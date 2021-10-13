LXR Announces September 2021 Monthly Revenue Update

Estimated Total and E-commerce Net Revenue Up 304% and 134%, Respectively

MONTREAL, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - LXRandCo, Inc. (LXR or the Company) (TSX: LXR) (TSX: LXR.WT), a North American, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury products, today provided a revenue update, which includes total net revenue and e-commerce net revenue estimates for the month of September 2021 and estimates for the year-to-date (YTD) and the latest twelve months (LTM) periods ending September 30, 2021.

Monthly and YTD Net Revenue

In September 2021, the Company realized total net revenue of $2.0 million, including e-commerce net revenue of $0.8 million, which represented growth of 304% and 134%, respectively, over the same period last year. For the YTD nine-month period ending September 30, 2021, the Company realized total net revenue of $11.6 million, including e-commerce net revenue of $6.6 million, which represented an increase of 12% and an increase of 148%, respectively, over the same period last year.

September marked the seventh consecutive month of double-digit revenue growth and our highest monthly revenue since February 2020. In addition, throughout 2021, e-commerce monthly net revenue has been tracking significantly above comparable months. The following table summarizes 2021 year-to-date total and e-commerce monthly net revenue as compared to comparable periods in 2020.



Total Net Revenue

E-commerce Net

Revenue ($000s) 2021 2020

2021 2020



B(W)



B(W) January 491 -74%

491 61% February 600 -80%

455 30% March 1,511 24%

627 96% April 1,190 444%

975 445% May 1,440 240%

899 155% June 1,396 77%

649 140% July 1,401 22%

833 240% August1 1,555 29%

844 196% September 2,031 304%

831 134% September YTD $11,616 12%

$6,602 148%







1 Following accounting adjustments, August results were updated since the September 13, 2021 press release.

LTM Total and E-commerce Net Revenue History

On an LTM basis, for September 2021, the Company had total net revenue of $15.0 million. LTM September 2021 e-commerce net revenue was $8.3 million, a level 84% higher than the same period last year. We expect to post successively higher increases in LTM revenue for both total and e-commerce net revenue throughout the year.

The following table provides historical quarterly and LTM total net revenue and e-commerce net revenue for which financial statements have been prepared by us as a reporting issuer.



Total net revenue

E-commerce net revenue

E-commerce

penetration Actuals ($): Quarterly LTM

Quarterly LTM

LTM Q1 2019 8,756,063 38,982,959

604,023 2,294,094

6% Q2 2019 8,558,435 38,254,627

959,525 2,654,334

7% Q3 2019 8,314,615 36,493,740

985,288 3,057,856

8% Q4 2019 14,440,173 40,069,286

1,175,652 3,724,488

9% Q1 2020 6,097,604 37,410,827

975,592 4,096,057

11% Q2 2020 1,430,284 30,282,676

802,658 3,939,190

13% Q3 2020 2,857,718 24,825,779

885,669 3,839,571

15% Q4 2020 3,391,813 13,777,419

1,715,804 4,379,723

32% Q1 2021 2,602,071 10,281,886

1,572,640 4,976,771

48% Q2 2021 4,026,028 12,877,630

2,522,682 6,696,795

52% Q3 2021 4,987,628 15,007,540

2,506,580 8,317,976

55%















Target Q4 2021

17,500,000—

20,000,000







50%—65%

FY 2021 Outlook

The Company's total net revenue target for FY 2021 is between $17.5 million and $20 million, with e-commerce penetration of approximately 50% to 65%.

About LXR

LXRandCo is a socially responsible, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury handbags and personal accessories. Since 2010, we have been providing consumers with authenticated branded luxury products by promoting their reuse and providing an environmentally responsible way for consumers to purchase luxury products. We achieve this through our digital-first strategy by selling directly to consumers through our website at www.lxrco.com and indirectly by powering the e-commerce and other platforms of key channel partners. Our omni-channel model is also supported by retail 'shop-in-shop' experience centers and by wholesale activities with select retail partners across North America.

For further information: Nadine Eap, Chief Financial Officer, +1 (514) 564-9993 ext: 037, [email protected]

