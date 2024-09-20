Mackenzie Investments Announces Estimated Reinvested Distributions in Connection With the Mergers and Termination of Exchange Traded Funds

Sep 20, 2024, 18:08 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the following estimated reinvested distributions (the "Estimated Reinvested Distributions") in respect of the upcoming mergers and termination for the Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). The mergers and termination, which will take place on or about September 27, 2024, were first announced in June 2024. In all cases, these Estimated Reinvested Distributions will be reinvested on or about September 27, 2024, to unitholders of record on September 26, 2024.
The Estimated Reinvested Distributions will not be paid in cash but will be reinvested and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change.
Details for merging ETFs:
|
Mackenzie ETF
|
Ticker
|
Estimated
|
Currency
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Exchange
|
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Canada Index ETF
|
MKC
|
3.37964
|
CAD
|
55453L109
|
CA55453L1094
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification US Index ETF
|
MUS
|
1.60716
|
CAD
|
55453M107
|
CA55453M1077
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed Index ETF
|
MWD
|
1.28424
|
CAD
|
55453N105
|
CA55453N1050
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed ex North America Index ETF
|
MXU
|
0.08481
|
CAD
|
55454L108
|
CA55454L1085
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Emerging Markets Index ETF
|
MEE
|
0.57045
|
CAD
|
55453Q108
|
CA55453Q1081
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF
|
QEE
|
0.14862
|
CAD
|
55455L107
|
CA55455L1076
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie World Low Volatility ETF
|
MWLV
|
0.05023
|
CAD
|
55453H108
|
CA55453H1082
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canada Low Volatility ETF
|
MCLV
|
0.06659
|
CAD
|
554555102
|
CA5545551023
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US Low Volatility ETF
|
MULV
|
0.01772
|
CAD
|
554914101
|
CA5549141011
|
TSX
|
Details for terminating ETF:
|
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Developed Europe Index ETF
|
MEU
|
0.05129
|
CAD
|
55453P100
|
CA55453P1009
|
TSX
For more information please see: Mackenzie Investments Announces Proposed Changes to Its Mutual Fund and ETF Lineups.
Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.
Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.
About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $208.6 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2024. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $260 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of August 31, 2024. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com
SOURCE Mackenzie Financial Corporation
For further information, please contact: Hilary Bassett, Mackenzie Investments, 416-951-7558, [email protected]; Kim Tran, Mackenzie Investments (Québec), 514-217-1684, [email protected]
Share this article