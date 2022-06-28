Lynx Air's Inaugural Flight From St. John's Takes Off

Starting July 14, the airline will be flying 14 flights a week in and out of St. John's, equating to 2,646 seats per week. The Edmonton and Calgary services will operate as through-flight services to St. John's via Toronto, providing a seamless service with a single boarding pass, no deplaning in Toronto and the ability to check bags through to St. John's.

To celebrate Lynx's inaugural flight to St. John's, the airline has launched a limited-time seat sale, offering up to 50 per cent off all base fares to and from St. John's. The sale will start on June 28, 2022 and end at 11:59p.m. NDT on June 30, 2022. For complete sale details and to book an ultra-affordable fare, please visit FlyLynx.com .

"It's been a busy couple of months for Canada's newest airline, and with today's addition of St. John's, Lynx is proud to make air travel accessible across Canada," said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx Air. "Whether you are travelling to connect with friends and family or to explore the dramatic fjords and pristine marine reserves of Newfoundland and Labrador, Lynx ensures a great flying experience at an ultra-affordable price."

"We are delighted to have Lynx Air as our newest airline partner," said Peter Avery, Chief Executive Officer of St. John's International Airport Authority. "This added capacity to Ontario and the through-flights to Alberta, a province deeply connected to Newfoundland and Labrador, is arriving at the perfect time as Newfoundlanders and Labradorians celebrate the Come Home Year."

Canada's new ultra-affordable airline is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all Canadians, and in keeping with that mission, Lynx is offering fares to St. John's from as low as $109* one-way. Lynx's network spans 10 destinations across Canada, including Victoria, Vancouver, Kelowna, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto Pearson, Hamilton, Halifax and St. John's. The airline operates a fleet of brand-new, fuel-efficient Boeing 737 aircraft and plans to grow its fleet to more than 46 aircraft over the next five to seven years.

Lynx's full flight schedule includes:

Round Trip Market Service Starts Weekly Frequencies Calgary, AB to Vancouver, BC April 7, 2022 14x Calgary, AB to Toronto, ON April 11, 2022

12x Vancouver, BC to Kelowna, BC April 15, 2022 2x Calgary, AB to Kelowna, BC April 15, 2022 2x

3x (from June 29) Calgary, AB to Winnipeg, MB April 19, 2022 4x Vancouver, BC to Winnipeg, MB April 19, 2022 2x Vancouver, BC to Toronto, ON April 28, 2022 7x Toronto, ON to Winnipeg, MB May 5, 2022 2x Calgary, AB to Victoria, BC May 12, 2022 2x

3x (from June 29) Toronto, ON to St. John's, NL June 28, 2022 2x

7x (from July 14) Calgary, AB to Hamilton, ON June 29, 2022 2x

4x (from July 29) Hamilton, ON to Halifax, NS June 29, 2022 2x Toronto, ON to Halifax, NS June 30, 2022 3x

5x (from July 30) Edmonton, AB to Toronto, ON July 14, 2022 5x 7x (from July 30) Edmonton, AB to St John's, NL** July 14, 2022 5x Calgary, AB to Halifax, NS ** July 14, 2022 5x Calgary, AB to St John's, NL** July 16, 2022 2x Edmonton, AB to Halifax, NS** July 30, 2022 2x

Please note that dates are subject to change. Visit the website for full schedule details.



* Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at the time of release and include taxes and fees; fares vary by destination and date

** Denotes a one-stop through-flight via Toronto, single boarding pass, bags checked through to destination and no deplaning in Toronto



Tickets are on sale now at FlyLynx.com .

About Lynx Air

Lynx Air (Lynx) is Canada's leading ultra-affordable airline and is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all with ultra-affordable fares, a fleet of brand-new state-of-the-art Boeing 737 aircraft and a great flying experience. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape. To learn more visit FlyLynx.com or connect with Lynx on Facebook , Twitter , or Instagram .

Ultra-reliable and energy-efficient, Lynx Air's fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft are serviced and operated by one of the most experienced teams in the business. The aircraft offers advanced aerodynamics and highly efficient engines, which result in significant fuel savings that cut the airline's CO2 emissions by an estimated 14 per cent over even the most efficient single-aisle planes. These are vital improvements that decrease Lynx's carbon footprint and help make it one of Canada's greenest and most sustainable airlines. All Lynx aircraft meet the highest internationally certified safety standards and are certified by Transport Canada.

