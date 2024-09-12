Mackenzie Investments Announces Cash Distributions in Connection With the Mergers and Termination of Exchange Traded Funds Français

Mackenzie Financial Corporation

Sep 12, 2024

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced distributions in respect of the upcoming mergers and termination for the Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

The Unitholders of record on September 19, 2024 will receive cash distributions payable on September 26, 2024. No additional quarterly distributions are expected to be paid on the quarterly distributing ETFs in September.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts for the relevant ETFs are below. The mergers and termination, which will take place on or about September 27, 2024, were first announced in June 2024.

Details for merging ETFs:

Mackenzie

ETF

Ticker
Symbol

Distribution
per Unit ($)-
Cash

Currency

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Mackenzie
Maximum
Diversification
Canada Index
ETF

MKC

$ 2.65764

CAD

55453L109

CA55453L1094

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie
Maximum
Diversification
US Index ETF

MUS

$ 0.09608

CAD

55453M107

CA55453M1077

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie
Maximum
Diversification
All World
Developed
Index ETF

MWD

$ 1.88184

CAD

55453N105

CA55453N1050

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie
Maximum
Diversification
All World
Developed ex
North America
Index ETF

MXU

$ 0.13535

CAD

55454L108

CA55454L1085

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie
Maximum
Diversification
Emerging
Markets Index
ETF

MEE

$ 4.08064

CAD

55453Q108

CA55453Q1081

Semi-Annual

TSX

Mackenzie
Emerging
Markets
Equity Index
ETF

QEE

$ 1.20981

CAD

55455L107

CA55455L1076

Semi-Annual

TSX

Mackenzie
World Low
Volatility ETF

MWLV

$ 0.08741

CAD

55453H108

 

CA55453H1082

 

Semi-Annual

TSX

Mackenzie
Canada Low
Volatility ETF

MCLV

$ 0.11612

CAD

554555102

CA5545551023

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie US
Low Volatility
ETF

MULV

$ 0.05643

CAD

554914101

CA5549141011

Quarterly

TSX

Details for terminating ETF:

Mackenzie
Maximum
Diversification
Developed
Europe Index
ETF

MEU

$ 0.41637

CAD

55453P100

CA55453P1009

Quarterly

TSX

For more information please see: Mackenzie Investments Announces Proposed Changes to Its Mutual Fund and ETF Lineups.

For additional details on the mergers, please see: Mackenzie Investments Announces Results of Special Meetings on Mutual Fund and ETF Mergers.

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $208.6 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2024. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $260 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of August 31, 2024. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

