LXR provides business update

MONTREAL, Oct. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - LXRandCo, Inc. ("LXR" or the "Company") (TSX: LXR ), a digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury handbags and accessories, announced today that as a result of its previously publicly disclosed effects of a weakening economy and the negative impact on its higher AOV discretionary consumer products and other factors, it has generated significantly lower revenues in the third quarter than anticipated, which may result in a breach of certain banking covenants, which would in turn result in liquidity issues in its fourth quarter. The Company is in discussion with its bank lenders regarding possible alternatives to address its financial situation.

These discussions are ongoing and there can be no assurance, what form, if any, these alternatives, will take. The Company does not currently intend to disclose further developments with respect to these discussions until they further crystallize or terminate or unless required by law.

About LXR

LXRandCo is a socially responsible, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury handbags and personal accessories. Since 2010, we have been providing consumers with authenticated branded luxury products by promoting their reuse and providing an environmentally responsible way for consumers to purchase luxury products. We achieve this through our digital-first strategy by selling directly to consumers through our website at www.lxrco.com and indirectly, by powering the e-commerce and other platforms of key channel partners. Our omni-channel model is also supported by retail 'shop-in-shop' experience centers and by wholesale activities with select retail partners across North America.

For further information: LXRandCo, Inc., Ms. Nadine Eap, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, +1 (514) 564-9993 ext: 037 [email protected]