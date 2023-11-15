Mackenzie Investments Announces Estimated Year-End Reinvested Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds Français

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the estimated year-end reinvested distributions for its exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Cboe Canada ("Cboe") for the 2023 tax year. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of October 15, 2023. These amounts reflect forward looking information and the actual reinvested distributions may differ materially from these estimates.

These are estimated distributions of undistributed net income and/or capital gains. The distributions will be reinvested in additional units of the respective ETFs and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the units previously outstanding, so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

Mackenzie Investments expects to announce the final year-end reinvested distribution amounts for its ETFs on or about December 21, 2023. The record date for these distributions is December 29, 2023. The actual taxable amounts distributed by the ETFs in 2023, including the tax characteristics of these amounts, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2024.

Details of the estimated per-unit distribution amounts as of October 15, 2023 are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF

Ticker
Symbol

Estimated
year-end
reinvested
distribution
per unit

NAVPU as at
October 15,
2023

Currency

CUSIP

ISIN

Exchange

Mackenzie Core Plus
Global Fixed Income
ETF

MGB

0.00000

15.7467

CAD

55452P101

CA55452P1018

TSX

Mackenzie
Unconstrained Bond
ETF

MUB

0.00000

17.5271

CAD

55454N104

CA55454N1042

TSX

Mackenzie Floating
Rate Income ETF

MFT

0.00000

17.4251

CAD

55453X103

CA55453X1033

TSX

Mackenzie Core Plus
Canadian Fixed
Income ETF

MKB

0.00000

17.9283

CAD

55452R107

CA55452R1073

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum
Diversification
Canada Index ETF

MKC

1.10588

28.8625

CAD

55453L109

CA55453L1094

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum
Diversification US
Index ETF

MUS

0.00000

31.1004

CAD

55453M107

CA55453M1077

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum
Diversification
Developed Europe
Index ETF

MEU

0.00000

20.3873

CAD

55453P100

CA55453P1009

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum
Diversification All
World Developed
Index ETF

MWD

0.00000

25.7736

CAD

55453N105

CA55453N1050

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum
Diversification
Emerging Markets
Index ETF

MEE

0.00000

23.4749

CAD

55453Q108

CA55453Q1081

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum
Diversification All
World Developed ex
North America Index
ETF

MXU

0.00000

20.3409

CAD

55454L108

CA55454L1085

TSX

Mackenzie Global
High Yield Fixed
Income ETF

MHYB

0.00000

16.7008

CAD

55454M106

CA55454M1068

Cboe

Mackenzie Global
Women's Leadership
ETF

MWMN

2.48435

39.6018

CAD

55455C206

CA55455C2067

Cboe

Mackenzie Portfolio
Completion ETF

MPCF

0.00000

17.1635

CAD

55454D106

CA55454D1069

TSX

Mackenzie Ivy Global
Equity ETF

MIVG

0.78424

27.5486

CAD

55454E104

CA55454E1043

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian
Short Term Fixed
Income ETF

MCSB

0.00000

18.6296

CAD

55452Q109

CA55452Q1090

TSX

Mackenzie China A-
Shares CSI 300
Index ETF

QCH

0.00000

82.3817

CAD

55454U108

CA55454U1084

Cboe

Mackenzie Canadian
Large Cap Equity
Index ETF

QCE

0.56587

118.4984

CAD

55454W104

CA55454W1041

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian
Equity Index ETF

QCN

0.95170

118.9733

CAD

55453U109

CA55453U1093

TSX

Mackenzie US Large
Cap Equity Index
ETF

QUU

0.53340

168.9823

CAD

55454T101

CA55454T1012

TSX

Mackenzie US Large
Cap Equity Index
ETF (USD)

QUU.U

0.39051

123.9023

USD

55454T200

CA55454T2002

TSX

Mackenzie US Large
Cap Equity Index
ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QAH

0.00000

142.8260

CAD

55455M105

CA55455M1059

TSX

Mackenzie
International Equity
Index ETF

QDX

0.00000

100.9801

CAD

55455T100

CA55455T1003

TSX

Mackenzie
International Equity
Index ETF (CAD-
Hedged)

