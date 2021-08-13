LUXXFOLIO Shares Now Available for Trading on Wealthsimple in Canada

DTC Application to Increase Platform Coverage in USA

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "LUXXFOLIO") (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFF) is pleased to announce that the Company's shares are now available for trading on the Wealthsimple Trade platform in Canada. Wealthsimple is a leading wealth management and commission-free brokerage platform with over 1.5 million users that is democratizing finance by providing access for everyone to financial products.

In addition, the Company is pleased to report that it has filed an application with the Depository, Trust and Clearing Corporation ("DTCC") in the USA in order to become DTC Eligible in the USA. DTCC supports centralized clearing of more than 50 exchanges and equity platforms, which provides greater accessibility and liquidity to investors to trading shares in a company through their electronic network. Once approved, this will make LUXXFOLIO shares available to a much broader audience of American investors whose brokerages have not previously provided access to LUXXFOLIO shares.

Dean Linden, CEO of LUXXFOLIO commented, "One of our primary goals as a company is to support the democratization of finance by allowing people globally to have access to acquiring financial assets including crypto currencies. It is great to see the progress being made in ensuring accessibility for investors around the world to trade in shares of LUXXFOLIO to maximize availability and liquidity for shareholders."

Recent Company Highlights

LUXXFOLIO began its active mining operation as announced on (NR July 28, 2021 );

); With the addition of the 2,500 Bitmain S19j Pro bitcoin miners previously announced (NR May 27, 2021 and NR August 4 , 2021, LUXXFOLIO is now targeting Bitcoin production to be approximately 310 PH/s by Q3 2022; and

, 2021, LUXXFOLIO is now targeting Bitcoin production to be approximately 310 PH/s by Q3 2022; and The Company recently up-listed in the USA to the OTCQB under the symbol LUXFF (NR May 19, 2021 ).

Estimated Calendar Miner Delivery Dates



Q3 2021: 400 Miners

Q4 2021: 600 Miners

Q1 2022: 600 Miners

Q2 2022: 600 Miners

Q3 2022: 300 Miners

About LUXXFOLIO



LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. is a CSE-listed company based in Canada that is a vertically integrated digital asset company. We operate an industrial scale cryptocurrency mining facility in the United States running off mostly renewable energy with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and generation of digital assets. LUXXFOLIO provides a liquid alternative for exposure to digital assets for the broader capital markets.

Follow us on:

Twitter at LuxxfolioH

The Company diligently posts updates through videos from the official company YouTube channel at: YouTube Channel

Please join the conversation on our LUXXFOLIO Holdings supporter's Telegram group at: https://t.me/Luxxfolio

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipated", "will be", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company, its hosting operations, miners, and the Company's development of its growth strategy are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiary to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Luxxfolio Holdings Inc.

For further information: Dean Linden, Chief Executive Officer, Tel: (604) 398-3837, Email: [email protected], www.luxxfolio.com

Related Links

https://www.luxxfolio.com/

