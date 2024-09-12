TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced distributions in respect of the upcoming mergers and termination for the Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

The Unitholders of record on September 19, 2024 will receive cash distributions payable on September 26, 2024. No additional quarterly distributions are expected to be paid on the quarterly distributing ETFs in September.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts for the relevant ETFs are below. The mergers and termination, which will take place on or about September 27, 2024, were first announced in June 2024.

Details for merging ETFs:

Mackenzie ETF Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per Unit ($)-

Cash Currency CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Mackenzie

Maximum

Diversification

Canada Index

ETF MKC $ 2.65764 CAD 55453L109 CA55453L1094 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie

Maximum

Diversification

US Index ETF MUS $ 0.09608 CAD 55453M107 CA55453M1077 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie

Maximum

Diversification

All World

Developed

Index ETF MWD $ 1.88184 CAD 55453N105 CA55453N1050 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie

Maximum

Diversification

All World

Developed ex

North America

Index ETF MXU $ 0.13535 CAD 55454L108 CA55454L1085 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie

Maximum

Diversification

Emerging

Markets Index

ETF MEE $ 4.08064 CAD 55453Q108 CA55453Q1081 Semi-Annual TSX Mackenzie

Emerging

Markets

Equity Index

ETF QEE $ 1.20981 CAD 55455L107 CA55455L1076 Semi-Annual TSX Mackenzie

World Low

Volatility ETF MWLV $ 0.08741 CAD 55453H108 CA55453H1082 Semi-Annual TSX Mackenzie

Canada Low

Volatility ETF MCLV $ 0.11612 CAD 554555102 CA5545551023 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie US

Low Volatility

ETF MULV $ 0.05643 CAD 554914101 CA5549141011 Quarterly TSX

Details for terminating ETF:

Mackenzie

Maximum

Diversification

Developed

Europe Index

ETF MEU $ 0.41637 CAD 55453P100 CA55453P1009 Quarterly TSX

For more information please see: Mackenzie Investments Announces Proposed Changes to Its Mutual Fund and ETF Lineups.

For additional details on the mergers, please see: Mackenzie Investments Announces Results of Special Meetings on Mutual Fund and ETF Mergers.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

