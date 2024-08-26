Mackenzie Investments Announces August 2024 Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds Français

Mackenzie Financial Corporation

Aug 26, 2024, 07:30 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the August 2024 monthly cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Cboe Canada. Unitholders of record on September 3, 2024 will receive cash distributions payable on September 10, 2024.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF

Ticker Symbol

Distribution per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment Frequency

Exchange

Mackenzie Core Plus Global Fixed Income ETF

MGB

$ 0.06263

55452P101

CA55452P1018

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Unconstrained Bond ETF

MUB

$ 0.08080

55454N104

CA55454N1042

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Floating Rate Income ETF

MFT

$ 0.14033

55453X103

CA55453X1033

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Core Plus Canadian Fixed Income ETF

MKB

$ 0.05995

55452R107

CA55452R1073

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Short Term Fixed Income ETF

MCSB

$ 0.05526

55452Q109

CA55452Q1090

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF

QBB

$ 0.26262

55452S105

CA55452S1056

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF

QSB

$ 0.32776

55453K101

CA55453K1012

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QUIG

$ 0.30105

55455H106

CA55455H1064

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie US High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QHY

$ 0.61630

55455K109

CA55455K1093

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Index ETF

QEBL

$ 0.29052

55455J102

CA55455J1021

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QEBH

$ 0.29696

55454J103

CA55455J1030

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Developed ex-North America Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QDXB

$ 0.15965

55454P109

CA55454P1099

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QUB

$ 0.21843

554557108

CA5545571088

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Global Fixed Income Allocation ETF

MGAB

$ 0.05220

554552208

CA5545522081

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Ultra Short Bond Index ETF

QASH

$ 0.18176

554564104

CA5545641048

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie US Government Long Bond Index ETF

QTLT

$ 0.25638

55454Q107

CA55454Q1072

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Government Long Bond Index ETF

  QLB

$ 0.31138

55455N103

CA55455N1033

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Global High Yield Fixed Income ETF

MHYB

$ 0.08484

55454M106

CA55454M1068

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Mackenzie Canadian All Corporate Bond Index ETF

QCB

$ 0.32933

55454A102

CA55454A1021

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QTIP

$ 0.34945

55456B108

CA55456B1085

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Mackenzie Global Sustainable Bond ETF

MGSB

$ 0.05812

554565101

CA5545651013

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Wealthsimple North American Green Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

WSGB

$ 0.05474

94702B109

CA94702B1094

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $208.6 billion in assets under management as of July 31, 2024.  Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $260 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of July 31, 2024. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

SOURCE Mackenzie Financial Corporation

For further information, please contact: Hilary Bassett, 416-951-7558, [email protected]

