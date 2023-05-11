LXR REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR Q1 2023

Total Net Revenue decreased 13.5% with E-commerce Penetration of 74%

Net loss was $0.3M, an improvement of $0.6M

Free Cash Flow was negative $0.4M, an improvement of $0.2M

MONTREAL, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - LXRandCo, Inc. ("LXR" or the "Company") (TSX: LXR), a North American socially responsible, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned handbags and personal accessories, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 ("Q1 2023").

In fiscal 2022, our business activity exhibited strong revenue growth in the first half and was followed later in the year (particularly in the fourth quarter) by challenging economic conditions in Canada and the United States, which led to a weakening in consumer purchases for our pre-owned branded luxury products, which have a relatively high AOV. This weaker demand trend continued into Q1 2023 where we experienced a sales decline as compared to the strong sales growth experienced in the first quarter of 2022. Faced with these economic headwinds, we will continue to manage our cost base, which to-date has led to steady improvements in Cash Earnings and Free Cash Flow. We remain overall cautious for the first half of 2023.

As part of a multi-quarter succession planning process, in Q1 2023 our leadership team was strengthened with the appointment of Nadine Eap and Laura Swan to the newly-created roles of Co-President & Chief Financial and Administrative Officer and Co-President & Chief Revenue Officer.

Overview of Results for the Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2023 ("Q1 2023") as Compared to the Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2022 ("Q1 2022")

In Q1 2023, total net revenue decreased 13.5% to $3.7 million .

. E-commerce net revenue decreased 12.3% to $2.8 million , and e-commerce average order value ( "AOV" ) was $890 per transaction. E-commerce net revenue as a proportion of total net revenue ( "E-commerce penetration ") increased to 74.3% versus 73.3%.

, and e-commerce average order value ( ) was per transaction. E-commerce net revenue as a proportion of total net revenue ( ") increased to 74.3% versus 73.3%. Retail net revenue was $1.0 million , a decrease of 16.8%. At quarter-end, we had eight stores in operation as compared to 10 in Q1 2022.

, a decrease of 16.8%. At quarter-end, we had eight stores in operation as compared to 10 in Q1 2022. Gross profit margin increased to 35.9% as compared to 35.3%.

Selling, general and administrative ( "SG&A" ) expenses decreased 28.4% to $1.4 million , representing 38.6% of net revenue, from 46.6% of net revenue.

) expenses decreased 28.4% to , representing 38.6% of net revenue, from 46.6% of net revenue. Net loss, despite a sales decline of 13.5% in the quarter, came in at $0.3 million , an improvement of $0.6 million .

, an improvement of . Adjusted EBITDA loss (a non-IFRS measure) was flat at $0.6 million .

. Cash Earnings (a non-IFRS measure), which is Net loss adjusted for non-cash items was negative $0.8 million , an improvement of $0.1 million

, an improvement of Free Cash Flow (a non-IFRS measure), was negative $0.4 million an improvement of $0.2 million .

an improvement of . Cash availability at the end of Q1 2023 was $3.0 million .

Provided below are the financial highlights and a discussion of our financial results for the three–months period ended March 31, 2023, which are to be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the period. Certain statements in this press release are prospective in nature and constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements included in and incorporated into this press release are to be read in conjunction with the section Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements below.

Discussion of the Three-Month Periods Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars. Certain metrics, including those expressed on an adjusted basis, are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures" further below. For a reconciliation of non-IFRS measures to their most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS, see "Select Consolidated Financial Information" further below.

Net Revenue

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, total net revenue decreased 13.5% to $3.7 million from $4.3 million in Q1 2022. During this period, 74.3% of our total net revenue was generated from e-commerce and 25.7% from retail activities (stores and wholesale channels combined), as compared to 73.3% and 26.7%, respectively, in Q1 2022.

During this period, 67.9% of our net revenue was generated in the U.S., with the balance coming from Canada, as compared to 66.5% from the U.S. in Q1 2022. In Q1 2023, Canadian and U.S. total net revenue decreased 17.1% and 11.7%, respectively, as compared to Q1 2022.

E-commerce

E-commerce net revenue during Q1 2023 was $2.8 million, a decrease of 12.3% compared to the prior period. E-commerce penetration increased to 74.3% versus 73.3% in Q1 2022. AOV during the period was $890, a decrease of 7.8% versus the comparable period last year.

Retail

Retail net revenue during Q1 2023 was $1.0 million, a decrease of 16.8% compared to $1.1 million in Q1 2022. The decrease reflects the effect of a weakened economy which led to a slowing in consumer demand for our product in Q1 2023.

Our store network consisted of eight stores, compared to ten stores as at March 31, 2022. During Q1 2023, we did not open or close any stores.

Gross Profit & Gross Profit Margin

Gross profit in Q1 2023 decreased 12.0% to $1.3 million as compared to $1.5 million in Q1 2022. The decrease in gross profit is attributable to the decrease in total net revenue, which declined 13.5% and to a decrease in our AOV, which declined 2% versus Q1 2022.

