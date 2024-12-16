In the news release, Mackenzie Investments Announces December 2024 Quarterly Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds, issued 16-Dec-2024 by Mackenzie Financial Corporation over CNW, we are advised by the company that the payment frequency for the Mackenzie Global Equity ETF (TSX: MGQE) and Mackenzie International Equity ETF (TSX: MIQE) should read "annual" instead of "semi-annual". The complete, corrected release follows:

Mackenzie Investments Announces December 2024 Quarterly Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the December 2024 quarterly cash distributions for its equity Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Cboe Canada. Unitholders of record on December 23, 2024 will receive cash distributions payable on January 2, 2025.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per Unit ($) Currency CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Mackenzie Canada Low Volatility ETF MCLV $ 0.07115 CAD 554555102 CA5545551023 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie US Low Volatility ETF MULV $ 0.04669 CAD 554914101 CA5549141011 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF QCE $ 1.31286 CAD 55454W104 CA55454W1041 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF QCN $ 1.07373 CAD 55453U109 CA55453U1093 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF QUU $ 0.77061 CAD 55454T101 CA55454T1012 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (USD) QUU.U $ 0.52735 USD 55454T200 CA55454T2002 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QAH $ 0.67036 CAD 55455M105 CA55455M1059 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF QDX $ 0.76217 CAD 55455T100 CA55455T1003 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QDXH $ 0.92806 CAD 55455Y109 CA55455Y1097 Quarterly TSX Wealthsimple North America Socially Responsible Index ETF WSRI $ 0.16309 CAD 94701L108 CA94701L1085 Quarterly TSX Wealthsimple Developed Markets ex North America Socially Responsible Index ETF WSRD $ 0.26467 CAD 94701J103 CA94701J1030 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Developed Markets Real Estate Index ETF QRET $ 0.92396 CAD 55454K100 CA55454K1003 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Index ETF QINF $ 1.00910 CAD 554547109 CA5545471099 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF MDVD $ 0.23021 CAD 554569103 CA5545691035 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF (USD) MDVD.U $ 0.16253 USD 554569202 CA5545692025 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF MBAL $ 0.18857 CAD 554551101 CA5545511019 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF MCON $ 0.26267 CAD 554567107 CA5545671078 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF MGRW $ 0.17412 CAD 554570101 CA5545701016 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie All-Equity Allocation ETF MEQT $ 0.14124 CAD 55452A104 CA55452A1049 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Global Women's Leadership ETF MWMN $ 0.56688 CAD 55455C206 CA55455C2067 Annual Cboe Canada Mackenzie Corporate Knights Global 100 Index ETF MCKG $ 0.47820 CAD 55452V108 CA55452V1085 Annual Cboe Canada Mackenzie Ivy Global Equity ETF MIVG $ 0.19211 CAD 55454E104 CA55454E1043 Annual TSX Mackenzie Global Dividend ETF MGDV $ 0.04460 CAD 554542100 CA5545421003 Semi-Annual TSX Mackenzie Bluewater Next Gen Growth ETF MNXT $ 0.03588 CAD 554548107 CA5545481072 Annual TSX Mackenzie Core Resources ETF MORE $ 0.05870 CAD 55454B100 CA55454B1004 Annual TSX Mackenzie Global Equity ETF MGQE $ 0.01038 CAD 554546101 CA5545461017 Annual TSX Mackenzie International Equity ETF MIQE $ 0.04956 CAD 55456A100 CA55456A1003 Annual TSX Mackenzie China A-Shares CSI 300 Index ETF QCH $ 1.25814 CAD 55454U108 CA55454U1084 Annual Cboe Canada Mackenzie Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF QEE $ 0.22892 CAD 55455L107 CA55455L1076 Semi-Annual TSX Mackenzie World Low Volatility ETF MWLV $ 0.04990 CAD 55453H108 CA55453H1082 Semi-Annual TSX Wealthsimple Shariah World Equity Index ETF WSHR $ 0.12591 CAD 94701W104 CA94701W1041 Quarterly Cboe Canada

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $217 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2024. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $273 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of November 30, 2024. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

