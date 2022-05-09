To celebrate, Lynx is launching a two-day 50 per cent off seat sale.

ST. JOHN'S, NL, May 9, 2022 /CNW/ - At a press event in St. John's today, Lynx Air (Lynx) announced the addition of two St. John's routes to its network, creating links from St. John's to each of Calgary and Edmonton. These services are in addition to the previously announced flight service between St. John's and Toronto.

Canada's new ultra-affordable airline will launch its inaugural flight to St. John's from Toronto on June 28, 2022. Lynx will initially operate two services a week between Toronto and St. John's and had planned to increase to daily services a month later. However, the airline has reported that it has seen such strong demand for its St. John's flights that it will expand its services to and from the popular city.

As of July 14, 2022, Lynx will offer a daily flight to Toronto and will start five through-flights a week from Edmonton to St. John's. On July 16, Lynx will start operating two through-flights a week from Calgary to St. John's. At that point, Lynx will be flying a total of 14 flights a week in and out of St. John's, which is more than 2,646 seats weekly. The Edmonton and Calgary "through-flights" will operate via Toronto, providing a seamless service with a single boarding pass and the ability to check bags through to the final destination.

The new St. John's flights are now on sale and to celebrate, Lynx is launching a limited time seat sale, offering up to 50 per cent off base fares on all St. John's routes. The sale will run for 48-hours starting May 9, 2022, at 12 noon NDT and will end on May 11, 2022 at 11:59am NDT. For full sale details and to reserve a discounted seat, please visit FlyLynx.com .

The St. John's expansion comes as Lynx embarks on a rapid ramp-up of its network in the lead-up to the busy summer period. Lynx tickets are on sale now for 10 destinations coast to coast across Canada, including Victoria, Vancouver, Kelowna, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto Pearson, Hamilton, Halifax and St. John's. The airline operates a fleet of brand-new, fuel-efficient Boeing 737 aircraft and plans to grow its fleet to more than 46 aircraft over the next five to seven years.

"We are excited to be expanding our services to St John's in response to strong demand from travelers," said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx Air. "St. John's is clearly a very popular destination, whether it be to explore the stunning coastlines of Newfoundland and Labrador or to take in the colourful iconic streetscapes of historic St. John's. Lynx is proud to make this beautiful region accessible to more Canadians with our ultra-affordable fares. Fares to and from St John's start from as low as $119.00* one way, including taxes."

Lynx's full flight schedule includes:

Round Trip Market Service Starts Weekly Frequencies Calgary, AB to Vancouver, BC April 7, 2022 7x

14x (from May 20) Calgary, AB to Toronto, ON April 11, 2022 7x 12 x (from June 28) Vancouver, BC to Kelowna, BC April 15, 2022 2x Calgary, AB to Kelowna, BC April 15, 2022 2x

3x (from June 29) Calgary, AB to Winnipeg, MB April 19, 2022 4x Vancouver, BC to Winnipeg, MB April 19, 2022 2x Vancouver, BC to Toronto, ON April 28, 2022 7x Toronto, ON to Winnipeg, MB May 5, 2022 2x Calgary, AB to Victoria, BC May 12, 2022 2x

3x (from June 29) Toronto, ON to St. John's, NL June 28, 2022 2x

7x (from July 14) Calgary, AB to Hamilton, ON June 29, 2022 2x

4x (from July 29) Toronto, ON to Halifax, NS June 30, 2022 3x

5x (from July 30) Hamilton, ON to Halifax, NS June 30, 2022 2x Edmonton, AB to Toronto, ON July 14, 2022 5x 7x (from July 30) Edmonton, AB to St John's, NL** July 14, 2022 5x Calgary, AB to Halifax, NS ** July 14, 2022 5x Calgary, AB to St John's, NL** July 16, 2022 2x Edmonton, AB to Halifax, NS** July 30, 2022 2x

Please note that dates are subject to change. Visit the website for full schedule details.



* Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at the time of release and include taxes and fees; fares vary by destination and date ** Denotes a Through Flight operating via Toronto

Tickets are on sale now at FlyLynx.com .

About Lynx Air

Lynx Air (Lynx), is Canada's leading ultra-affordable airline and is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all with ultra-affordable fares, a fleet of brand-new state-of-the-art Boeing 737 aircraft and a great flying experience. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape. To learn more visit FlyLynx.com or connect with Lynx on Facebook , Twitter , or Instagram .

Ultra-reliable and energy-efficient, Lynx Air's fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft are serviced and operated by one of the most experienced teams in the business. The aircraft offers advanced aerodynamics and highly efficient engines, which result in significant fuel savings that cut the airline's CO2 emissions by an estimated 14 per cent over even the most efficient single-aisle planes. These are vital improvements that decrease Lynx's carbon footprint and help make it one of Canada's greenest and most sustainable airlines. All Lynx aircraft meet the highest internationally certified safety standards and are certified by Transport Canada.

SOURCE Lynx Air

For further information: Media Contact: Paula Worthington, Worthington PR & Story, For Lynx Air, 403-585-2429, [email protected]