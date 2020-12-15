LXRandCo Provides Update on Financing of Digital-First Omni-Channel Plan With a Brokered Private Placement of Units

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTREAL, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - LXRandCo, Inc. ("LXR" or the "Company") (TSX: LXR) (TSX: LXR.WT), an omni-channel retailer of branded vintage luxury handbags and accessories, is pleased to provide an update on the brokered private placement of units previously announced on December 7, 2020 (the "Private Placement").

As previously announced, Cormark Securities Inc., on a "best efforts" agency basis as agent and lead agent on behalf of a syndicate of agents if necessary (the "Agent(s)"), will lead the Private Placement, whereby the Company will issue up to $5.0 million or 40,000,000 units, with each unit consisting of one Class B share in the capital of the Company (the "Share(s)") and a one-quarter of one Class B Share purchase warrant (the "Warrant") (the "Units"), in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.125 per Unit (the "Unit Price"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.175 (the "Exercise Price") for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement. The Warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry if, following the date that is four months and one day after the date of issuance of the Units and prior to the expiry date of the Warrants, the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Shares exceeds $0.35 for ten consecutive trading days. The Unit Price and the Exercise Price represent a 7.04% discount and 30.14% premium, respectively, to the market price of Class B Shares (based on the five-day VWAP of the Class B Shares for the five trading days ended December 4, 2020). The Company has also granted the Agent(s) an option to arrange the purchase of up to an additional 50% of Units (being up to 20,000,000 Units) sold under the Private Placement at the issue price (the "Agent(s)' Option").

In consideration of the services to be rendered by the Agent(s) in connection with the Private Placement, the Company will the Agent(s), a cash fee (the "Agency Fee") equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds realized by the Company in respect of the sale of the Units, excluding the gross proceeds received from the sale of the Units to Gibraltar & Company, Inc. as well as Luigi Fraquelli, Valerie Sorbie, Camillo di Prata, Eric Graveline and Javier San Juan (collectively, the "Insider Participants"). The Agency Fee payable on gross proceeds from Gibraltar & Company, Inc. and the Insider Participants will be 3.0%. In addition to the Agency Fee, the Company will also issue to the Agent(s) broker warrants of the Company (the "Broker Warrants"), which will expire 24 months from the Closing Date, to purchase that number of additional Units equal to 6.0% of the number of Units sold in the Private Placement except for Units sold to Gibraltar & Company, Inc. and/or the Insider Participants, at the Unit Price (which, as stated above, represents a 7.04% discount to the market price of Class B Shares (based on the five-day VWAP of the Class B Shares for the five trading days ended December 4, 2020)). Up to 3,600,000 Broker Warrants are issuable under the Private Placement.

Shareholder Approval

The Private Placement requires the approval of the shareholders of the Company at a duly called meeting of shareholders pursuant to the TSX Company Manual since the TSX requires security holder approval be obtained for private placements (i) for an aggregate number of listed securities issuable greater than 25% of the number of securities of the listed issuer which are outstanding, on a non-diluted basis, prior to the date of closing of the private placement if the price per security is less than the market price as set out in Section 607(g)(i) of the TSX Company Manual, (ii) that during any six month period are to insiders for listed securities or options, rights or other entitlements to listed securities greater than 10% of the number of securities of the listed issuer which are outstanding, on a non-diluted basis, prior to the date of closing of the first private placement to an insider during the six month period set out in Section 607(g)(ii) of the TSX Company Manual and (iii) where warrants to purchase listed securities are issued to a placee at a warrant exercise price that is less than the market price of the underlying security at either the date of the binding agreement obligating the listed issuer to issue the warrants or some future date provided for in the binding agreement (as is the case in this Private Placement with respect to the Broker Warrants, given the exercise price thereof represents a discount to the market price of the Class B Shares, but not with respect to the Warrants, given the exercise price thereof represents a premium to the market price of the Class B Shares) as set out in Section 607(i) of the TSX Company Manual.

With the permission of the TSX, the Company intends to obtain shareholder approval for the completion of the Private Placement by way of written consents in lieu of a meeting pursuant to Section 604(d) of the TSX Company Manual. The TSX has required that Gibraltar & Company, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, "Gibraltar") and Luigi Fraquelli, Valerie Sorbie, Camillo di Prata, Eric Graveline and Javier San Juan (collectively, the "Insider Participants") be excluded from any shareholder vote or consent resolution in respect of the Private Placement. Accordingly, Gibraltar's and the Insider Participants' Shares (representing an aggregate of approximately 14,402,465 Shares, or approximately 43.93% of the aggregate issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis as of the date hereof) will be excluded from the aggregate total of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares and the Company will seek to have shareholders representing a majority of its remaining issued and outstanding Shares vote in favour of completing the Private Placement.

