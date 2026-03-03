Lyfegen Unveils Generative AI to Transform Drug Contracting and Accelerate Patient Access

New AI capability enables structured, scalable contracting decisions amid accelerating global pricing complexity

BASEL, Switzerland, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- Lyfegen, a global provider of innovative drug access, contracting and rebate management solutions, announced today the launch of its AI Contracting Companion. This AI solution is designed to support pharmaceutical organizations navigating through increasingly intricate pricing and contracting environments efficiently, across both global and local market access functions.

The launch comes at a time when drug and pricing dynamics are becoming more complex, driven by international reference pricing, including evolving U.S. Most Favoured Nation (MFN) policies. At the same time, the growing use of managed entry agreements is reshaping how pricing decisions are made.

Global and local market access teams often operate with fragmented tools, inconsistent assumptions, and static guidance. The AI Contracting Companion creates a shared, AI-supported decision environment where teams work from the same structured logic, integrated data foundation, and transparent scoring principles.

By combining clinical evidence, pricing constraints and payer behavior within a unified decision framework, it generates structured contracting strategies, rebate agreement scenarios, and transparent comparative evaluations of contracting options. This enables faster local decision-making within clear global guardrails, reducing reliance on control-heavy governance through shared logic and informed autonomy.

Built around three core principles -- Integrative, Profound, Accountable -- Lyfegen's AI Contracting Companion establishes a structured foundation for modern contracting intelligence. It connects curated contracting knowledge and asset-specific data with simulation capabilities and rebate forecasting into one coherent system, creating coordinated access and contracting guidance that reflect the landscape, cross-market constraints and strategic guardrails. As an expert-designed, task-specific decision engine, the solution handles complex multi-market scenarios at scale while delivering transparent, repeatable and fully traceable outputs that augment expert judgment without compromising control or compliance.

"Drug contracting complexity has accelerated due to many compounding factors, from policy changes to product innovation," said Girisha Fernando, Founder and CEO of Lyfegen. "Organizations require infrastructure that supports coherent decision-making across markets. Our AI Contracting Companion provides an integrative and accountable foundation for modern access management, empowering teams to negotiate, plan and execute with greater confidence while enabling faster and more sustainable patient access."

Nico Mros, Founder and Chief Customer Experience Officer at Lyfegen, added: "It represents the next evolution of contracting intelligence. AI in contracting must enhance expert judgment and increase analytical capacity, while maintaining transparency and control. Our AI Contracting Companion is built as structured AI with repeatable outputs, ensuring traceable logic and pharmaceutical-grade confidentiality."

The AI Contracting Companion was unveiled at the World Evidence, Pricing and Access Congress (EPA) in Amsterdam and is now available as an integrated capability within the Lyfegen Platform.

About Lyfegen

Lyfegen is an independent provider of drug access, contracting, and rebate management solutions for the healthcare industry. Through its AI-driven platform, Lyfegen helps pharmaceutical companies and healthcare payers benchmark, model and design effective drug pricing agreements to secure patient access. Lyfegen closes the loop, supporting contract execution, managing complex pricing agreements and strengthening financial governance. By reducing administrative burden and accelerating structured decision-making, Lyfegen supports faster and more sustainable patient access to innovative therapies.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, and Delaware, USA, Lyfegen has a growing market presence across Europe, North America, and the Middle East.

For more information, visit http://www.lyfegen.com/pharma/aicco and LinkedIn.

