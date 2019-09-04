LXRandCo Announces Management Change

MONTREAL, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - LXRandCo, Inc. ("LXRandCo" or the "Company") (TSX: LXR, LXR.WT), a North American omni-channel retailer of branded vintage luxury handbags and accessories, today announced that LXRandCo co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Kei Izawa, is leaving the Company to pursue new entrepreneurial ventures, effective today. Ms. Izawa has also stepped down as a director of the Company. A co-founder of LXRandCo nearly ten years ago, Ms. Izawa was key in recognizing the significant potential of the vintage luxury handbag and accessory category in North America, and in helping establish the foundations for the Company's current and future success. She leaves behind a highly talented team of operating executives that will continue to set the stage for the Company's long-term growth. The Company wishes her well in her future endeavours.

About LXRandCo

LXRandCo is a North American omni-channel retailer of branded vintage luxury handbags and other personal luxury products. LXRandCo sources and authenticates high-quality, pre-owned products from iconic brands such as Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel, among others, and sells them at attractive prices through: a retail network of stores located primarily in major department stores in the United States and Canada; wholesale operations primarily in the United States; and its own e-Commerce website, www.lxrco.com .

For further information: Nadine Eap, Interim Chief Financial Officer, LXRandCo. Inc., +1 (514) 564-9993 ext: 037, nadine.e@lxrco.com; Lawrence Chamberlain, Investor Relations, LodeRock Advisors, +1 (416) 519-4196, lawrence.chamberlain@loderockadvisors.com