Gibraltar currently beneficially owns, controls or directs, directly or indirectly, approximately 10,838,786 Shares, or approximately 33.06% of the aggregate issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis as of the date hereof. Gibraltar is expected to acquire up to approximately 8,000,000 Units under the Private Placement, representing approximately 13.33% of the 60,000,000 Units issuable pursuant to the Private Placement. Upon closing of the Private Placement, Gibraltar is expected to beneficially own, control or direct, directly or indirectly, approximately 18,838,786 Shares and 2,000,000 Warrants, representing approximately 20.30% of the aggregate issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 21.99% of the aggregate issued and outstanding Shares on a partially-diluted basis, assuming the Private Placement is fully subscribed and assuming exercise of the Agent(s)' Option in full.

Eric Graveline, a director of the Company, currently beneficially owns, controls or directs, directly or indirectly, approximately 2,657,393 Shares, or approximately 8.11% of the aggregate issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis as of the date hereof. Eric Graveline is expected to acquire up to approximately 1,600,000 Units under the Private Placement, representing approximately 2.67% of the 60,000,000 Units issuable pursuant to the Private Placement. Upon closing of the Private Placement, Eric Graveline is expected to beneficially own, control or direct, directly or indirectly, approximately 4,257,393 Shares and 400,000 Warrants, representing approximately 4.59% of the aggregate issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 5.00% of the aggregate issued and outstanding Shares on a partially-diluted basis, assuming the Private Placement is fully subscribed and assuming exercise of the Agent(s)' Option in full.

Camillo di Prata, a director and the interim chief executive officer of the Company and an insider of Gibraltar, currently beneficially owns, controls or directs, directly or indirectly, approximately 453,143 Class B Shares, or approximately 1.38% of the aggregate issued and outstanding Class B Shares on a non-diluted basis as of the date hereof. Camillo di Prata is expected to acquire up to approximately 6,600,000 Units under the Private Placement, representing approximately 11.00% of the 60,000,000 Units issuable pursuant to the Private Placement. Upon closing of the Private Placement, Camillo di Prata is expected to beneficially own, control or direct, directly or indirectly, approximately 7,053,143 Shares and 1,650,000 Warrants, representing approximately 7.60% of the aggregate issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 9.22% of the aggregate issued and outstanding Shares on a partially-diluted basis, assuming the Private Placement is fully subscribed and assuming exercise of the Agent(s)' Option in full.

Valerie Sorbie, a director and the chair of the Company and an insider of Gibraltar, currently beneficially owns, controls or directs, directly or indirectly, approximately 453,143 Shares. or approximately 1.38% of the aggregate issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis as of the date hereof. Valerie Sorbie is expected to acquire up to approximately 2,160,000 Units under the Private Placement, representing approximately 3.60% of the 60,000,000 Units issuable pursuant to the Private Placement. Upon closing of the Private Placement, Valerie Sorbie is expected to beneficially own, control or direct, directly or indirectly, approximately 2,613,143 Shares and 540,000 Warrants, representing approximately 2.82% of the aggregate issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 3.39% of the aggregate issued and outstanding Shares on a partially-diluted basis, assuming the Private Placement is fully subscribed and assuming exercise of the Agent(s)' Option in full.

Javier San Juan, a director of the Company, does not currently own, control or direct, directly or indirectly, any Shares as of the date hereof. Javier San Juan is expected to acquire up to approximately 1,200,000 Units under the Private Placement, representing approximately 2.00% of the 60,000,000 Units issuable pursuant to the Private Placement. Upon closing of the Private Placement, Javier San Juan is expected to beneficially own, control or direct, directly or indirectly, approximately 1,200,000 Shares and 300,000 Warrants, representing approximately 1.29% of the aggregate issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 1.61% of the aggregate issued and outstanding Shares on a partially-diluted basis, assuming the Private Placement is fully subscribed and assuming exercise of the Agent(s)' Option in full.

Luigi Fraquelli, an insider of Gibraltar, does not currently own, control or direct, directly or indirectly, any Shares as of the date hereof. Luigi Fraquelli is expected to acquire up to approximately 200,000 Units under the Private Placement, representing approximately 0.33% of the 60,000,000 Units issuable pursuant to the Private Placement. Upon closing of the Private Placement, Luigi Fraquelli is expected to beneficially own, control or direct, directly or indirectly, approximately 200,000 Shares and 50,000 Warrants, representing approximately 0.22% of the aggregate issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 0.27% of the aggregate issued and outstanding Shares on a partially-diluted basis, assuming the Private Placement is fully subscribed and assuming exercise of the Agent(s)' Option in full.

