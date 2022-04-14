LXR Provides March 2022 Revenue Update
Apr 14, 2022, 08:00 ET
March LTM Total Net Revenue of $19.7 Million.
March Total and E-commerce Net Revenue Increased 18% and 106%, Respectively.
E-commerce Penetration was 72% of Total Net Revenue in March.
MONTREAL, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - LXRandCo, Inc. (LXR or the Company) (TSX: LXR) (TSX: LXR.WT), today provided its monthly financial update, which includes total net revenue and e-commerce net revenue estimates for the month of March 2022 and the latest twelve months (LTM) period ending March 31, 2022.
In March 2022, the Company realized total net revenue of $1.8 million, including e-commerce net revenue of $1.3 million, which represented growth of 18% and 106%, respectively, over the same period last year. For LTM ending March 31, 2022, the Company realized total net revenue of $19.7 million, including LTM e-commerce net revenue of $12.0 million, which represented an increase of 92% and 140%, respectively, over the same period last year. The following table summarizes 2021 and year-to-date 2022 total and e-commerce monthly net revenue as compared to comparable periods in the prior year:
|
Total Net Revenue
|
E-commerce Net Revenue
|
(C$000s)
|
Monthly
|
B/(W) from
|
LTM
|
Monthly
|
B/(W) from
|
LTM
|
January, 2021
|
491
|
(74%)
|
12,345
|
491
|
61%
|
4,565
|
February
|
600
|
(80%)
|
9,986
|
455
|
30%
|
4,670
|
March
|
1,511
|
24%
|
10,282
|
627
|
96%
|
4,977
|
April
|
1,190
|
444%
|
11,253
|
975
|
445%
|
5,773
|
May
|
1,440
|
240%
|
12,270
|
899
|
155%
|
6,319
|
June
|
1,396
|
77%
|
12,878
|
649
|
140%
|
6,697
|
July
|
1,401
|
22%
|
13,129
|
833
|
240%
|
7,285
|
August
|
1,555
|
29%
|
13,479
|
844
|
196%
|
7,843
|
September
|
2,031
|
304%
|
15,008
|
831
|
134%
|
8,318
|
October
|
2,165
|
245%
|
16,544
|
1,240
|
155%
|
9,071
|
November
|
2,251
|
53%
|
17,325
|
1,482
|
256%
|
10,137
|
December
|
2,075
|
60%
|
18,107
|
1,046
|
29%
|
10,371
|
January, 2022
|
1,046
|
113%
|
18,586
|
797
|
62%
|
10,677
|
February
|
1,437
|
140%
|
19,423
|
1,069
|
135%
|
11,290
|
March
|
1,788
|
18%
|
19,700
|
1,293
|
106%
|
11,957
|
Q1-2022
|
4,271
|
64%
|
19,700
|
3,159
|
100%
|
11,957
|
Target for FY2022
|
25,000—
30,000
The following chart illustrates LXR's LTM total net revenue momentum since January 2021. The Company's full year net revenue outlook for 2022 is between $25 million and $30 million.
The Company will report its Q1-2022 financial results in May 2022.
LXRandCo is a socially responsible, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury handbags and personal accessories. Since 2010, we have been providing consumers with authenticated branded luxury products by promoting their reuse and providing an environmentally responsible way for consumers to purchase luxury products. We achieve this through our digital-first strategy by selling directly to consumers through our website at www.lxrco.com and indirectly, by powering the e-commerce and other platforms of key channel partners. Our omni-channel model is also supported by retail 'shop-in-shop' experience centers and by wholesale activities with select retail partners across North America.
SOURCE LXRandCo, Inc.
For further information: Nadine Eap, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, +1 (514) 564-9993 ext.: 037, [email protected]
