QCN

0.25566

148.8444

CAD

55453U109

CA55453U1093

 

TSX

Mackenzie US Large
Cap Equity Index
ETF

QUU

0.15458

229.9628

CAD

55454T101

CA55454T1012

TSX

Mackenzie US Large
Cap Equity Index
ETF (USD)

QUU.U

0.11198

121.0330

USD

55454T200

CA55454T2002

TSX

Mackenzie US Large
Cap Equity Index
ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QAH

0.00000

191.3378

CAD

55455M105

CA55455M1059

TSX

Mackenzie
International Equity
Index ETF

QDX

0.00000

122.1590

CAD

55455T100

CA55455T1003

TSX

Mackenzie
International Equity
Index ETF (CAD-
Hedged)

QDXH

0.00000

133.7684

CAD

55455Y109

CA55455Y1097

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian
Aggregate Bond
Index ETF

QBB

0.00000

93.7827

CAD

55452S105

CA55452S1056

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian
Short-Term Bond
Index ETF

QSB

0.00000

99.0162

CAD

55453K101

CA55453K1012

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian
All Corporate Bond
Index ETF

QCB

0.00000

95.2684

CAD

55454A102

CA55454A1021

Cboe

Mackenzie US TIPS
Index ETF (CAD-
Hedged)

QTIP

0.00000

85.6808

CAD

55456B108

CA55456B1085

Cboe

Mackenzie US
Investment Grade
Corporate Bond
Index ETF (CAD-
Hedged)

QUIG

0.00000

88.0289

CAD

55455H106

CA55455H1064

TSX

Mackenzie US High
Yield Bond Index
ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QHY

0.00000

84.7314

CAD

55455K109

CA55455K1093

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging
Markets Local
Currency Bond Index
ETF

QEBL

0.00000

75.9817

CAD

55455J102

CA55455J1021

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging
Markets Bond Index
ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QEBH

0.00000

79.7843

CAD

55454J103

CA55455J1030

TSX

Wealthsimple North
America Socially
Responsible Index
ETF

WSRI

1.44455

44.3253

CAD

94701L108

CA94701L1085

TSX

Wealthsimple
Developed Markets
ex North America
Socially Responsible
Index ETF

WSRD

0.00000

30.6025

CAD

94701J103

CA94701J1030

TSX

Mackenzie
Developed Markets
Real Estate Index
ETF

QRET

0.00000

119.0974

CAD

55454K100

CA55454K1003

TSX

Mackenzie Global
Infrastructure Index
ETF

QINF

0.00000

139.6482

CAD

554547109

CA5545471099

TSX

Mackenzie Global
Sustainable Dividend
Index ETF

MDVD

0.00000

26.5601

CAD

554569103

CA5545691035

TSX

Mackenzie Global
Sustainable Dividend
Index ETF (USD)

 

MDVD.U

 

0.00000

13.9073

USD

554569202

CA5545692025

TSX

Mackenzie
Developed ex-North
America Aggregate
Bond Index ETF
(CAD-Hedged)

QDXB

0.00000

89.2257

CAD

55454P109

CA55454P1099

TSX

Mackenzie U.S.
Aggregate Bond
Index ETF (CAD-
Hedged)

QUB

0.00000

82.7960

CAD

554557108

CA5545571088

TSX

Mackenzie Global
Fixed Income
Allocation ETF

MGAB

0.00000

17.1644

CAD

554552208

CA5545522081

TSX

Mackenzie Balanced
Allocation ETF

MBAL

0.18692

25.0489

 

CAD

 

554551101

CA5545511019

TSX

Mackenzie
Conservative
Allocation ETF

MCON

0.32818

22.1427

CAD

554567107

 

CA5545671078

 

TSX

Mackenzie Growth
Allocation ETF

MGRW

0.16682

28.2838

CAD

554570101

CA5545701016

Cboe

Mackenzie Global
Sustainable Bond
ETF

MGSB

0.00000

17.8011

CAD

554565101

CA5545651013

Cboe

Wealthsimple
Shariah World
Equity Index ETF

WSHR

0.60518

31.7187

CAD

94701W104

CA94701W1041

Cboe

Wealthsimple North
American Green
Bond Index ETF
(CAD-Hedged)

WSGB

0.00000

22.9798

CAD

94702B109

CA94702B1094

Cboe

Mackenzie Emerging
Markets Equity Index
ETF

QEE

0.00000

97.8832

CAD

55455L107

CA55455L1076

TSX

Mackenzie Corporate
Knights Global 100
Index ETF

MCKG

0.00000

 

21.0538

 

CAD

55452V108

CA55452V1085

Cboe

Mackenzie Canadian Government Long Bond Index ETF

QLB

0.74854

104.7338

CAD

55455N103

CA55455N1033

 TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Ultra Short Bond Index ETF

QASH

0.00000

50.3797

CAD

554564104

CA5545641048

TSX

Mackenzie US Government Long Bond Index ETF

QTLT

0.03551

105.4378

CAD

55454Q107

CA55454Q1072

TSX

Mackenzie World Low Volatility ETF

MWLV

0.00000

23.1979

CAD

55453H108

CA55453H1082

TSX

Mackenzie All-Equity Allocation ETF

MEQT

0.07105

24.7543

CAD

55452A104

CA55452A1049

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Low Volatility ETF

MCLV

0.04496

22.2185

CAD

554555102

CA5545551023

TSX

Mackenzie Global Dividend ETF

MGDV

0.00000

21.6466

CAD

554542100

CA5545421003

TSX

Mackenzie US Low Volatility ETF

MULV

0.06711

22.3575

CAD

554914101

CA5549141011

TSX

Mackenzie Global Equity ETF

MGQE

0.05068

21.6664

CAD

554546101

CA5545461017

TSX

Mackenzie International Equity ETF

MIQE

0.02861

20.7773

CAD

55456A100

CA55456A1003

TSX

Mackenzie Core Resources ETF

MORE

0.01979

21.7186

CAD

55454B100

CA55454B1004

TSX

Mackenzie Bluewater Next Gen Growth ETF

MNXT

0.00000

20.8857

CAD

554548107

  CA5545481072

TSX


Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at https://www.mackenzieinvestments.com/en/investments/by-type/etfs.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $211.3 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2024. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $264 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of October 31, 2024. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

