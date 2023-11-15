TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the estimated year-end reinvested distributions for its exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Cboe Canada ("Cboe") for the 2023 tax year. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of October 15, 2023. These amounts reflect forward looking information and the actual reinvested distributions may differ materially from these estimates.

These are estimated distributions of undistributed net income and/or capital gains. The distributions will be reinvested in additional units of the respective ETFs and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the units previously outstanding, so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

Mackenzie Investments expects to announce the final year-end reinvested distribution amounts for its ETFs on or about December 21, 2023. The record date for these distributions is December 29, 2023. The actual taxable amounts distributed by the ETFs in 2023, including the tax characteristics of these amounts, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2024.

Details of the estimated per-unit distribution amounts as of October 15, 2023 are as follows :

Mackenzie ETF Ticker

Symbol Estimated

year-end

reinvested

distribution

per unit NAVPU as at

October 15,

2023 Currency CUSIP ISIN Exchange Mackenzie Core Plus

Global Fixed Income

ETF MGB 0.00000 15.7467 CAD 55452P101 CA55452P1018 TSX Mackenzie

Unconstrained Bond

ETF MUB 0.00000 17.5271 CAD 55454N104 CA55454N1042 TSX Mackenzie Floating

Rate Income ETF MFT 0.00000 17.4251 CAD 55453X103 CA55453X1033 TSX Mackenzie Core Plus

Canadian Fixed

Income ETF MKB 0.00000 17.9283 CAD 55452R107 CA55452R1073 TSX Mackenzie Maximum

Diversification

Canada Index ETF MKC 1.10588 28.8625 CAD 55453L109 CA55453L1094 TSX Mackenzie Maximum

Diversification US

Index ETF MUS 0.00000 31.1004 CAD 55453M107 CA55453M1077 TSX Mackenzie Maximum

Diversification

Developed Europe

Index ETF MEU 0.00000 20.3873 CAD 55453P100 CA55453P1009 TSX Mackenzie Maximum

Diversification All

World Developed

Index ETF MWD 0.00000 25.7736 CAD 55453N105 CA55453N1050 TSX Mackenzie Maximum

Diversification

Emerging Markets

Index ETF MEE 0.00000 23.4749 CAD 55453Q108 CA55453Q1081 TSX Mackenzie Maximum

Diversification All

World Developed ex

North America Index

ETF MXU 0.00000 20.3409 CAD 55454L108 CA55454L1085 TSX Mackenzie Global

High Yield Fixed

Income ETF MHYB 0.00000 16.7008 CAD 55454M106 CA55454M1068 Cboe Mackenzie Global

Women's Leadership

ETF MWMN 2.48435 39.6018 CAD 55455C206 CA55455C2067 Cboe Mackenzie Portfolio

Completion ETF MPCF 0.00000 17.1635 CAD 55454D106 CA55454D1069 TSX Mackenzie Ivy Global

Equity ETF MIVG 0.78424 27.5486 CAD 55454E104 CA55454E1043 TSX Mackenzie Canadian

Short Term Fixed

Income ETF MCSB 0.00000 18.6296 CAD 55452Q109 CA55452Q1090 TSX Mackenzie China A-

Shares CSI 300

Index ETF QCH 0.00000 82.3817 CAD 55454U108 CA55454U1084 Cboe Mackenzie Canadian

Large Cap Equity

Index ETF QCE 0.56587 118.4984 CAD 55454W104 CA55454W1041 TSX Mackenzie Canadian

Equity Index ETF QCN 0.95170 118.9733 CAD 55453U109 CA55453U1093 TSX Mackenzie US Large

Cap Equity Index

ETF QUU 0.53340 168.9823 CAD 55454T101 CA55454T1012 TSX Mackenzie US Large

Cap Equity Index

ETF (USD) QUU.U 0.39051 123.9023 USD 55454T200 CA55454T2002 TSX Mackenzie US Large

