Lynx Air's Inaugural Flight From Halifax Takes Off

Jun 29, 2022, 11:54 ET
Canada's new ultra-affordable airline is celebrating its arrival in Halifax with a seat sale
HALIFAX, NS, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Lynx Air (Lynx) will launch its inaugural flight from Halifax International Airport today. Canada's newest ultra-affordable airline will initially operate five flights per week from Halifax to the Greater Toronto Area, alternating between Toronto Pearson International Airport and John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport.
As of July 30, 2022, Lynx will service Calgary to Halifax five times per week and increase flights from the Greater Toronto Area to seven times per week. Starting July 14, Lynx will service Edmonton to Halifax twice per week.
By July 30, 2022, the airline will be flying 14 flights per week in and out of Halifax, equating to 2,646 seats per week. The Edmonton and Calgary services will operate as through-flight services to Halifax via the Greater Toronto Area, providing a seamless service with a single boarding pass, no deplaning in Toronto and the ability to check bags through to Halifax.
To celebrate Lynx's inaugural Halifax flight, the airline has launched a limited-time seat sale, offering up to 50 per cent off all base fares to and from Halifax. The sale will start on June 29, 2022 and end at 11:59p.m. ADT on July 1, 2022. For complete sale details and to book an ultra-affordable fare, please visit FlyLynx.com.
"We know there are a lot of personal connections between Atlantic Canada, Western Canada and the Greater Toronto region. With today's launch of Lynx's Halifax services, we are proud to make air travel more accessible between these communities," said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx Air. "Whether you are travelling to connect with friends and family, to explore the wild and rugged coastline of Nova Scotia or to experience the famous east coast hospitality, Lynx will ensure a great flying experience at an ultra-affordable price."
"We're thrilled to welcome Lynx Air as a new airline at Halifax Stanfield, expanding flight options to the Toronto area, and beyond, for travellers in our communities," said Joyce Carter, President & CEO, Halifax International Airport Authority. "With their ultra-affordable fares and modern aircraft, Lynx Air gives travellers more choices and opportunities to connect with family and friends in Nova Scotia this summer. Welcome to Halifax, Lynx Air!"
Canada's new ultra-affordable airline is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all Canadians, and in keeping with that mission, Lynx is offering fares to Halifax from as low as $59* one-way. Lynx's network spans 10 destinations across Canada, including Victoria, Vancouver, Kelowna, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto Pearson, Hamilton, Halifax and St. John's. The airline operates a fleet of brand-new, fuel-efficient Boeing 737 aircraft and plans to grow its fleet to more than 46 aircraft over the next five to seven years.
|
Round Trip Market
|
Service Starts
|
Weekly Frequencies
|
Calgary, AB to Vancouver, BC
|
April 7, 2022
|
14x
|
Calgary, AB to Toronto, ON
|
April 11, 2022
|
12x
|
Vancouver, BC to Kelowna, BC
|
April 15, 2022
|
2x
|
Calgary, AB to Kelowna, BC
|
April 15, 2022
|
3x
|
Calgary, AB to Winnipeg, MB
|
April 19, 2022
|
4x
|
Vancouver, BC to Winnipeg, MB
|
April 19, 2022
|
2x
|
Vancouver, BC to Toronto, ON
|
April 28, 2022
|
7x
|
Toronto, ON to Winnipeg, MB
|
May 5, 2022
|
2x
|
Calgary, AB to Victoria, BC
|
May 12, 2022
|
3x
|
Toronto, ON to St. John's, NL
|
June 28, 2022
|
2x
|
Calgary, AB to Hamilton, ON
|
June 29, 2022
|
2x
|
Hamilton, ON to Halifax, NS
|
June 29, 2022
|
2x
|
Toronto, ON to Halifax, NS
|
June 30, 2022
|
3x
|
Edmonton, AB to Toronto, ON
|
July 14, 2022
|
5x
7x (from July 30)
|
Edmonton, AB to St John's, NL**
|
July 14, 2022
|
5x
|
Calgary, AB to Halifax, NS **
|
July 14, 2022
|
5x
|
Calgary, AB to St John's, NL**
|
July 16, 2022
|
2x
|
Edmonton, AB to Halifax, NS**
|
July 30, 2022
|
2x
|
Please note that dates are subject to change. Visit the website for full schedule details.
|
* Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at the time of release and include taxes and fees; fares vary by destination and date
|
** Denotes a one-stop through-flight via Toronto, single boarding pass, bags checked through to destination and no deplaning in Toronto
Tickets are on sale now at FlyLynx.com.
Lynx Air (Lynx) is Canada's leading ultra-affordable airline and is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all with ultra-affordable fares, a fleet of brand-new state-of-the-art Boeing 737 aircraft and a great flying experience. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape. To learn more visit FlyLynx.com or connect with Lynx on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.
Ultra-reliable and energy-efficient, Lynx Air's fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft are serviced and operated by one of the most experienced teams in the business. The aircraft offers advanced aerodynamics and highly efficient engines, which result in significant fuel savings that cut the airline's CO2 emissions by an estimated 14 per cent over even the most efficient single-aisle planes. These are vital improvements that decrease Lynx's carbon footprint and help make it one of Canada's greenest and most sustainable airlines. All Lynx aircraft meet the highest internationally certified safety standards and are certified by Transport Canada.
SOURCE Lynx Air
For further information: Paula Worthington, Worthington PR & Story, For Lynx Air, 403-585-2429, [email protected]
