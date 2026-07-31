LYCOS ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES FILING OF SHORT FORM PROSPECTUS

THE PROSPECTUS IS ACCESSIBLE THROUGH SEDAR+

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CALGARY, AB, July 31, 2026 /CNW/ -- Lycos Energy Inc. ("Lycos" or the "Company") (TSXV: LCX) is pleased to announce that it has filed and been receipted for a final short form prospectus (the "Prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the Provinces of Canada, other than Québec, in connection with a bought-deal prospectus offering (the "Offering") of common shares of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $30 million.

Delivery of the Prospectus and any amendments thereto will be satisfied in accordance with the "access equals delivery" provisions of applicable securities legislation. The Prospectus is accessible on the Company's SEDAR+ profile on www.sedarplus.ca. Prospective investors under the Offering should read the Prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference therein before making an investment decision.

An electronic or paper copy of the Prospectus and any amendment thereto may be obtained, without charge, from National Bank Financial Inc. ("NBF") by email at [email protected] by providing NBF with an email address or address, as applicable.

About Lycos Energy Inc.

Lycos is an oil-focused, exploration, development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta, operating high-quality, heavy-oil, development assets in the East Central, Alberta area.

READER ADVISORIES

This press release is not an offer of the securities for sale in the United States. The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirement of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

All dollar figures included herein are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Neither the TSXV nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Lycos Energy Inc

For additional information, please contact: Dave Burton, President and Chief Executive Officer, T: (403) 616-3327, E: [email protected]; Lindsay Goos, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, T: (403) 542-3183, E: [email protected]