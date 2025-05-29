TORONTO, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the following estimated reinvested distributions (the "Estimated Reinvested Distributions") in respect of the termination of the Exchange Traded Fund ("ETF") listed below that trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

The termination, which will take place on or about June 4, 2025, was first announced on March 14, 2025. In all cases, these Estimated Reinvested Distributions will be reinvested on or about June 4, 2025 to unitholders of record on June 4, 2025.

The Estimated Reinvested Distributions will not be paid in cash but will be reinvested and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change.

Details for Terminating ETF:

Mackenzie

ETF Ticker

Symbol Estimated

Reinvested

Distribution

per Unit ($) (to be

reinvested and

consolidated) Currency CUSIP ISIN Exchange Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF MDVD $ 0.54270 CAD 554569103 CA5545691035 TSX Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF (USD) MDVD.U $ 0.39508 USD 554569202 CA5545692025 TSX

For more information on the termination of the above ETF, please see: Mackenzie Investments Announces Termination of Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF and Redemption of USD Units of Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $213 billion in assets under management as of April 30, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $269 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of April 30, 2025. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

