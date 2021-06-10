LXRandCo Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting

MONTREAL, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - LXRandCo, Inc. ("LXRandCo" or the "Company") (TSX: LXR) (TSX: LXR.WT), a North American, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury products, today announced the voting results of its annual meeting of shareholders, which was held June 8th at 9:30 a.m. EDT in Montreal.

Each of the nominees listed in LXRandCo's Management Information Circular dated April 30th, 2021, were re-elected as directors of the Company. Each of the Company's directors was re-elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy.

Director Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Camillo (Cam) Di Prata 44,663,276 99.32 303,883 0.68 Joseph Mimran 44,663,276 99.32 303,883 0.68 Javier San Juan 44,967,059 100.00 100 0.00 Eric Graveline 44,967,059 100.00 100 0.00 Nicolas Topiol 44,967,059 100.00 100 0.00 Valerie Sorbie 44,663,276 99.32 303,883 0.68

In addition, shareholders voted in favour of resolutions, by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy, appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as auditor for the Company and ratifying, confirming and approving the increase of the number of class B shares reserved for issuance under the deferred share unit plan (the "DSUP"), and the increase of the number of class B shares reserved for issuance under the long-term incentive plan (the "LTIP"), as described in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 30th, 2021.

Item For % For Against %

Against Withheld/

Abstain % Withheld/

Abstain Non-

Vote















Appointment of Auditor 44,968,752 100.00 0 0.00 100 0.00 0















Deferred Share













Unit Incentive Plan 44,663,276 99.32 303,883 0.68 0 0.00 1,693















Long-Term













Incentive Plan 44,967,059 100.00 100 0.00 0 0.00 1,693

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting of shareholders held on June 8th, 2021, will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About LXRandCo

LXRandCo is a socially responsible, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury handbags and personal accessories. Since 2010, we have been providing consumers with authenticated branded luxury products by promoting their reuse and providing an environmentally responsible way for consumers to purchase luxury products. We achieve this through our digital-first strategy by selling directly to consumers through our website at www.lxrco.com and indirectly by powering the e-commerce and other platforms of key channel partners. Our omni-channel model is also supported by retail 'shop-in-shop' experience centers and by wholesale activities with select retail partners across North America.

For further information: Nadine Eap, Chief Financial Officer, LXRandCo. Inc., +1 (514) 564-9993 ext: 037, [email protected]