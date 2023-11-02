TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced changes to the risk rating of select mutual funds, effective on or about November 3, 2023.

Mackenzie reviews and adjusts risk ratings in accordance with the Risk Classification Methodology mandated by Canadian securities regulators. The risk rating of the following mutual funds will change as outlined below. The changes will be effective on or about November 3, 2023.

Name of Mutual Fund Current Risk Rating New Risk Rating Mackenzie FuturePath Canadian Dividend Fund Low to Medium Medium Mackenzie FuturePath Canadian Sustainable Equity Fund Low to Medium Medium Mackenzie FuturePath Global Core Fund Low to Medium Medium Mackenzie FuturePath Global Equity Portfolio Low to Medium Medium Mackenzie FuturePath Global Fixed Income Balanced

Portfolio Low Low to Medium Mackenzie FuturePath Global Growth Fund Low to Medium Medium Mackenzie FuturePath Global Value Fund Low to Medium Medium

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $186 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $253 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of September 30, 2023. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

SOURCE Mackenzie Financial Corporation

For further information: English Media Inquiries, Hilary Bassett, 416-951-7558, [email protected]; French Media Inquiries, Kim Tran, 514-217-1684, [email protected]