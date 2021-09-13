LXR Announces August 2021 Monthly Revenue Update

Estimated Total and E-commerce Net Revenue Up 32% and 205%, Respectively

MONTREAL, Sept. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - LXRandCo, Inc. (LXR or the Company) (TSX: LXR) (TSX: LXR.WT), a North American, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury products, today provided a revenue update, which includes total net revenue and e-commerce net revenue estimates for the month of August 2021 and estimates for the year-to-date (YTD) and the latest twelve months (LTM) periods ending August 31, 2021.

Monthly and YTD Net Revenue

In August 2021, the Company realized total net revenue of $1.6 million, including e-commerce net revenue of $0.9 million, which represented growth of 32% and 205%, respectively, over the same period last year. For the YTD eight-month period ending August 31, 2021, the Company realized total net revenue of $9.6 million, including e-commerce net revenue of $5.8 million, which represented a decrease of 3% and an increase of 151%, respectively, over the same period last year.

August, typically a seasonally-slower month, marked the sixth consecutive month of double-digit revenue growth and our highest monthly revenue since March 2020. In addition, throughout 2021, e-commerce monthly net revenue has been tracking significantly above comparable months. The following table summarizes 2021 year-to-date total and e-commerce monthly net revenue as compared to comparable periods in 2020.



Total Net Revenue

E-commerce Net

Revenue ($000s) 2021 2020

2021 2020



B(W)



B(W) January 491 -74%

491 61% February 600 -80%

455 30% March 1,511 24%

627 96% April 1,190 444%

975 445% May 1,440 240%

899 155% June 1,396 77%

649 140% July 1,401 22%

833 240% August 1,586 32%

871 205% August YTD $9,615 -3%

$5,799 151%

LTM Total and E-commerce Net Revenue History

On an LTM basis, for August 2021, the Company had total net revenue of $13.5 million. LTM August 2021 e-commerce net revenue was $7.9 million, a level 85% higher than the same period last year. We expect to post successively higher increases in LTM revenue for both total and e-commerce net revenue throughout the year.

The following table provides historical quarterly and LTM total net revenue and e-commerce net revenue for which financial statements have been prepared by us as a reporting issuer.



Total net revenue E-commerce net revenue

E-commerce penetration Actuals ($): Quarterly LTM Quarterly LTM

LTM* Q1 2019 8,756,063 38,982,959 604,023 2,294,094

6% Q2 2019 8,558,435 38,254,627 959,525 2,654,334

7% Q3 2019 8,314,615 36,493,740 985,288 3,057,856

8% Q4 2019 14,440,173 40,069,286 1,175,652 3,724,488

9% Q1 2020 6,097,604 37,410,827 975,592 4,096,057

11% Q2 2020 1,430,284 30,282,676 802,658 3,939,190

13% Q3 2020 2,857,718 24,825,779 885,669 3,839,571

15% Q4 2020 3,391,813 13,777,419 1,715,804 4,379,723

32% Q1 2021 2,602,071 10,281,886 1,572,640 4,976,771

48% Q2 2021 4,026,028 12,877,630 2,522,682 6,696,795

52% Jul 31, 2021 — 13,128,850 — 7,284,547

55% Aug 31, 2021 — 13,510,049 — 7,870,562

58%













Target Q4 2021

17,500,000—

20,000,000





50%—65%

FY 2021 Outlook

The Company's total net revenue target for FY 2021 is between $17.5 million and $20 million, with e-commerce penetration of approximately 50% to 65%.

About LXR

LXRandCo is a socially responsible, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury handbags and personal accessories. Since 2010, we have been providing consumers with authenticated branded luxury products by promoting their reuse and providing an environmentally responsible way for consumers to purchase luxury products. We achieve this through our digital-first strategy by selling directly to consumers through our website at www.lxrco.com and indirectly by powering the e-commerce and other platforms of key channel partners. Our omni-channel model is also supported by retail 'shop-in-shop' experience centers and by wholesale activities with select retail partners across North America.

For further information: Nadine Eap, Chief Financial Officer, +1 (514) 564-9993 ext: 037, [email protected]

