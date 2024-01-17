M&R Engineering -- Mechanical and Electrical Consulting Engineering Firm in Halifax, Nova Scotia -- Joins the Ranks of BPA

This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for M&R Engineering.

HALIFAX, NS, Jan. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - BPA an engineering firm headquartered in Montreal and specializing in institutional, commercial, multi-residential, and industrial buildings, as well as sustainability, and M&R Engineering, a mechanical and electrical consulting engineering firm with a 50-year history and strong reputation in Atlantic Canada, announced today that they are joining forces.

From left to right: Daniel Morris, Project Director, M&R | Patrick St-Onge, Executive Vice-President, BPA | Denis Morris, Senior Partner, M&R | Charles Nelson, Partner, M&R | Dominic Latour, CEO, BPA | Aaron Smith, Partner, M&R | Michael Myatt, Partner, M&R (CNW Group/Bouthillette Parizeau)

This strategic partnership places a strong emphasis on nurturing enduring relationships with loyal, local clients, by expanding the range and depth of services provided, while simultaneously positioning both companies for success in wider markets and enabling nationwide service delivery.

"By integrating M&R and its 55 employees into the BPA team, we aim to bolster our footprint in Eastern Canada by leveraging their strong local presence, thereby positioning ourselves to provide services across Atlantic Canada," says Patrick St–Onge, Executive Vice-President at BPA.

M&R's wealth of expertise strengthens BPA's position as a leader in building engineering. "This partnership perfectly aligns with our strategic goals of team expansion and ongoing enhancement of our expertise, enabling us to consistently deliver top-tier services to clients nationwide," says Dominic Latour, CEO of BPA. M&R's extensive mechanical and electrical experience consolidates our position as a leader in the field of building decarbonization, helping to build a sustainable future," concludes Mr. Latour.

United by shared values of integrity, collaboration, and excellence, BPA and M&R are driven by a client-centric approach to projects. This strategic move is anticipated to bolster both companies' capabilities, allowing them to maintain their commitment to quality service while broadening their impact and presence in the industry.

"M&R and BPA have collaborated to support each other on projects in Atlantic Canada and across the country. Through our work together, we have found strongly shared values toward pleasing our clients, respecting our staff and providing environmental leadership through high-quality engineering. By joining BPA now, M&R strengthens its position in the Atlantic Canadian market, gains access to expertise and resources and increases our scale," says Denis Morris, Senior Partner at M&R. "This merger with BPA provides our team with more career development, national project opportunities and positions us to develop a new generation of leaders to continue to improve our consulting services. This is a meaningful step toward formalizing a partnership with experienced experts so that we can deliver enhanced, more comprehensive services in Atlantic Canada," he adds. "The M&R name is well recognized, respected, and trusted. We aim to honour the legacy and history of the company, and to reflect the combination of our strengths, by transitioning to a branding strategy that identifies M&R as a member of BPA in the short-term," he concludes.

"We have collaborated on several projects with BPA in the past and this new relationship gives us the capacity to pursue larger projects as a strong, tightly knit team. It allows us to provide niche services that we currently do not offer to our local clients and to give our established clients the confidence we have the capacity to service their projects to the same level we always have," explains Mike Myatt, Partner at M&R.

All employees, including senior leaders of M&R and BPA will remain employed with BPA. Details of the transaction are confidential.

This is BPA's fourth transaction following an initial investment by CDPQ in 2022 to support the company's pan-Canadian strategic development plan and accelerate its growth.

ABOUT BPA

BPA is an engineering firm specialized in buildings for the institutional, commercial, multi-residential and industrial markets. Employees across Canada provide expertise in mechanical, electrical, and structural engineering, sustainable development, energy efficiency, building science, telecommunications, security, building automation, acoustics, food services and commissioning. To find out more about BPA, visit bpa.ca.

ABOUT M&R ENGINEERING

M&R Engineering provides consulting in the disciplines of mechanical and electrical engineering. For over 50 years, they have supplied mechanical and electrical systems design and supervisory services, sustainability consulting, energy auditing, commissioning, and energy modelling. M&R has offices in Halifax and Sydney, Nova Scotia. To find out more about M&R, visit mreng.ca.

SOURCE Bouthillette Parizeau

For further information: KIM PETRISEVAC, Senior Advisor, Communications and Marketing, BPA, + 1-514-606-0269, [email protected]; SERGE VALLIÈRES, PRP, Director, Corporate Communications, National, +1-438-372-3575, [email protected]