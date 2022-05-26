Lyca Mobile to Deploy Flytxt CVM Accelerator Solution in Europe and US after Successful Pilot Program

Lyca Mobile announced the implementation of Salesforce solutions earlier this year to unify customer data and interactions on multiple channels in order to drive personalized customer interactions. Flytxt's CVM Accelerator will feed actionable customer and product insights for Lyca to maximize Customer Lifetime Value (CLTV) across these personalized interactions.

CVM Accelerator is a purpose-built AI that seamlessly integrates with any CRM or CX environment to deliver actionable intelligence for maximizing CLTV. Its power was demonstrated during a one-month pilot project in one of Lyca Mobile's European markets. Lyca harnessed the predictive insights from the Accelerator while executing marketing campaigns through Salesforce Marketing Cloud, which resulted in 1.3% increase in ARPU.

Jogan Satkunanathan, Chief of Pricing and Product Management at Lyca Mobile, said: "We wish to place customers and digital capabilities at the center of our business strategy as we enter the next phase of our ambitious growth journey. Flytxt, with its pioneering AI solutions, is a perfect partner for Lyca Mobile to better understand customers' needs and deliver high quality experiences."

Dr Vinod Vasudevan, CEO, Flytxt, said: "Communications Service Providers have a wealth of data yet often lack the necessary technology for powering data-driven decisions that maximize CLTV – a critical KPI for all subscription and usage-based businesses. CVM accelerator uses proven and well-trained AI to achieve this. We are delighted to support Lyca Mobile through our unique solution, which will help them significantly boost the outcomes of their CX initiatives."

Ankit Rai, Lyca Mobile's Head of Retention, CRM/CVM, added: "We are on a mission to take customer engagement to the next level and provide personalized and contextually relevant customer experience on any of our touch points. Flytxt's CVM Accelerator brings in a deeper understanding of customers' usage behavior and predicted needs. The pilot project proved that with data-driven actionable insights, we can further enhance the value of customer interactions on our existing CX systems and build a long-term relationship with our customers."

The CVM Accelerator harnesses Flytxt's award-winning AI that has been designed and trained using real-world insights from more than a billion consumers and trillions of data points. The partnership with Lyca Mobile marks the first time it will be deployed in the US and Europe.

About Flytxt

Flytxt empowers major enterprises around the world to solve one of the fundamental challenges of subscription and usage-based businesses – how to maximize CLTV. Flytxt is the trusted technology partner of 80+ digital enterprises across more than 50 countries, as well as of top CX platform vendors for CLTV maximization. Its award-winning, proprietary CLTV maximization AI has been trained using real-world insights and patterns from more than a billion consumers and trillions of data points.

[email protected]

About Lyca Mobile

Lyca Mobile is one of the world's largest mobile virtual network operator, operating in 23 countries across five continents – including the UK, USA and large parts of Europe. It is one of the market leader in the international prepaid mobile calls market, with over 16 million customers worldwide. Lyca Mobile is part of Lyca Group, a British multinational corporation delivering low-cost, high-quality products and services across the globe.

www.LycaMobile.co.uk

SOURCE Flytxt

For further information: Pravin Vijay, +91-9745961333, [email protected]