Gross margin in Q1 2023, was 35.9% compared to 35.3% in Q1 2022, primarily due to a more profitable revenue mix made up of higher e-commerce sales which enjoy typically higher gross margin and to a lesser degree in greater efficiencies in inventory management and product sourcing.

SG&A Expenses

In Q1 2023, SG&A expenses decreased by 28.4% to $1.4 million, compared to $2.0 million in Q1 2022. This net decrease of $0.6 million in expense was primarily due to the stock-based compensation gains recorded during the quarter ,which resulted from a weaker share price, and to lower advertising and promotion spend due to weaker revenue growth, which decreased 27.7% as compared to Q1 2022.

On March 31, 2023, we employed 58 people across our eight retail stores and our two office locations in Montreal, Canada and Tokyo, Japan as compared to 60 employees on March 31, 2022. At the end of Q1 2023, 42 employees were employed on a full-time basis as compared to 48 employees in Q1 2022.

Net Loss

In Q1 2023, we reduced our Net Loss to $0.3 million from a Net Loss of $0.9 million. This $0.6 million improvement was due primarily to stock-based compensation gain of $0.5 million.

Adjusted Net Loss

In Q1 2023, Adjusted Net Loss was flat at $0.8 million. Adjusted Net Loss as a percent of total net revenue was 22.1% compared to 18.4% in Q1 2022. This was primarily due to a lower reported Net Loss and lower stock-based compensation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA

In Q1 2023, Adjusted EBITDA loss was flat at $0.6 million. This was primarily due to a lower reported Net Loss and lower stock-based compensation expense.

Cash Earning and Free Cash Flow

In Q1 2023, Cash Earnings (or net cash generated before changes in non-cash working capital) was negative $0.8 million compared to negative $0.9 million in Q1 2022, an improvement of $0.1 million. This improvement in Cash Earnings was due primarily to a $0.6 million reduction in net loss over the period, offset by the add-back of non-cash items such as stock-based compensation gain which increased by $0.5 million during the period.

In Q1 2023, we generated a negative Free Cash Flow of $0.4 million as compared to negative Free Cash Flow of $0.5 million in Q1 2022. This $0.2 million improvement was primarily due to the improvement in Cash Earnings cited above. For the period, variation in net changes in non-cash working capital and capital expenditures were non-material.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

The following table summarizes LXR's recent results for the periods indicated:







For the three-months ended March 31





2023 2022





$ $ Net revenue



3,715,167 4,295,516 Cost of sales



2,381,265 2,779,805 Gross profit



1,333,902 1,515,711









Operating expenses







Selling, general and administrative expenses



1,433,522 2,002,452 Depreciation of property and equipment



79,838 68,764 Amortization of intangible assets



2,034 4,407 Results from operating activities



(181,492) (559,912) Other income and expenses







Finance costs



135,850 141,674 Foreign exchange loss



20,044 222,380









Net Loss



(337,386) (923,966)

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Income or Adjusted Net Loss and Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:









For the three-months ended March 31





2023 2022

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Loss



$ $

Net Loss



(337,386) (923,966)

Adjustments to Net Loss:









Foreign exchange loss



20,044 222,380

Stock-based compensation loss (gain)



(502,529) (88,723)













Adjusted Net Loss



(819,871) (790,309)









For the three-months ended March 31









2023 2022

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA



$ $

Net Loss





(337,386) (923,966)

Add: Amortization and depreciation expense





81,872 73,171

Add: Finance costs





135,850 141,674

EBITDA





(119,664) (709,121)

Adjustments to EBITDA:











Foreign exchange loss





20,044 222,380

Stock-based compensation loss (gain)





(502,529) (88,723)















Adjusted EBITDA





(602,149) (575,464)















For the three-month periods ended March 31, ($)









2023 2022 Increase

(decrease) Reconciliation of Net Loss to Cash Earnings and Free Cash Flow























Net Loss









(337,386) (923,966) 586,580 Non-cash items:















Depreciation of property and equipment









79,838 68,764 11,074 Amortization of intangible assets









2,034 4,407 (2,373) Amortization of deferred financing costs









7,045 7,045 - Stock-based compensation expense (gain)









(502,529) (88,723) (413,806) Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)









(12,622) (2,588) (10,034)











(426,234) (11,095) (415,139)

















Cash Earnings









(763,620) (935,061) 171,441 Net change in non-cash working capital balances









409,298 393,568 15,730 Cash flows (used) generated in operating activities









(354,322) (541,493) 187,171 Less: Acquisitions of property and equipment









(972) (4,435) 3,463 Free Cash Flow









(355,294) (545,928) 190,634























Selected Quarterly Financial Information

The following table summarizes certain of our financial results for the most recently completed eight quarters for which financial statements have been prepared by us as a reporting issuer. This unaudited quarterly information has been prepared in accordance with IFRS. Due to the impact of COVID-19 and other factors such as seasonality, the results of operations for any quarter are not necessarily indicative of the results of operations for the full year.

