M&W Launches First-Ever Online M1 Quoter for Motorcycle Insurance

WHITBY, ON, April 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Just in time for motorcycle season, Mitchell & Whale Insurance Brokers has launched Ontario's first-ever M1 insurance quoter. New riders with their M1 can now get quick, accurate quotes, and buy their insurance, all online. The quoter will help new riders who want to start riding right away, but may be facing delays booking rider training and M2 testing.

New riders have always had trouble getting insurance, and COVID-19 has made the problem worse by delaying rider training courses and M2 tests. What this means for many new riders is that only one insurance company will insure them, Facility Association. The new quoter is the fastest way to get accurate Facility quotes and get insured the same day, without having to call around. It will also help riders with super sport bikes who are similarly limited to Facility Association.

"M1 riders face a lot of obstacles to getting on the road. Now there's one less," says Adam Mitchell, president of M&W. "They can get a quote in 5 minutes and get their insurance the same day. No calling around, no hassles. We love motorcycles and motorcycle riders and we want to help get new riders on the road this spring, not next year."

Ontario has a very competitive motorcycle insurance market for experienced riders. Traditionally, new riders have been able to book their rider training and M2 tests right away, and get access to the competitive market that way. Because of the pandemic, new riders who want to get on the road this year will likely have to ride with their M1 license, and get insurance with Facility Association for the first year. The M&W M1 quoter makes this process simpler.

"Riding with your M1 license can be expensive," adds Mitchell. "When riders buy with our new M1 quoter, we'll reach out to them next spring, and if they've gotten their rider training and M2 license by then, we'll be able to offer them more options at that time, and hopefully a cheaper rate."

About Mitchell & Whale

Mitchell & Whale Insurance Brokers is a family-run business operating since 1948. An Insurance Broker based in Whitby, the company serves tens of thousands of customers across Ontario.

