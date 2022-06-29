Canada's new ultra-affordable airline is celebrating its arrival in Hamilton with a seat sale
HAMILTON, ON, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Lynx Air's (Lynx) first flight from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport (Hamilton International) took to the skies today, marking the commencement of twice-weekly return services to Calgary International Airport and twice-weekly return services to Halifax Stanfield International Airport.
On July 29, 2022, the Hamilton-Calgary services will increase to four times a week, taking the total number of flights in and out of Hamilton to 12 times per week, equating to 2,268 seats per week.
To celebrate Lynx's inaugural Hamilton flight, the airline has launched a limited-time seat sale, offering up to 50 per cent off all base fares to and from Hamilton. The sale starts on June 29, 2022 and ends at 11:59 p.m. EST on July 1, 2022. For complete sale details and to book an ultra-affordable fare, please visit FlyLynx.com.
"We are excited to be bringing greater choice and competition to the Greater Toronto Area with Lynx's launch of services at Hamilton International Airport," said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx Air. "Whether you are travelling to connect with friends and family, to visit Hamilton's vibrant arts scene or to explore the trails, parks and waterfalls at beautiful Lake Ontario, Lynx will ensure a great flying experience at an ultra-affordable price."
"The City of Hamilton is very pleased to welcome Lynx Air as a new provider at John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport, expanding the affordable flight options in our community while also boosting tourism and furthering our local recovery. We look forward to many years ahead of Lynx Air growing and allowing more people to enjoy the diverse landscapes and activities Hamilton has to offer," says City of Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger.
"We are thrilled to officially welcome Lynx Air to Hamilton International Airport as it takes to the skies with its inaugural flights. This important milestone not only further positions Hamilton International as a growing gateway for affordable air travel, but also supports economic recovery for the tourism sector," says Cole Horncastle, Executive Managing Director, John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport.
|
Round Trip Market
|
Service Starts
|
Weekly Frequencies
|
Calgary, AB to Vancouver, BC
|
April 7, 2022
|
14x
|
Calgary, AB to Toronto, ON
|
April 11, 2022
|
|
Vancouver, BC to Kelowna, BC
|
April 15, 2022
|
2x
|
Calgary, AB to Kelowna, BC
|
April 15, 2022
|
3x
|
Calgary, AB to Winnipeg, MB
|
April 19, 2022
|
4x
|
Vancouver, BC to Winnipeg, MB
|
April 19, 2022
|
2x
|
Vancouver, BC to Toronto, ON
|
April 28, 2022
|
7x
|
Toronto, ON to Winnipeg, MB
|
May 5, 2022
|
2x
|
Calgary, AB to Victoria, BC
|
May 12, 2022
|
3x
|
Toronto, ON to St. John's, NL
|
June 28, 2022
|
2x
|
Calgary, AB to Hamilton, ON
|
June 29, 2022
|
2x
|
Hamilton, ON to Halifax, NS
|
June 29, 2022
|
2x
|
Toronto, ON to Halifax, NS
|
June 30, 2022
|
3x
|
Edmonton, AB to Toronto, ON
|
July 14, 2022
|
5x
7x (from July 30)
|
Edmonton, AB to St John's, NL**
|
July 14, 2022
|
5x
|
Calgary, AB to Halifax, NS **
|
July 14, 2022
|
5x
|
Calgary, AB to St John's, NL**
|
July 16, 2022
|
2x
|
Edmonton, AB to Halifax, NS**
|
July 30, 2022
|
2x
|
Please note that dates are subject to change. Visit the website for full schedule details.
|
*
|
Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at the time of release and include taxes and fees; fares vary by destination and date.
|
**
|
Denotes a one-stop through flight via Toronto, single boarding pass, bags checked through to destination and no deplaning in Toronto.
Tickets are on sale now at FlyLynx.com.
Lynx Air (Lynx) is Canada's leading ultra-affordable airline and is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all with ultra-affordable fares, a fleet of brand-new state-of-the-art Boeing 737 aircraft and a great flying experience. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape. To learn more visit FlyLynx.com or connect with Lynx on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.
Ultra-reliable and energy-efficient, Lynx Air's fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft are serviced and operated by one of the most experienced teams in the business. The aircraft offers advanced aerodynamics and highly efficient engines, which result in significant fuel savings that cut the airline's CO2 emissions by an estimated 14 per cent over even the most efficient single-aisle planes. These are vital improvements that decrease Lynx's carbon footprint and help make it one of Canada's greenest and most sustainable airlines. All Lynx aircraft meet the highest internationally certified safety standards and are certified by Transport Canada.