QDXH

3.80957

115.3290

CAD

55455Y109

CA55455Y1097

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian
Aggregate Bond
Index ETF

QBB

0.00000

87.1136

CAD

55452S105

CA55452S1056

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian
Short-Term Bond
Index ETF

QSB

0.00000

93.8940

CAD

55453K101

CA55453K1012

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian
All Corporate Bond
Index ETF

QCB

0.00000

88.0299

CAD

55454A102

CA55454A1021

Cboe

Mackenzie US TIPS
Index ETF (CAD-
Hedged)

QTIP

0.00000

83.5030

CAD

55456B108

CA55456B1085

Cboe

Mackenzie US
Investment Grade
Corporate Bond
Index ETF (CAD-
Hedged)

QUIG

0.00000

81.9460

CAD

55455H106

CA55455H1064

TSX

Mackenzie US High
Yield Bond Index
ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QHY

0.00000

80.9296

CAD

55455K109

CA55455K1093

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging
Markets Local
Currency Bond Index
ETF

QEBL

0.00000

76.9601

CAD

55455J102

CA55455J1021

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging
Markets Bond Index
ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QEBH

0.00000

71.4266

CAD

55454J103

CA55455J1030

TSX

Wealthsimple North
America Socially
Responsible Index
ETF

WSRI

1.06985

34.1587

CAD

94701L108

CA94701L1085

TSX

Wealthsimple
Developed Markets
ex North America
Socially Responsible
Index ETF

WSRD

0.00000

25.1298

CAD

94701J103

CA94701J1030

TSX

Mackenzie
Developed Markets
Real Estate Index
ETF

QRET

0.00000

93.1557

CAD

55454K100

CA55454K1003

TSX

Mackenzie Global
Infrastructure Index
ETF

QINF

0.04410

105.7412

CAD

554547109

CA5545471099

TSX

Mackenzie Global
Sustainable Dividend
Index ETF

MDVD

0.00000

21.3559

CAD

554569103

CA5545691035

TSX

Mackenzie Global
Sustainable Dividend
Index ETF (USD)

 

MDVD.U

 

0.00000

15.6013

USD

554569202

CA5545692025

TSX

Mackenzie
Developed ex-North
America Aggregate
Bond Index ETF
(CAD-Hedged)

QDXB

0.00000

84.6458

CAD

55454P109

CA55454P1099

TSX

Mackenzie U.S.
Aggregate Bond
Index ETF (CAD-
Hedged)

QUB

0.00000

78.3042

CAD

554557108

CA5545571088

TSX

Mackenzie Global
Fixed Income
Allocation ETF

MGAB

0.00000

16.4819

CAD

554552208

CA5545522081

TSX

Mackenzie Balanced
Allocation ETF

MBAL

0.09193

20.8680

 

CAD

 

554551101

CA5545511019

TSX

Mackenzie
Conservative
Allocation ETF

MCON

0.15616

19.1473

CAD

554567107

 

CA5545671078

 

TSX

Mackenzie Growth
Allocation ETF

MGRW

0.14384

22.7382

CAD

554570101

CA5545701016

Cboe

Mackenzie Global
Sustainable Bond
ETF

MGSB

0.00000

16.6755

CAD

554565101

CA5545651013

Cboe

Wealthsimple
Shariah World
Equity Index ETF

WSHR

0.00000

26.1716

CAD

94701W104

CA94701W1041

Cboe

Wealthsimple North
American Green
Bond Index ETF
(CAD-Hedged)

WSGB

0.00000

21.5004

CAD

94702B109

CA94702B1094

Cboe

Mackenzie Emerging
Markets Equity Index
ETF

QEE

0.00000

83.0824

CAD

55455L107

CA55455L1076

TSX

Mackenzie Corporate
Knights Global 100
Index ETF

MCKG

0.01369

18.4103

 

CAD

55452V108

CA55452V1085

Cboe


Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at https://www.mackenzieinvestments.com/en/investments/by-type/etfs.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