($)





Consolidated statements of loss Q1-2023

Q4-2022

Q3-2022

Q2-2022

Q1-2022

Q4-2021

Q3-2021

Q2-2021 Total net revenue 3,715,167

5,223,973

5,006,612

5,481,267

4,295,516

6,415,527

4,987,628

4,026,028 E-commerce revenue 2,761,264

3,028,134

2,669,366

3,268,570

3,149,395

3,958,670

2,506,850

2,522,682 E-commerce revenue % of total net

revenue 74.3 %

58.0 %

53.9 %

59.6 %

73.3 %

61.7 %

50.3 %

62.7 % Gross margin 35.9 %

44.0 %

37.5 %

35.5 %

35.3 %

40.0 %

38.4 %

35.7 % Adjusted Net (Loss) Income (819,871)

(317,620)

(562,799)

(696,424)

(790,309)

123,230

(367,455)

(1,085,937) Adjusted EBITDA (602,149)

(50,159)

(317,434)

(486,244)

(575,464)

298,025

(171,149)

(857,764) Adjusted EBITDA % of total net

revenue (16,2 %)

(1.0 %)

(6.3 %)

(8.9 %)

(13.4 %)

4.6 %

(3.4 %)

(21.3 %)































































Run rate metrics and growth:





























Total net revenue – last 12 months

revenue run-rate 19,427,019

20,007,368

21,198,922

21,179,938

19,724,699

18,031,254

15,007,540

12,877,630 E-commerce revenue – last 12

months revenue run-rate 11,757,334

12,145,465

13,076,001

12,883,485

12,137,597

10,560,842

8,317,976

6,691,499































































Free Cash Flow:





























Net loss (337,386)

(739,531)

370,210

(353,552)

(923,966)

(492,803)

59,223

(1,580,635) Add: non-cash items (426,234)

228,056

346,803

354,340

(11,095)

724,391

87,287

390,704 Cash Earnings (763,620)

(511,475)

717,013

788

(935,061)

231,588

146,510

(1,189,931) Add: Net change in non-cash working

capital 409,298

500,609

470,826

(646,138)

393,568

1,221,311

(2,322,046)

(32,427) Cash flows provided/(used) in

operating activities (354,322)

(10,866)

1,187,839

(645,350)

(541,493)

1,452,899

(2,175,536)

(1,222,358) Less: acquisition of property and

equipment (972)

(2,150)

(4,050)

(6,062)

(4,435)

(4,283)

(15,436)

(9,998) Free Cash Flow (355,294)

(13,016)

1,183,789

(651,412)

(545,928)

1,448,616

(2,190,972)

(1,232,356)































































Liquidity:





























Cash availability 3,001,298

2,868,350

2,231,325

2,934,437

3,662,768

3,810,767

2,640,169

4,481,560 Working capital (805,319)

(949,149)

(551,302)

(59,214)

6,833,114

7,052,502

7,083,280

7,033,183































































Capitalization:





























Shares outstanding 91,425,499

91,425,499

91,425,499

91,425,499

92,783,155

92,783,155

92,783,155

92,783,155 Closing share price 0.07

0.105

0.11

0.11

0.11

0.14

0.10

0.13 Market capitalization 6,399,785

9,599,677

10,056,805

10,056,805

10,206,147

12,989,642

9,278,316

12,061,810 Add: Total debt 5,973,393

5,252,143

4,645,115

6,619,796

6,526,453

5,999,440

6,272,286

5,758,443 Less: Cash 2,909,786

2,586,237

2,007,396

2,884,427

3,570,681

3,695,677

2,603,395

4,315,918 Enterprise value (EV) 9,463,392

12,265,583

12,694,524

13,792,174

13,161,919

15,293,405

12,947,207

13,504,335 Multiple of EV/Last 12 months

revenue 0.49x

0.61x

0.60x

0.65x

0.67x

0.85x

0.86x

1.05x

About LXR

LXR is a socially responsible, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned handbags and personal accessories. Since 2010, we have been providing consumers with authenticated branded luxury products from Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada and Chanel, among other high-quality brands, by promoting their reuse and providing an environmentally responsible way for consumers to purchase luxury products. We achieve this through our digital-first strategy by selling directly to consumers through our website at www.lxrco.com and indirectly by powering the e-commerce and other platforms of key channel partners. Our omni-channel model is also supported by retail "shop-in-shop" experience centers and by wholesale activities with select retail partners across North America.

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release refers to certain non-IFRS measures. These measures are not recognized under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing further understanding of LXR's performance and results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of LXR's financial information reported under IFRS. Management uses non-IFRS measures including: "EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Adjusted Net Loss", "Cash Earnings", "Free Cash Flow", "LTM Total Net Revenue", "LTM E-commerce Net Revenue" and "Inventory Turns".

These non-IFRS measures are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of LXR's operating performance and thus highlight trends in LXR's core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. Management believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of company performance. Management also uses non-IFRS measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of management compensation. For a definition of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Loss, Cash Earnings, Free Cash Flow, and a reconciliation of these non-IFRS measures to IFRS measures, see the above tables presented.

