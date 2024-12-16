News provided byMackenzie Financial Corporation
Dec 16, 2024, 07:30 ET
In the news release, Mackenzie Investments Announces December 2024 Quarterly Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds, issued 16-Dec-2024 by Mackenzie Financial Corporation over CNW, we are advised by the company that the payment frequency for the Mackenzie Global Equity ETF (TSX: MGQE) and Mackenzie International Equity ETF (TSX: MIQE) should read "annual" instead of "semi-annual". The complete, corrected release follows:
Mackenzie Investments Announces December 2024 Quarterly Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds
TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the December 2024 quarterly cash distributions for its equity Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Cboe Canada. Unitholders of record on December 23, 2024 will receive cash distributions payable on January 2, 2025.
Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:
|
Mackenzie ETF
|
Ticker
|
Distribution
|
Currency
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment
|
Exchange
|
Mackenzie Canada Low Volatility ETF
|
MCLV
|
$ 0.07115
|
CAD
|
554555102
|
CA5545551023
|
Quarterly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US Low Volatility ETF
|
MULV
|
$ 0.04669
|
CAD
|
554914101
|
CA5549141011
|
Quarterly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF
|
QCE
|
$ 1.31286
|
CAD
|
55454W104
|
CA55454W1041
|
Quarterly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF
|
QCN
|
$ 1.07373
|
CAD
|
55453U109
|
CA55453U1093
|
Quarterly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF
|
QUU
|
$ 0.77061
|
CAD
|
55454T101
|
CA55454T1012
|
Quarterly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (USD)
|
QUU.U
|
$ 0.52735
|
USD
|
55454T200
|
CA55454T2002
|
Quarterly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QAH
|
$ 0.67036
|
CAD
|
55455M105
|
CA55455M1059
|
Quarterly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF
|
QDX
|
$ 0.76217
|
CAD
|
55455T100
|
CA55455T1003
|
Quarterly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QDXH
|
$ 0.92806
|
CAD
|
55455Y109
|
CA55455Y1097
|
Quarterly
|
TSX
|
Wealthsimple North America Socially Responsible Index ETF
|
WSRI
|
$ 0.16309
|
CAD
|
94701L108
|
CA94701L1085
|
Quarterly
|
TSX
|
Wealthsimple Developed Markets ex North America Socially Responsible Index ETF
|
WSRD
|
$ 0.26467
|
CAD
|
94701J103
|
CA94701J1030
|
Quarterly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Developed Markets Real Estate Index ETF
|
QRET
|
$ 0.92396
|
CAD
|
55454K100
|
CA55454K1003
|
Quarterly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Index ETF
|
QINF
|
$ 1.00910
|
CAD
|
554547109
|
CA5545471099
|
Quarterly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF
|
MDVD
|
$ 0.23021
|
CAD
|
554569103
|
CA5545691035
|
Quarterly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF (USD)
|
MDVD.U
|
$ 0.16253
|
USD
|
554569202
|
CA5545692025
|
Quarterly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF
|
MBAL
|
$ 0.18857
|
CAD
|
554551101
|
CA5545511019
|
Quarterly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF
|
MCON
|
$ 0.26267
|
CAD
|
554567107
|
CA5545671078
|
Quarterly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF
|
MGRW
|
$ 0.17412
|
CAD
|
554570101
|
CA5545701016
|
Quarterly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie All-Equity Allocation ETF
|
MEQT
|
$ 0.14124
|
CAD
|
55452A104
|
CA55452A1049
|
Quarterly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global Women's Leadership ETF
|
MWMN
|
$ 0.56688
|
CAD
|
55455C206
|
CA55455C2067
|
Annual
|
Cboe Canada
|
Mackenzie Corporate Knights Global 100 Index ETF
|
MCKG
|
$ 0.47820
|
CAD
|
55452V108
|
CA55452V1085
|
Annual
|
Cboe Canada
|
Mackenzie Ivy Global Equity ETF
|
MIVG
|
$ 0.19211
|
CAD
|
55454E104
|
CA55454E1043
|
Annual
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global Dividend ETF
|
MGDV
|
$ 0.04460
|
CAD
|
554542100
|
CA5545421003
|
Semi-Annual
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Bluewater Next Gen Growth ETF
|
MNXT
|
$ 0.03588
|
CAD
|
554548107
|
CA5545481072
|
Annual
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Core Resources ETF
|
MORE
|
$ 0.05870
|
CAD
|
55454B100
|
CA55454B1004
|
Annual
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global Equity ETF
|
MGQE
|
$ 0.01038
|
CAD
|
554546101
|
CA5545461017
|
Annual
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie International Equity ETF
|
MIQE
|
$ 0.04956
|
CAD
|
55456A100
|
CA55456A1003
|
Annual
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie China A-Shares CSI 300 Index ETF
|
QCH
|
$ 1.25814
|
CAD
|
55454U108
|
CA55454U1084
|
Annual
|
Cboe Canada
|
Mackenzie Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF
|
QEE
|
$ 0.22892
|
CAD
|
55455L107
|
CA55455L1076
|
Semi-Annual
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie World Low Volatility ETF
|
MWLV
|
$ 0.04990
|
CAD
|
55453H108
|
CA55453H1082
|
Semi-Annual
|
TSX
|
Wealthsimple Shariah World Equity Index ETF
|
WSHR
|
$ 0.12591
|
CAD
|
94701W104
|
CA94701W1041
|
Quarterly
|
Cboe Canada
Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.
Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.
