Mackenzie Investments Announces Cash Distributions in Connection With the Mergers and Termination of Exchange Traded Funds Français
Sep 12, 2024, 07:30 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced distributions in respect of the upcoming mergers and termination for the Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).
The Unitholders of record on September 19, 2024 will receive cash distributions payable on September 26, 2024. No additional quarterly distributions are expected to be paid on the quarterly distributing ETFs in September.
Details of the per-unit distribution amounts for the relevant ETFs are below. The mergers and termination, which will take place on or about September 27, 2024, were first announced in June 2024.
Details for merging ETFs:
|
Mackenzie
ETF
|
Ticker
|
Distribution
|
Currency
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment
|
Exchange
|
Mackenzie
|
MKC
|
$ 2.65764
|
CAD
|
55453L109
|
CA55453L1094
|
Quarterly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie
|
MUS
|
$ 0.09608
|
CAD
|
55453M107
|
CA55453M1077
|
Quarterly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie
|
MWD
|
$ 1.88184
|
CAD
|
55453N105
|
CA55453N1050
|
Quarterly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie
|
MXU
|
$ 0.13535
|
CAD
|
55454L108
|
CA55454L1085
|
Quarterly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie
|
MEE
|
$ 4.08064
|
CAD
|
55453Q108
|
CA55453Q1081
|
Semi-Annual
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie
|
QEE
|
$ 1.20981
|
CAD
|
55455L107
|
CA55455L1076
|
Semi-Annual
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie
|
MWLV
|
$ 0.08741
|
CAD
|
55453H108
|
CA55453H1082
|
Semi-Annual
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie
|
MCLV
|
$ 0.11612
|
CAD
|
554555102
|
CA5545551023
|
Quarterly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US
|
MULV
|
$ 0.05643
|
CAD
|
554914101
|
CA5549141011
|
Quarterly
|
TSX
Details for terminating ETF:
|
Mackenzie
|
MEU
|
$ 0.41637
|
CAD
|
55453P100
|
CA55453P1009
|
Quarterly
|
TSX
For more information please see: Mackenzie Investments Announces Proposed Changes to Its Mutual Fund and ETF Lineups.
For additional details on the mergers, please see: Mackenzie Investments Announces Results of Special Meetings on Mutual Fund and ETF Mergers.
Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.
Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.
About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $208.6 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2024. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $260 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of August 31, 2024. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com
SOURCE Mackenzie Financial Corporation
For further information, please contact: Hilary Bassett, Mackenzie Investments, 416-951-7558, [email protected]; Kim Tran, Mackenzie Investments (Québec), 514-217-1684, [email protected]
