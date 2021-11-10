LUXXFOLIO Procures Immersion - Cooling for Crypto Mining Operations

Anticipated 25% Increase in Hash Rate

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "LUXXFOLIO") (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFF) (Frankfurt/Berlin: LUH)) a vertically-integrated digital asset company, announces its intention to implement an immersion-cooling system ("Immersion System") at the Company's New Mexico crypto mining facility.

LUXX Mining Division has procured the Immersion System from one of the leading North American producers of immersion technology. The Company plans to install approximately 1,150 miners, that are scheduled to be delivered in 2022, using the Immersion System.

Immersion-Cooling

Immersion-cooling is an enhanced process to optimize the performance of miners, compared to standard air-cooling systems;

Hardware components, including mining machines, are submerged in a liquid dielectric coolant;

Anticipated operational benefits of immersion-cooling include reduced maintenance, enhanced automation, more precise control of individual miners and prolonged machine life;

A more stable environment with a consistent ambient temperature will allow the ASIC miners to run at higher rates 365 days a year;

Based on industry data, an estimate of 25% increase in hash rate is expected, with some industry estimates predicting the potential for up to 50% increases in performance.

"We have been analyzing the immersion market for over two years and we believe that the Immersion System we have chosen is the best product offering in this category," said Ken MacLean, President of LUXX Mining Division. Maclean added, "Immersion-cooling is well suited to LUXXFOLIO's New Mexico location", where the company operates an industrial-scale cryptocurrency mining operation powered largely by renewable energy sources.

LUXXFOLIO has secured access to electricity in the bottom decile of global power costs for its crypto mining operations through its exclusive partnership with the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority. The addition of the Immersion System to LUXXFOLIO's site expansion will help make the New Mexico facility one of the most efficient and low-cost crypto mining operations in the world.

Recent Company Highlights



Estimated Calendar Miner Delivery Dates



Q4 2021: 225 Miners

Q1 2022: 600 Miners

Q2 2022: 1100 Miners

Q3 2022: 300 Miners

About LUXXFOLIO



LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. is a publicly-traded vertically-integrated digital asset company based in Canada. We operate an industrial scale cryptocurrency mining facility in the United States, powered primarily by renewable energy, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and generation of digital assets. LUXXFOLIO provides a liquid alternative for exposure to digital assets for the broader capital markets.

Follow us on:

Twitter at LuxxfolioH

The Company diligently posts updates through videos from the official company YouTube channel at: YouTube Channel

Please join the conversation on our LUXXFOLIO Holdings supporter's Telegram group at: https://t.me/Luxxfolio

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will be", "plans to", "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company, its hosting operations, miners, hash rate, and the Company's development of its growth strategy are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiary to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Luxxfolio Holdings Inc.

For further information: please contact: Dean Linden, Chief Executive Officer, Tel: (604) 398-3837, Email: [email protected], www.luxxfolio.com

Related Links

https://www.luxxfolio.com/

