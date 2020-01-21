LYPHE Group to Create a Joint Venture With ASX Listed JAYEX

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2020 /CNW/ -- LYPHE Group, a European leader in medical cannabis solutions across distribution, clinics, dispensing and training, is entering into a joint venture with JAYEX Technology Ltd, a subsidiary of ASX listed JAYEX Healthcare Ltd (ASX: JHL). JAYEX is a specialist in patient engagement software, supplying the UK NHS, Australian and New Zealand healthcare markets.

The new joint venture is deploying software solutions that will reduce patient friction found across the industry - including market leading applications for the optimal running of the industry in the UK and across multiple strategic territories around the world. This is the first time an active NHS medical technology solution provider has teamed up with a cannabis business in order to deliver technology solutions that will fundamentally change the processes of medical cannabis fulfillment.

LYPHE and JAYEX will establish the joint venture after a lengthy period of patient and doctor research which has highlighted market issues that the new company will focus on overcoming, using new innovation for the market based on tried and tested NHS protocols.

According to Dean Friday, CEO of LYPHE Group: "This is a huge milestone for our group and sets the bar for all cannabis technology providers globally. We have found in JAYEX a partner with the experience and rigour of producing medtech solutions for one of the world's most complicated health systems. Now we are working together to develop software that will transform the face of medical cannabis across private and public health markets. 2020 will go down as the year of medical cannabis innovation and we have a march on the global market."

JAYEX are also buoyant on the market opportunities that lay ahead - especially with the first application from the new venture already in beta in the UK and a full pipeline for new technologies to be released into the UK and other parts of the world.

Nick Fernando, CEO of JAYEX Healthcare Ltd, commented: "We have been monitoring the medical cannabis market for a while in the UK, New Zealand and Australia in order to identify the best entry point into the market. Our ethos is always to command a market leading position and with LYPHE we have found the very best operators and experts in the space."

The new joint venture between LYPHE Group and JAYEX Technology Ltd is based in the UK with outposts being established in other locations around the world.

About LYPHE Group Limited - www.lyphegroup.com

The patient-led medical cannabis healthcare provider is building across Europe with a central goal to pioneer patient access to safe and effective medical cannabis treatments.

LYPHE GROUP is comprised of the following industry leading organisations:

The Academy of Medical Cannabis – The online learning platform is training and educating clinicians and healthcare professionals solely on the subject of medical cannabis, and has a global presence.

The Medical Cannabis Clinics – The UK's first chain of private clinics specialising in innovative cannabis-based medical therapies.

Astral Health– The UK's leading importer of cannabis based medical products.

Dispensary Green –The UK's first online home-delivery pharmacy for medical cannabis.

About Jayex Healthcare Limited – www.jayex.com

Jayex Healthcare is a leading provider in the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand of integrated healthcare service delivery platforms, incorporating the Company's four interconnected technologies, being:

Jayex Connect – the complete cloud-based Patient Engagement Platform

Enlighten – Patient workflow platform

Appointuit – Patient engagement solution

BluePoint® - Remote Pharmacy prescription processing and dispensing terminal

