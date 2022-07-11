LXR Provides June 2022 Revenue Update

In June 2022, the Company realized total net revenue of $1.8 million, including e-commerce net revenue of $1.1 million, which represented growth of 31% and 69%, respectively, over the same period last year. For LTM ending June 30, 2022, the Company realized total net revenue of $21.2 million, including LTM e-commerce net revenue of $12.9 million, which represented an increase of 64% and 92%, respectively, over the same period last year. The following table summarizes 2021 and year-to-date 2022 total and e-commerce monthly net revenue as compared to comparable periods in the prior year:



Total Net Revenue

E-commerce Net Revenue (C$000s) Monthly B/(W) from

prior year LTM

Monthly B/(W) from

prior year LTM January, 2021 491 (74 %) 12,345

491 61 % 4,565 February 600 (80 %) 9,986

455 30 % 4,670 March 1,511 24 % 10,282

627 96 % 4,977 April 1,190 444 % 11,253

975 445 % 5,773 May 1,440 240 % 12,270

899 155 % 6,319 June 1,396 77 % 12,878

649 140 % 6,697 July 1,401 22 % 13,129

833 240 % 7,285 August 1,555 29 % 13,479

844 196 % 7,843 September 2,031 304 % 15,008

831 134 % 8,318 October 2,165 245 % 16,544

1,240 155 % 9,071 November 2,251 53 % 17,325

1,482 256 % 10,137 December 2,000 55 % 18,031

1,235 52 % 10,561 January, 2022 1,025 109 % 18,565

797 62 % 10,867 February 1,423 137 % 19,388

1,069 135 % 11,481 March 1,847 22 % 19,724

1,283 105 % 12,137 April 1,947 64 % 20,481

1,142 17 % 12,304 May 1,706 18 % 20,747

1,027 14 % 12,432 June 1,829 31 % 21,180

1,098 69 % 12,881















YTD-2022 9,777 48 % 21,180

6,416 57 % 12,881















Target for FY2022



25,000—30,000































The following chart illustrates LXR's LTM total net revenue momentum since January 2021. The Company's full year net revenue outlook for 2022 is between $25 million and $30 million.

About LXR

LXRandCo is a socially responsible, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury handbags and personal accessories. Since 2010, we have been providing consumers with authenticated branded luxury products by promoting their reuse and providing an environmentally responsible way for consumers to purchase luxury products. We achieve this through our digital-first strategy by selling directly to consumers through our website at www.lxrco.com and indirectly, by powering the e-commerce and other platforms of key channel partners. Our omni-channel model is also supported by retail 'shop-in-shop' experience centers and by wholesale activities with select retail partners across North America.

SOURCE LXRandCo, Inc.

For further information: Nadine Eap, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, +1 (514) 564-9993 ext.: 037, [email protected]