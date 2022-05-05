LUXXFOLIO Increase Hash Rate with Expanded Power Capacity

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "LUXXFOLIO") (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFF) (Frankfurt/Berlin: LUH) a vertically-integrated digital asset company is pleased to announce continued growth in its hash rate and is nearing completion of its New Mexico mining site expansion, which will take total capacity to 15 MW. The Company's total hash rate is currently 180 PH/s, an increase of over 6% from the previous month.

Mining Overview (as at or for the month of April 2022 ):

Bitcoin Mine site operating at ~180PH/s ( Mar 31, 2022 - 170 PH/s);

- 170 PH/s); Total monthly Bitcoin mined of 25.39 ( Mar 2022 – 20.07 Bitcoin); and

– 20.07 Bitcoin); and Bitcoin equivalent reserves at end of month of 62.6 (60.7 BTC and 26.5 ETH) ( Mar 31, 2022 – 66.9).

Ken Maclean, President of LUXXFOLIO commented, "We will continue to see site PH increase rapidly over the coming months as new miners arrive at site".

Recent Company Highlights:

Estimated Calendar Miner Delivery and Installation Dates

Q2 2022: 1,400 Miners

Q3 2022: 300 Miners

About LUXXFOLIO

LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. is a publicly traded, vertically integrated digital asset company based in Canada. We operate an industrial scale cryptocurrency mining facility in the United States powered predominately by renewable energy with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and generation of digital assets. LUXXFOLIO provides a liquid alternative for exposure to digital assets for the broader capital markets.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipated", "will be", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company, its hosting operations, miners, and the Company's development of its growth strategy are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiary to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

For further information: Dean Linden, Chief Communications Officer, Tel: (604) 398-3837, Email: [email protected], www.luxxfolio.com