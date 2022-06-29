To celebrate Lynx's inaugural Hamilton flight, the airline has launched a limited-time seat sale, offering up to 50 per cent off all base fares to and from Hamilton. The sale starts on June 29, 2022 and ends at 11:59 p.m. EST on July 1, 2022. For complete sale details and to book an ultra-affordable fare, please visit FlyLynx.com .

"We are excited to be bringing greater choice and competition to the Greater Toronto Area with Lynx's launch of services at Hamilton International Airport," said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx Air. "Whether you are travelling to connect with friends and family, to visit Hamilton's vibrant arts scene or to explore the trails, parks and waterfalls at beautiful Lake Ontario, Lynx will ensure a great flying experience at an ultra-affordable price."

"The City of Hamilton is very pleased to welcome Lynx Air as a new provider at John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport, expanding the affordable flight options in our community while also boosting tourism and furthering our local recovery. We look forward to many years ahead of Lynx Air growing and allowing more people to enjoy the diverse landscapes and activities Hamilton has to offer," says City of Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger.

"We are thrilled to officially welcome Lynx Air to Hamilton International Airport as it takes to the skies with its inaugural flights. This important milestone not only further positions Hamilton International as a growing gateway for affordable air travel, but also supports economic recovery for the tourism sector," says Cole Horncastle, Executive Managing Director, John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport.

Lynx's full flight schedule includes:

Round Trip Market Service Starts Weekly Frequencies Calgary, AB to Vancouver, BC April 7, 2022 14x Calgary, AB to Toronto, ON April 11, 2022

12x Vancouver, BC to Kelowna, BC April 15, 2022 2x Calgary, AB to Kelowna, BC April 15, 2022 3x Calgary, AB to Winnipeg, MB April 19, 2022 4x Vancouver, BC to Winnipeg, MB April 19, 2022 2x Vancouver, BC to Toronto, ON April 28, 2022 7x Toronto, ON to Winnipeg, MB May 5, 2022 2x Calgary, AB to Victoria, BC May 12, 2022 3x Toronto, ON to St. John's, NL June 28, 2022 2x

7x (from July 14) Calgary, AB to Hamilton, ON June 29, 2022 2x

4x (from July 29) Hamilton, ON to Halifax, NS June 29, 2022 2x Toronto, ON to Halifax, NS June 30, 2022 3x

5x (from July 30) Edmonton, AB to Toronto, ON July 14, 2022 5x 7x (from July 30) Edmonton, AB to St John's, NL** July 14, 2022 5x Calgary, AB to Halifax, NS ** July 14, 2022 5x Calgary, AB to St John's, NL** July 16, 2022 2x Edmonton, AB to Halifax, NS** July 30, 2022 2x







Please note that dates are subject to change. Visit the website for full schedule details. * Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at the time of release and include taxes and fees; fares vary by destination and date. ** Denotes a one-stop through flight via Toronto, single boarding pass, bags checked through to destination and no deplaning in Toronto.

Tickets are on sale now at FlyLynx.com .

SOURCE Lynx Air

