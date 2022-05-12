Canada's new ultra-affordable airline is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all Canadians and, in keeping with that mission, Lynx is offering fares to Victoria from as low as $49* one way. Lynx's network spans 10 destinations coast to coast across Canada, including Victoria, Vancouver, Kelowna, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto Pearson, Hamilton, Halifax, and St. John's. The airline operates a fleet of brand-new, fuel-efficient Boeing 737 aircraft and plans to grow its fleet to more than 46 aircraft over the next five to seven years.

To celebrate Lynx's inaugural Victoria flight, the airline has launched a limited-time seat sale, offering up to 50 per cent per cent off all base fares to and from Victoria. The sale will run from noon MST on May 12, 2022 to 11:59 a.m. on May 14, 2022. For full sale details and to reserve an ultra-affordable fare, please visit FlyLynx.com .

"We are excited to be bringing our ultra-affordable fares to the community of Victoria and Vancouver Island," said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx Air. "Whether you are traveling to connect with friends and family, to explore the beautiful coastline of Vancouver Island or to take in the vibrant culture and historic architecture of the Garden City, Lynx will ensure a great flying experience at an ultra-affordable price."

"As the economy begins to reopen, we are pleased to see Lynx introduce service between Calgary and Victoria," says Geoff Dickson, President and CEO, Victoria Airport Authority. "An ultra-low-cost airline like Lynx will offer affordable travel options for our community and provide opportunities for travellers to explore the beauty and culture of Victoria."

Lynx's full flight schedule includes:

Round Trip Market Service Starts Weekly Frequencies Calgary, AB to Vancouver, BC April 7, 2022 7x

14x (from May 20) Calgary, AB to Toronto, ON April 11, 2022 7x 12 x (from June 28) Vancouver, BC to Kelowna, BC April 15, 2022 2x Calgary, AB to Kelowna, BC April 15, 2022 2x

3x (from June 29) Calgary, AB to Winnipeg, MB April 19, 2022 4x Vancouver, BC to Winnipeg, MB April 19, 2022 2x Vancouver, BC to Toronto, ON April 28, 2022 7x Toronto, ON to Winnipeg, MB May 5, 2022 2x Calgary, AB to Victoria, BC May 12, 2022 2x

3x (from June 29) Toronto, ON to St. John's, NL June 28, 2022 2x

7x (from July 14) Calgary, AB to Hamilton, ON June 29, 2022 2x

4x (from July 29) Hamilton, ON to Halifax, NS June 29, 2022 2x Toronto, ON to Halifax, NS June 30, 2022 3x

5x (from July 30) Edmonton, AB to Toronto, ON July 14, 2022 5x 7x (from July 30) Edmonton, AB to St John's, NL** July 14, 2022 5x Calgary, AB to Halifax, NS ** July 14, 2022 5x Calgary, AB to St John's, NL** July 16, 2022 2x Edmonton, AB to Halifax, NS** July 30, 2022 2x

Please note that dates are subject to change. Visit the website for full schedule details. * Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at the time of release and include taxes and fees; fares vary by destination and date

Tickets are on sale now at FlyLynx.com .

About Lynx Air

Lynx Air (Lynx), is Canada's leading ultra-affordable airline and is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all with ultra-affordable fares, a fleet of brand-new state-of-the-art Boeing 737 aircraft and a great flying experience. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape. To learn more visit FlyLynx.com or connect with Lynx on Facebook , Twitter , or Instagram .

Ultra-reliable and energy-efficient, Lynx Air's fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft are serviced and operated by one of the most experienced teams in the business. The aircraft offers advanced aerodynamics and highly efficient engines, which result in significant fuel savings that cut the airline's CO2 emissions by an estimated 14 per cent over even the most efficient single-aisle planes. These are vital improvements that decrease Lynx's carbon footprint and help make it one of Canada's greenest and most sustainable airlines. All Lynx aircraft meet the highest internationally certified safety standards and are certified by Transport Canada.

