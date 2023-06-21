Macarthur engages new advisors for investor relations and group marketing services

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Macarthur Minerals Limited (TSXV: MMS) (ASX: MIO) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the "Company" or "Macarthur") has engaged two advisory firms to manage Australian investor relations (IR), media relations and marketing services for the Company.

The IR and corporate communications function will be managed by Six Degrees Investor Relations (SDIR), an advisory group which specialises in investor/media relations and strategic advice to ASX-listed companies.

The Company has also engaged Ron McMahon, founder of full-service marketing and advertising agency Small Business Genies, to manage group marketing services.

The engagement terms with SDIR and Small Business Genies will be via an undisclosed nominated monthly fee.

Cameron McCall , President and Executive Chairman of Macarthur Minerals commented:

"We are pleased to announce the appointment of both SDIR and Small Business Genies to manage Macarthur's Australian investor relations, media relations and marketing services at a particularly important juncture in the Company's growth trajectory.

The services provided by both consulting groups will help the Company present its value proposition to investors and market participants in a targeted and effective way, as the management team continues to build momentum across Macarthur's core project suite in iron ore development and lithium/nickel exploration.

The Company looks forward to working with SDIR and Small Business Genies in the months ahead, to build investor awareness for what will be a busy period of news flow in the second half of 2023."

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Mr Cameron McCall, Executive Chairman

About Six Degrees Investor Relations

Founded in 2006, Six Degrees is a leading full-service investor relations and investor communication firm with offices in Sydney and Perth. The company provides investor relations, communications, and media relations support for micro-cap, small-cap and mid-cap ASX-listed companies, as well as those in the pre-listing stage. Six Degrees also provides unique investor-focused social media campaigns through its trusted network partner, Investor Stream. For more information, visit www.sdir.com.au and www.investorstream.com.au.

About Small Business Genies

Small Business Genies is a full service marketing, web and creative agency uniquely geared to helping small business owners achieve their potential. Along with creative ideas, compelling content and strong design acumen, the company's approach is based on uncovering the hidden value of its clients and leveraging that through sound marketing strategy, strong branding, clear messaging, engaging design, compelling content and realistic, measurable action plans.

The client base at Small Business Genies has access to a collaborative wealth of marketing, creative and advertising expertise without any of the big agency costs. With a highly qualified team of specialists, Small Business Genies is uniquely equipped to add real value across every aspect of its client's operations, from incremental business and operational improvements to whole of business sales and marketing strategy.

