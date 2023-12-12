TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the December 2023 quarterly cash distributions for its equity Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Cboe Canada. Unitholders of record on December 19, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable on December 28, 2023.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per Unit ($) Currency CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Canada Index ETF MKC $ 0.15490 CAD 55453L109 CA55453L1094 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification US Index ETF MUS $ 0.14159 CAD 55453M107 CA55453M1077 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Developed Europe Index ETF MEU $ 0.27253 CAD 55453P100 CA55453P1009 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed Index ETF MWD $ 0.12026 CAD 55453N105 CA55453N1050 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed ex North America Index ETF MXU $ 0.21256 CAD 55454L108 CA55454L1085 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Emerging Markets Index ETF MEE $ 0.29327 CAD 55453Q108 CA55453Q1081 Semi-annually TSX Mackenzie Global Women's Leadership ETF MWMN $ 1.57043 CAD 55455C206 CA55455C2067 Annually Cboe Canada Mackenzie Corporate Knights Global 100 Index ETF MCKG $ 0.28481 CAD 55452V108 CA55452V1085 Annually Cboe Canada Mackenzie Portfolio Completion ETF MPCF $ 0.47877 CAD 55454D106 CA55454D1069 Semi-annually TSX Mackenzie Ivy Global Equity ETF MIVG $ 0.34184 CAD 55454E104 CA55454E1043 Annually TSX Mackenzie China A-Shares CSI 300 Index ETF QCH $ 2.10843 CAD 55454U108 CA55454U1084 Annually Cboe Canada Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF QCE $ 1.34118 CAD 55454W104 CA55454W1041 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF QCN $ 1.29504 CAD 55453U109 CA55453U1093 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF QUU $ 0.72386 CAD 55454T101 CA55454T1012 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (USD) QUU.U $ 0.53226 USD 55454T200 CA55454T2002 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QAH $ 0.63751 CAD 55455M105 CA55455M1059 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF QDX $ 0.68269 CAD 55455T100 CA55455T1003 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QDXH $ 0.80957 CAD 55455Y109 CA55455Y1097 Quarterly TSX Wealthsimple North America Socially Responsible Index ETF WSRI $ 0.17194 CAD 94701L108 CA94701L1085 Quarterly TSX Wealthsimple Developed Markets ex North America Socially Responsible Index ETF WSRD $ 0.18032 CAD 94701J103 CA94701J1030 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Developed Markets Real Estate Index ETF QRET $ 0.83541 CAD 55454K100 CA55454K1003 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF QEE $ 2.87196 CAD 55455L107 CA55455L1076 Semi-annually TSX Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Index ETF QINF $ 0.92067 CAD 554547109 CA5545471099 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF MDVD $ 0.23092 CAD 554569103 CA5545691035 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF (USD) MDVD.U $ 0.17000 USD 554569202 CA5545692025 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF MBAL $ 0.21036 CAD 554551101 CA5545511019 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF MCON $ 0.20944 CAD 554567107 CA5545671078 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF MGRW $ 0.21077 CAD 554570101 CA5545701016 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie All-Equity Allocation ETF MEQT $ 0.16736 CAD 55452A104 CA55452A1049 Quarterly TSX Wealthsimple Shariah World Equity Index ETF WSHR $ 0.11294 CAD 94701W104 CA94701W1041 Quarterly Cboe Canada

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $191.6 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2023. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $235 billion in total assets under management as of November 30, 2023. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