The Company currently has 32,783,155 issued and outstanding Shares as of the date hereof. Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company will issue up to 60,000,000 Units, comprised of 60,000,000 Shares and 15,000,000 Warrants (exercisable into 15,000,000 Shares) and up to 3,600,000 Broker Warrants (exercisable into 3,600,000 Shares and 900,000 Warrants which are further exercisable into 900,000 Shares), which represents approximately 183.0% of the aggregate issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and 242.5% of the aggregate issued and outstanding shares, assuming exercise of the Warrants and Broker Warrants, as of the date hereof. Following completion of the Private Placement, the Company will have 92,783,155 issued and outstanding Shares (on a non-diluted basis), assuming the Private Placement is fully subscribed and assuming exercise of the Agent(s)' Option in full.

Exemptions under MI 61-101

As Gibraltar and the Insider Participants are insiders of the Company, the Private Placement constitutes a related party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Investments (MI 61-101). The Company is relying on the exemption from the formal valuation requirement in Section 5.5(g) of MI 61-101 and the exemption from the minority approval requirement in Section 5.7(1)(e) of MI 61-101 based on the board of directors of the Company, acting in good faith, having determined, and at least two-thirds of the Company's independent directors, acting in good faith, having determined, that the Company is in serious financial difficulty with limited alternatives, that the Private Placement is designed to improve the Company's financial position, that the terms of the Private Placement are reasonable in the Company's circumstances, that the immediacy of the Company's need for financing through the Private Placement does not afford it sufficient time to hold a shareholders' meeting and that the Private Placement is fair to, and in the best interests of, the shareholders of the Company. The Company anticipates it will file a material change report less than 21 days before the closing of the Private Placement. This shorter period is reasonable and necessary in the circumstances as the Company wants to complete the Private Placement as expeditiously as possible given the immediacy of the Company's need for financing.

The Private Placement was considered and unanimously approved by the board of directors of the Company. There was no materially contrary view or abstention by any director approving the Private Placement.

The only entity or person who is expected (to the knowledge of the Company) to own or exercise control and direction over more than 10% of the issued and outstanding Shares upon completion of the Private Placement, is Gibraltar, which is currently expected to then exercise control and direction over approximately 20.30% of the outstanding Shares (on a non-diluted basis and assuming both that the Private Placement is fully subscribed and the exercise of the Agent(s)' Option in full). Information regarding the effect of the Private Placement on the share holdings of Gibraltar and the Insider Participants is provided above.

Purpose and Timeline of the Financing

The net proceeds of the Private Placement shall be used to fund the execution of LXR's transformation to a digital-first omni-channel model as announced on September 3, 2020. The proceeds of the offering shall be used by the Company to accelerate the growth of its e-commerce initiatives, which include expansion of the e-commerce team and increased digital marketing spend, and for general working capital purposes.

Closing of the Private Placement is subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and is anticipated to occur on or about December 23, 2020.

The securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The Warrants will not be listed on any exchange.

About LXR

LXR is a socially responsible, digital-first omni-channel retailer of branded vintage luxury handbags and other personal accessories. It curates, sources and authenticates high-quality, pre-owned products from iconic brands such as Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada and Chanel and sells them at attractive prices through its e-commerce website, www.lxrco.com, as well as the online platforms of its partners and online vintage-focused marketplaces across North America. The Company's omni-channel model is also supported by retail 'shop-in-shop' experience centers and by wholesale activities.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are prospective in nature and constitute forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements generally, but not always, can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "could", "would", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "forecasts", "project", "seek", "anticipate", "believes", "should", "plans" or "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events and the negative of any of these terms. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's intended use of proceeds from the Private Placement, the expected closing date of the Private Placement, the expected benefits of the Private Placement on the Company's financial situation and the successful achievement of the Company's strategic plan or components thereof. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are based on information currently available to management, which includes assumptions about management's historical experience, perception of trends and current business conditions, expected future developments and other factors which management considers appropriate. With respect to the forward-looking statements included in this press release, management has made certain assumptions with respect to, among other things, the Company's ability to meet its future objectives and strategies, the Company's ability to achieve its future projects and plans and that such projects and plans will proceed as anticipated. As well as assumptions concerning the satisfaction of all conditions of closing to the Private Placement, including receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, and the successful completion of the Private Placement within the anticipated timeframe, general economic and market growth rates, currency exchange and interest rates and competitive intensity.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes or results anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur.

All forward-looking statements included in and incorporated into this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release, and except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Readers are cautioned that the actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein and that such variations may be material. Consequently, there are no representations by LXRandCo that actual results achieved will be the same in whole or in part as those set out in the forward-looking statements.

For further information: Nadine Eap, Chief Financial Officer, LXRandCo, Inc., +1 (514) 564-9993 ext :037, [email protected]