Cap Equity Index

ETF (CAD-Hedged) QAH 0.00000 142.8260 CAD 55455M105 CA55455M1059 TSX Mackenzie

International Equity

Index ETF QDX 0.00000 100.9801 CAD 55455T100 CA55455T1003 TSX Mackenzie

International Equity

Index ETF (CAD-

Hedged) QDXH 3.80957 115.3290 CAD 55455Y109 CA55455Y1097 TSX Mackenzie Canadian

Aggregate Bond

Index ETF QBB 0.00000 87.1136 CAD 55452S105 CA55452S1056 TSX Mackenzie Canadian

Short-Term Bond

Index ETF QSB 0.00000 93.8940 CAD 55453K101 CA55453K1012 TSX Mackenzie Canadian

All Corporate Bond

Index ETF QCB 0.00000 88.0299 CAD 55454A102 CA55454A1021 Cboe Mackenzie US TIPS

Index ETF (CAD-

Hedged) QTIP 0.00000 83.5030 CAD 55456B108 CA55456B1085 Cboe Mackenzie US

Investment Grade

Corporate Bond

Index ETF (CAD-

Hedged) QUIG 0.00000 81.9460 CAD 55455H106 CA55455H1064 TSX Mackenzie US High

Yield Bond Index

ETF (CAD-Hedged) QHY 0.00000 80.9296 CAD 55455K109 CA55455K1093 TSX Mackenzie Emerging

Markets Local

Currency Bond Index

ETF QEBL 0.00000 76.9601 CAD 55455J102 CA55455J1021 TSX Mackenzie Emerging

Markets Bond Index

ETF (CAD-Hedged) QEBH 0.00000 71.4266 CAD 55454J103 CA55455J1030 TSX Wealthsimple North

America Socially

Responsible Index

ETF WSRI 1.06985 34.1587 CAD 94701L108 CA94701L1085 TSX Wealthsimple

Developed Markets

ex North America

Socially Responsible

Index ETF WSRD 0.00000 25.1298 CAD 94701J103 CA94701J1030 TSX Mackenzie

Developed Markets

Real Estate Index

ETF QRET 0.00000 93.1557 CAD 55454K100 CA55454K1003 TSX Mackenzie Global

Infrastructure Index

ETF QINF 0.04410 105.7412 CAD 554547109 CA5545471099 TSX Mackenzie Global

Sustainable Dividend

Index ETF MDVD 0.00000 21.3559 CAD 554569103 CA5545691035 TSX Mackenzie Global

Sustainable Dividend

Index ETF (USD) MDVD.U 0.00000 15.6013 USD 554569202 CA5545692025 TSX Mackenzie

Developed ex-North

America Aggregate

Bond Index ETF

(CAD-Hedged) QDXB 0.00000 84.6458 CAD 55454P109 CA55454P1099 TSX Mackenzie U.S.

Aggregate Bond

Index ETF (CAD-

Hedged) QUB 0.00000 78.3042 CAD 554557108 CA5545571088 TSX Mackenzie Global

Fixed Income

Allocation ETF MGAB 0.00000 16.4819 CAD 554552208 CA5545522081 TSX Mackenzie Balanced

Allocation ETF MBAL 0.09193 20.8680 CAD 554551101 CA5545511019 TSX Mackenzie

Conservative

Allocation ETF MCON 0.15616 19.1473 CAD 554567107 CA5545671078 TSX Mackenzie Growth

Allocation ETF MGRW 0.14384 22.7382 CAD 554570101 CA5545701016 Cboe Mackenzie Global

Sustainable Bond

ETF MGSB 0.00000 16.6755 CAD 554565101 CA5545651013 Cboe Wealthsimple

Shariah World

Equity Index ETF WSHR 0.00000 26.1716 CAD 94701W104 CA94701W1041 Cboe Wealthsimple North

American Green

Bond Index ETF

(CAD-Hedged) WSGB 0.00000 21.5004 CAD 94702B109 CA94702B1094 Cboe Mackenzie Emerging

Markets Equity Index

ETF QEE 0.00000 83.0824 CAD 55455L107 CA55455L1076 TSX Mackenzie Corporate

Knights Global 100

Index ETF MCKG 0.01369 18.4103 CAD 55452V108 CA55452V1085 Cboe



Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at https://www.mackenzieinvestments.com/en/investments/by-type/etfs.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $183.3 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2023. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $250 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of October 31, 2023. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

