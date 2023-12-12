Mackenzie Investments Announces December 2023 Quarterly Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds Français

Mackenzie Financial Corporation

12 Dec, 2023, 17:49 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the December 2023 quarterly cash distributions for its equity Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Cboe Canada. Unitholders of record on December 19, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable on December 28, 2023.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF

Ticker
Symbol

Distribution
per Unit ($)

Currency

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Canada Index ETF

MKC

$ 0.15490

CAD

55453L109

CA55453L1094

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification US Index ETF

MUS

$ 0.14159

CAD

55453M107

CA55453M1077

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Developed Europe Index ETF

MEU

$ 0.27253

CAD

55453P100

CA55453P1009

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed Index ETF

MWD

$ 0.12026

CAD

55453N105

CA55453N1050

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed ex North America Index ETF

MXU

$ 0.21256

CAD

55454L108

CA55454L1085

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Emerging Markets Index ETF

MEE

$ 0.29327

CAD

55453Q108

CA55453Q1081

Semi-annually

TSX

Mackenzie Global Women's Leadership ETF

MWMN

$ 1.57043

CAD

55455C206

CA55455C2067

Annually

Cboe Canada

Mackenzie Corporate Knights Global 100 Index ETF

MCKG

$ 0.28481

CAD

55452V108

CA55452V1085

Annually

Cboe Canada

Mackenzie Portfolio Completion ETF

MPCF

$ 0.47877

CAD

55454D106

CA55454D1069

Semi-annually

TSX

Mackenzie Ivy Global Equity ETF

MIVG

$ 0.34184

CAD

55454E104

CA55454E1043

Annually

TSX

Mackenzie China A-Shares CSI 300 Index ETF

QCH

$ 2.10843

CAD

55454U108

CA55454U1084

Annually

Cboe Canada

Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF

QCE

$ 1.34118

CAD

55454W104

CA55454W1041

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF

QCN

$ 1.29504

CAD

55453U109

CA55453U1093

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF

QUU

$ 0.72386

CAD

55454T101

CA55454T1012

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (USD)

QUU.U

$ 0.53226

USD

55454T200

CA55454T2002

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QAH

$ 0.63751

CAD

55455M105

CA55455M1059

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF

QDX

$ 0.68269

CAD

55455T100

CA55455T1003

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QDXH

$ 0.80957

CAD

55455Y109

CA55455Y1097

Quarterly

TSX

Wealthsimple North America Socially Responsible Index ETF

WSRI

$ 0.17194

CAD

94701L108

CA94701L1085

Quarterly

TSX

Wealthsimple Developed Markets ex North America Socially Responsible Index ETF

WSRD

$ 0.18032

CAD

94701J103

CA94701J1030

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Developed Markets Real Estate Index ETF

QRET

$ 0.83541

CAD

55454K100

CA55454K1003

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF

QEE

$ 2.87196

CAD

55455L107

CA55455L1076

Semi-annually

TSX

Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Index ETF

QINF

$ 0.92067

CAD

554547109

CA5545471099

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF

MDVD

$ 0.23092

CAD

554569103

CA5545691035

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF (USD)

MDVD.U

$ 0.17000

USD

554569202

CA5545692025

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF

MBAL

$ 0.21036

CAD

554551101

CA5545511019

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF

MCON

$ 0.20944

CAD

554567107

CA5545671078

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF

MGRW

$ 0.21077

CAD

554570101

CA5545701016

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie All-Equity Allocation ETF

MEQT

$ 0.16736

CAD

55452A104

CA55452A1049

Quarterly

TSX

Wealthsimple Shariah World Equity Index ETF

WSHR

$ 0.11294

CAD

94701W104

CA94701W1041

Quarterly

Cboe Canada

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $191.6 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2023.  Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $235 billion in total assets under management as of November 30, 2023. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

