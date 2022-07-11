LXR Provides June 2022 Revenue Update
Jul 11, 2022, 12:16 ET
June LTM Total Net Revenue of $21.2 Million
June Total and E-commerce Net Revenue Increased by 31% and 69%, respectively
E-commerce Penetration was 60% of Total Net Revenue in June
Year-to-date Total and E-commerce Net Revenue up 48% and 57% Versus Last Year
MONTREAL, July 11, 2022 /CNW/ -LXRandCo, Inc. (LXR or the Company) (TSX: LXR), today provided its monthly financial update, which includes total net revenue and e-commerce net revenue estimates for the month of June 2022 and the latest twelve months (LTM) period ending June 30, 2022.
In June 2022, the Company realized total net revenue of $1.8 million, including e-commerce net revenue of $1.1 million, which represented growth of 31% and 69%, respectively, over the same period last year. For LTM ending June 30, 2022, the Company realized total net revenue of $21.2 million, including LTM e-commerce net revenue of $12.9 million, which represented an increase of 64% and 92%, respectively, over the same period last year. The following table summarizes 2021 and year-to-date 2022 total and e-commerce monthly net revenue as compared to comparable periods in the prior year:
|
Total Net Revenue
|
E-commerce Net Revenue
|
(C$000s)
|
Monthly
|
B/(W) from
|
LTM
|
Monthly
|
B/(W) from
|
LTM
|
January, 2021
|
491
|
(74 %)
|
12,345
|
491
|
61 %
|
4,565
|
February
|
600
|
(80 %)
|
9,986
|
455
|
30 %
|
4,670
|
March
|
1,511
|
24 %
|
10,282
|
627
|
96 %
|
4,977
|
April
|
1,190
|
444 %
|
11,253
|
975
|
445 %
|
5,773
|
May
|
1,440
|
240 %
|
12,270
|
899
|
155 %
|
6,319
|
June
|
1,396
|
77 %
|
12,878
|
649
|
140 %
|
6,697
|
July
|
1,401
|
22 %
|
13,129
|
833
|
240 %
|
7,285
|
August
|
1,555
|
29 %
|
13,479
|
844
|
196 %
|
7,843
|
September
|
2,031
|
304 %
|
15,008
|
831
|
134 %
|
8,318
|
October
|
2,165
|
245 %
|
16,544
|
1,240
|
155 %
|
9,071
|
November
|
2,251
|
53 %
|
17,325
|
1,482
|
256 %
|
10,137
|
December
|
2,000
|
55 %
|
18,031
|
1,235
|
52 %
|
10,561
|
January, 2022
|
1,025
|
109 %
|
18,565
|
797
|
62 %
|
10,867
|
February
|
1,423
|
137 %
|
19,388
|
1,069
|
135 %
|
11,481
|
March
|
1,847
|
22 %
|
19,724
|
1,283
|
105 %
|
12,137
|
April
|
1,947
|
64 %
|
20,481
|
1,142
|
17 %
|
12,304
|
May
|
1,706
|
18 %
|
20,747
|
1,027
|
14 %
|
12,432
|
June
|
1,829
|
31 %
|
21,180
|
1,098
|
69 %
|
12,881
|
YTD-2022
|
9,777
|
48 %
|
21,180
|
6,416
|
57 %
|
12,881
|
Target for FY2022
|
25,000—30,000
The following chart illustrates LXR's LTM total net revenue momentum since January 2021. The Company's full year net revenue outlook for 2022 is between $25 million and $30 million.
About LXR
LXRandCo is a socially responsible, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury handbags and personal accessories. Since 2010, we have been providing consumers with authenticated branded luxury products by promoting their reuse and providing an environmentally responsible way for consumers to purchase luxury products. We achieve this through our digital-first strategy by selling directly to consumers through our website at www.lxrco.com and indirectly, by powering the e-commerce and other platforms of key channel partners. Our omni-channel model is also supported by retail 'shop-in-shop' experience centers and by wholesale activities with select retail partners across North America.
SOURCE LXRandCo, Inc.
For further information: Nadine Eap, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, +1 (514) 564-9993 ext.: 037, [email protected]
